The best pocket watch

The pocket watch is enjoying something of a revival, with a wide choice of designs that range from traditional to modern. These stylish timepieces always make a statement but are also practical, especially for those who can't wear a wristwatch.

Ready to learn more? We've been looking at the specifications so we can help you decide which will suit you best. Our top choice, Charles-Hubert Paris 3928, cleverly blends classic and contemporary styling, and features a 17-jewel mechanical movement renowned for its accuracy.

Considerations when choosing pocket watches

Pocket watch movements

You can buy a pocket watch with a modern, battery-powered quartz movement (and you'll never have to worry about winding it), but many prefer a hand-wound model, so they can see the intricate mechanical movement in action.

You'll see many of these manual watches rated with a number of "jewels" (these days, usually synthetic rubies). These are used at various points to reduce friction, so the more jewels, the smoother the pocket watch should run, and the longer it should continue working.

Cases

A pocket watch is usually described as open-cased, half hunter, full hunter, double half hunter, or double full hunter. With an open case, there's just a glass protecting the hands and mechanism at the front and a solid metal or partly see-through rear. We call the cover material "glass," but it can be either plastic, glass or "crystal." The latter is made from synthetic sapphire, has great clarity, and is better at resisting scratches or cracking.

A half hunter has a hinged front cover, which is partly glazed to reveal the mechanism. A full hunter has a solid cover you can't see through. Both have fixed backs which, like an open case, may be solid or see-through. Double versions have opening hinged backs as well as fronts. With front and back open (and provided the hinges are in good condition), the pocket watch will stand up on its own.

Brass is a common material for the case, frequently chrome plated. However, many different colors can be found, and silver plating and gold plating are always popular. A few are made of stainless steel, which is very strong. Because it's a solid metal rather than a coating, there's nothing to scratch off or wear away.

Features

Dials are either "skeleton" style (again, to reveal the watch working), or solid. The latter is often called a conductor or railroad watch, though that's not always accurate. Strictly speaking these should meet a precise specification in line with the old railroad standard of the 19th century which defined size, minimum number of jewels, and operating temperature.

Numerals are often Roman, reflecting traditional style, though Arabic numbers are used on more modern versions. A second hand may or may not be present, or might be on a separate dial. While many pocket watches are straightforward timepieces, it's also possible to find day, date and moon phase versions.

A chain is usually provided. Most have a clip for a belt or pocket, some have a bar for a buttonhole. Sometimes both are included.

Price

Despite being very ornate, you can get a cheap pocket watch for under $20. However, accuracy and durability may not be what you hope. Quality models range anywhere from $60 to $600, but you can pay a great deal more. Vintage pocket watches are particularly collectible and have fetched $10,000 at auction.

FAQ

Q. How accurate is a pocket watch?

A. Most battery-operated quartz movements vary by about 15 seconds a month, though some can be just a few seconds a year. With hand-wound pocket watches it depends on the quality. Some can lose or gain 15 seconds a day. The best, perhaps a minute per month.

Q. Are pocket watch cases waterproof?

A. Although they provide good physical protection -- especially a full hunter -- they are not necessarily waterproof. It's a specific feature you'll need to look for. You need to check carefully, as some are just water-resistant while others can be immersed.

Pocket watches we recommend

Best of the best: Charles-Hubert, Paris' Classic Collection Pocket Watch

Our take: Attractive chrome-finished model provides excellent accuracy.

What we like: Half hunter case marked with hours, so you can easily read the time while closed. High-quality mechanical movement. Matching chain. Lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: A few reports of breakdowns. Plastic window.

Best bang for your buck: LYMFHCH's Steampunk Pocket Watch

Our take: Highly decorative blue-and-black design reflecting the popular style.

What we like: Intricately detailed half hunter case protects while revealing mechanical movement. Fluorescent hands can be read in low light. Chain with belt clip.

What we dislike: Reliability is sometimes an issue.

Choice 3: Stuhrling Original's Special Reserve Pocket Watch

Our take: Smart open-faced stainless steel model with skeleton dial.

What we like: Classically styled mechanical. Tough, shatter-resistant Krysterna crystal. Features a 12-inch chain with belt clip. Useful kickstand.

What we dislike: A number of owners are disappointed with its timekeeping.

