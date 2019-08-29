They might not be cutting-edge technology, but pocket radios are great for use on camping trips, for listening to in the garden, or for listening to broadcasts in emergency situations.

This quick buying guide is designed to help you find the best pocket radio to meet your requirements. Our favorite model is the Sangean DT-200X FM-Stereo/AM Digital Tuning Pocket Radio. It costs a little more than basic pocket radios, but the excellent reception and sound quality are worth the expense.

Considerations when choosing pocket radios

Bands

The vast majority of pocket radios use both AM and FM bands, so you can play any AM or FM radio station that's in range where you are. The AM band can have poorer sound quality and is generally populated by talk radio stations. Some pocket radios can also tune into National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather channels. This is great for boating, hiking, camping, or other activities where poor weather could cause problems.

Size and weight

A pocket radio is so-called for a reason -- it should be small and light enough to be easily portable. Pocket radios aren't always small enough to fit in a pocket (though it also depends on the size of the pocket), but they should be compact.

Power source

Pocket radios are designed to be portable, so the vast majority are battery-powered. They generally run off standard AA or AAA batteries, but you can find some models with built-in batteries that you charge with a USB cable, much like how you'd charge a smartphone. Rechargeable models tend to have a shorter battery life than those that take single-use batteries. With those you don't need to factor in the cost of replacement batteries. Some pocket radios also give you the option to power them using an AC adaptor if you happen to be using them indoors.

Features

Station presets

Some pocket radios either have popular radio stations already preset or allow you to save your favorite stations into preset slots, which makes tuning in far easier.

Backlit display

A backlit display is useful if you're likely to use your pocket radio in the dark or in dim lighting. Analog models that don't have a display screen may have a tuning dial that lights up.

Headphone jack

A headphone jack allows you to listen to music from your pocket radio through headphones instead of through the built-in speaker, which is a must-have if you intend to listen in public spaces.

Belt clip

Pocket radios often have belt clips to easily attach them to your belt or to the waistband of your pants.

Pocket radio prices

You can find some basic pocket radios for as little as $5 to $15. Mid-range options cost about $15 to $25, whereas high-end options are priced between $25 and $45.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between digital and analog tuning?

A. A digital tuner automatically scans the band that you're using for the next available channel at the press of a button. Analog tuners have a dial that the listener must turn to manually find the desired channel. Although analog tuners require a little more work, some people prefer their flexibility.

Q. Do pocket radios sound good?

A. Of course your pocket radio isn't going to sound anywhere near as good as a pair of high-end Bang & Olufsen speakers, but if you adjust your expectations, the sound quality isn't bad. Obviously, it varies between models. You'll have about the sound quality you would from a portable speaker.

Pocket radios we recommend

Best of the best: Sangean DT-200X FM-Stereo/AM Digital Tuning Pocket Radio

Our take: A quality pocket radio with a digital tuner to make it easier to find your preferred station, and dynamic bass boost to improve sound quality.

What we like: PLL-synthesized tuning picks up stations over long distances. Backlit display is easy to read. Comes with earbuds. Can save as many as 19 preset channels.

What we dislike: Only tunes to AM stations in increments of 10.

Best bang for your buck: Kaito KA200 Pocket AM/FM Radio

Our take: It might be basic but this compact radio does its job well and comes at a highly affordable price.

What we like: Decent sound through the built-in speaker, but it also gives you the choice to use headphones. LED-tuning indicator makes it easier to find stations in dim lighting.

What we dislike: Can be slightly distorted at high volumes.

Choice 3: Vondior AM/FM Battery-Operated Portable Pocket Radio

Our take: This solid mid-priced radio doesn't have many extra features, but it's durable and reliable.

What we like: Has decent reception. Plays stations clearly and at a good volume. Analog tuner is easy to use. Long battery life.

What we dislike: Doesn't stand up independently.

