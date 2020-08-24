The best pliers set

Everyone needs a good set of pliers. They range from basic low-cost packs that are invaluable for DIY jobs to specialist tools for professionals. For this guide, we've been looking at a wide variety of different pliers sets to highlight the type and features you'll want to look for. At the end, you'll find a few recommendations, including our top pick, the Craftsman Evolv Pliers Set. It contains five tools that will handle a whole range of common home and trade tasks, without breaking the bank.

Considerations when choosing pliers sets

Which pliers do you want in your set?

There are lots of pliers sets around, so you can afford to be picky. There's no point buying tools you won't use. If you're looking for a general-purpose set, we would include:

Lineman pliers: Probably the tool everyone pictures when you mention pliers, and arguably the most versatile with both cutting edges and gripping surfaces.

Long-nose pliers: For reaching into tight spaces or gripping small items. These also usually have cutting edges. Needle-nose pliers are a thinner version.

Diagonal pliers: Many people call them wire cutters or side cutters.

Slip-joint pliers: For general gripping tasks. They open a little wider than lineman pliers, but don't have cutting edges.



You could also add groove joint pliers (also called tongue-and-groove pliers), which are a similar idea to slip-joint, but with jaws that open much wider.

There are lots of other pliers you can get in sets, of course. Mechanics will often have snap-ring or hose-grip pliers. Welders frequently use locking pliers (also called mole wrenches or mole grips). If you're learning a trade, you'll need to investigate specialist tools appropriate to that skill. While those go beyond what we're looking at here, there are traits that all good pliers sets share, so let's look at those.

Choosing good pliers

It can be difficult to assess quality if you're buying a pliers set online. There are lots of imports that look like great value, but we'd advise caution. Recognized brand names are usually a good starting point, and the best will offer lifetime guarantees (though it's worth checking the detail). Chrome vanadium or chrome nickel pliers are harder steel, and less prone to rust.

You're often going to be applying a lot of pressure to the arms, so nonslip grips are important. Bi-material models tend to be more comfortable in the hand. Joints should look solid, and on slip- and groove-joint pliers need to be substantial, as this can be a weak point. Most of the time you'll want serrations on any areas that are going to be gripping. Cutting edges should be hardened steel, or they'll wear quickly.

Price

There are lots of cheap pliers sets around, and you can get a half dozen different tools for as little as $15. Our concern would be durability -- particularly with slip- and groove-joint pliers. We'd expect to spend around $20 on a decent three-piece set, and

$40 to $60 on a five- or six-piece set. Large collections or specialist pliers sets can get a lot more expensive, it really depends what you need. Professional gear can top $150.

FAQ

Q. Will lineman pliers prevent me from getting a shock?

A. Actually you should never work on live wires with any pliers. Even pros turn off the feed first. Insulated pliers may prevent minor shocks if you accidentally contact a live circuit, but it's not something you should be risking. Getting it wrong could kill you.

Q. What does bi-material mean?

A. With pliers, it's used to describe the grips. For example they may be part made of a hard-wearing plastic, but have softer rubber inserts for comfort where you actually hold them. It's a common approach (though not everyone uses the term), and actual materials can vary.

Pliers sets we recommend

Best of the best: Craftsman's Evolv 5-Piece Pliers Set

Our take: Comprehensive kit that offers great versatility for both DIY user and pro.

What we like: A tool for just about every job. Well made with ergonomic grips that are easy to spot on the floor or bench. Comes with a lifetime guarantee.

What we dislike: Not much. Will develop rust patches if not looked after.

Best bang for your buck: Stanley's 3-Piece Pliers Set

Our take: An ideal budget-friendly starter set for the new homeowner.

What we like: An entry-level kit that will handle most of the basic house and yard tasks you come across. Hardened cutting edges on diagonal pliers. Good value for money.

What we dislike: Grips tend to work loose over time. Modest quality.

Choice 3: Knipex's 3-Piece Cobra Pliers Set

Our take: Extremely high-quality tools provide quick adjustment for high grip applications.

What we like: Flawless manufacture provides immense strength, with hardened steel jaws for durability. Double guide helps maintain firm hold without flex. Guard reduces chances of pinched fingers.

What we dislike: Not cheap. Somewhat task-specific, which limits versatility.

