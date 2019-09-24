Even the most careful baby proofing can't remove every potential hazard for a baby or toddler that's in your home. A playpen is a safe space where your child can interact with everything around them and doesn't need to be told "no."

This guide contains all the relevant information you need to choose the best playpen for your child and your lifestyle. We've also listed a few of our favorite choices, such as the Baby Care Play Mat Pen, a large option designed to fit around a Baby Care play mat (though it can, of course, be used without one).

Considerations when choosing playpens

Panel vs. pop-up

Panel playpens consist of a number of panels that fit together to form an enclosure. These playpens range in size but can be quite large, which gives your little one plenty of space to play. They're especially great for long-term use in the same spot.

Pop-up playpens are primarily designed to be portable, so you can use them when you're visiting friends or spending time outdoors. Their small size means that pop-up models are not ideal as primary home playpens, unless you only have a compact space or don't want a playpen set up 24/7.

Material

Panel playpens are usually made from plastic, as it's lightweight and easy to wipe down. However, you can also find some wooden panel playpens, which may be slightly sturdier but are also less practical, especially for outdoor use. Pop-up playpens are made from strong mesh fabric and a plastic or metal frame.

Size

The size of a playpen is usually given in square feet, as it's easier to compare square footage than to calculate which is bigger: a hexagonal playpen with an eight-foot diameter and a rectangular playpen measuring 4 x 6 feet, for example. Most playpens have a square footage between 12 and 40 feet. However, with panel playpens you can usually add more panels if you want to increase the size.

Features

Height

Height is important, as you don't want your child to be able to climb out of their playpen. We recommend a minimum height of at least 20 inches, but 24 to 28 inches is preferable.

Stability

A quality playpen should feel stable, particularly if it will contain older children, who are more likely to attempt an escape. Some models have feet for added stability, but as long as each panel locks in securely, your playpen should feel stable.

Gate

You can find playpens with gates, so you can easily place your child in the playpen and get them out again. Having a gate also means that you won't have to step over the side yourself if you want to enter. Any gate should have a safety catch to stop children from opening it themselves.

Price

Playpens can cost anywhere from around $50 for small, mostly pop-up models to $300 for extra-large panel options. Most buyers will find a playpen at a price somewhere between these two figures.

FAQ

Q. Are playpens easy to set up?

A. Yes, the majority of playpens (including all of our featured choices) are designed for easy setup. Panel playpens typically snap together without the need for tools, so it won't be much of an ordeal if you occasionally want to move them or temporarily take them down. True to their name, pop-up models simply pop up -- or at least fold out -- so they can be ready to use in a minute or less.

Q. Can I use a playpen on hardwood or tile floors?

A. You can use playpens on hard floors, but it's possible for older kids to push lightweight panel models along, so they could end up in an unsafe area. Some options have anti-skid pads or suction cups on the base of the panels to stop this from happening.

Playpens we recommend

Best of the best: Baby Care's Play Mat Pen

Our take: Enclosing more than 30 square feet of space, this playpen is a spacious choice that's also sturdy.

What we like: The thick, rounded panels are both safe and stable. Simple to assemble. Has a gate for easy entry and exit. Suitable for use indoors or outdoors.

What we dislike: Fairly pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Summer Infant's Pop N' Play Portable Playard

Our take: A highly portable pop-up option that's great for use outdoors, at the grandparents' house, and most other places a panel model wouldn't be suitable.

What we like: Pops up and folds down in seconds. Includes a carry bag. Lightweight and compact when folded. Excellent value for money.

What we dislike: The 14-square-foot play area may be too small for your needs.

Choice 3: North States' Superyard Colorplay Eight-Panel Play Yard

Our take: This large 35-square-foot eight-panel playpen is great for babies and toddlers up to 24 months.

What we like: Panels click together for easy setup. Skid-resistant pads stop it from sliding on hard floors. Made in the USA.

What we dislike: Could be sturdier.

