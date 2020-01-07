The best playhouse

If your kid is ready to take their pillow fort to the next level, it might be time to invest in a playhouse. These tiny wonders are special spaces where their imaginations can roam free.

Playhouses are classic toys that are well-loved for their open-ended play features. They take on a variety of forms, from teepees to miniature log cabins. Some are designed for outdoor use, particularly those made of weather-resistant hard plastic. Softer structures, like tents and cardboard houses, are popular options for indoor use.

Not sure which playhouse suits your little one? Take a look at our buying guide to compare the different styles. Our favorite little abode is Step2's Naturally Playful Storybook Cottage. This tiny house even has a table and sitting area for snack time or coloring.

Considerations when choosing playhouses

Choosing a playhouse by age

Ages 2 to 5

Kids ages two to five often enjoy outdoor playhouses, which may have enough room inside for more than one child. Not only are they durable, but they also typically feature rounded edges and won't have small parts.

Ages 5 to 10

Playhouses for kids ages five to 10 usually have more detail and smaller parts or pieces, like curtain tiebacks or interactive electronic parts. Some styles in this category only have space for one child, such as corrugated cardboard spaceships.

Ages 8 to 12

When it comes to playhouses for ages eight to 12, you'll find mostly tent-style playhouses. These usually have soft entrances, like zipper-closures or curtains. More often than not, they'll only hold up to two kids.

Setup

Indoors

If you're limited on space indoors, collapsible models are ideal. You could also choose a smaller playhouse, namely one that fits only one kid at a time inside of it.

One thing to keep in mind with indoor playhouses is that they can attract dust. Either expect to add it to your list of things to clean, or keep it covered when not in use.

Outside

Space isn't much of an issue with outdoor playhouses, so feel free to set it up anywhere on your property. If possible, place it on level ground to prevent the playhouse from sinking or becoming unstable.

Outside playhouses are typically weather-resistant, but you'll need to maintain them nonetheless. Give them a good cleaning a couple times a year, and make sure you inspect nooks and crannies for potential bug infestations.

Features

Portability

Some playhouses are designed to be portable so you can either store them or move them for easy cleaning. These include cardboard styles as well as pop-up playhouses or teepees.

Interactivity

Interactive playhouses include mechanical details like opening doors and windows, as well as working doorknobs or mailboxes. Certain playhouses have electronic features, such as doorbells, battery-powered lights, or speakers for music.

Materials

Cardboard

Cardboard playhouses are affordable and easy to move. Setup is as quick as it gets, so it's virtually ready for play right out of its box. These are relatively durable with some moving parts, though it's best to save them for indoor play away from moisture.

Plastic

Plastic playhouses are durable and are often weather-resistant. They're generally easy to clean and often last for up to a decade of play when well-maintained. It's important to choose a plastic playhouse with reinforced parts so it's always stable when kids play inside or around it.

Fabric

Playhouses made from fabric, ranging from canvas to nylon, are lightweight and soft. They're simple and sturdy and can be easily set up or broken down. The sides aren't meant for pressure or weight, so make sure your kids know not to lean against them.

Wood

Wood playhouses often resemble miniature sheds or cottages. They're by far the sturdiest and most durable option, so they come with a pretty hefty price tag. Maintenance is a bit more involved given their design, but it's well worth it for its curb appeal and fun factor.

Price

Cardboard or tent playhouses cost between $20 and $40. If you prefer ones with better construction and more durable materials, expect to pay closer to $100. Playhouses suited for outdoor use made with hard plastic or wood can cost up to $400.

FAQ

Q. What are pop-up playhouses?

A. These playhouses have flexible metal frames and feature soft yet durable material. Instead of requiring assembly, they simply "pop up" once removed from their case or bag. They're lightweight and portable, so many parents like them for travel toys.

Q. Can I set up a plastic playhouse indoors?

A. Of course, provided you have enough room. You can keep it in your kids' bedroom, the playroom, or in the basement. If it has any climbing elements, make sure there's enough clearance toward the top and side to avoid any mishaps or injuries.

Playhouses we recommend

Best of the best: Step2's Naturally Playful Storybook Cottage

Our take: So much to love with a variety of moving parts and functioning details like a doorbell.

What we like: House includes a drop-leaf table, kitchenette, and electronic phone to call friends with.

What we dislike: An expensive option, and maybe a bit large for indoor use.

Best bang for your buck: Hippococo's Teepee Tent

Our take: Inviting and calming teepee tent ideal for reading or quiet time.

What we like: Easy assembly and impressive quality. It's 65 inches tall, so even older kids can enjoy it. Bonus points for the floor mat.

What we dislike: Color choices are limited to pink or gray.

Choice 3: Melissa & Doug's Country Cottage Indoor Playhouse

Our take: Bright and detailed corrugated cardboard playhouse with doors and shutters that open.

What we like: Cute chimney, working mail slot, and painted details like a tire swing and a recycling bin.

What we dislike: Less sturdy than plastic options, but durable nonetheless.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.