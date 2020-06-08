The best playground

Active kids are happy kids, especially when they're at the park playing on their favorite equipment. If your kids can't get enough of monkey bars or swings -- and going to the park every day isn't an option -- consider investing in a playground for your backyard.

As you compare designs, you'll quickly discover no two are the same. Some playgrounds feature climbable, multistory platforms, while others incorporate gymnastics equipment like rings or trapeze bars. There are even scaled-down designs intended for indoor use to offer year-round playability. Regardless of the playground you choose, one thing is for sure: Your kids will enjoy making memories playing on them throughout their childhoods.

If you're wondering which playground is best for your home, give our buying guide a read. We're introducing you to popular designs, plus we're sharing a few of our recommendations. Our favorite set, Lifetime Adventure Tower, features a two-level treehouse with a rock-climber base.

Considerations when choosing playgrounds

Age appropriateness

Playgrounds will list the ages for which they're recommended. Playgrounds for toddlers through age five mostly consist of single-level designs with soft, rounded edges to prevent injury. Those with climbing equipment, like ladders or steps, tend to be geared toward ages six and above.

Safety features

A safe playground is stable and won't wobble, lean, or sag when kids play on it. It's also important to inspect equipment components to ensure there are no sharp edges. More often than not, corners and hardware will be covered with plastic bumpers. Another safety feature to look for are "no-pinch" details, in which chains on swings are covered to prevent tiny fingers from getting snagged between rings.

Metal vs. wood playgrounds

Metal playgrounds remain popular as an affordable option. They usually have a powder coating to prevent UV, weather, and water damage. Unfortunately, they're not as durable as wood playgrounds, and depending on their design, they can be an eyesore in the backyard.

Wood playgrounds are far more expensive than metal ones, though they last longer and blend in with your backyard more naturally. They require considerable care and maintenance, as you need to treat the wood to ensure termites and other pests don't infest it or build nests in nooks and crannies.

Features

Basic components

Most playgrounds will include two basic components: a swing and a slide. Swings usually have metal or plastic seats, and are attached to the frame with rope, nylon cord, or chains. Slides are usually made of plastic however, some playgrounds have metal ones.

Climbing components

Playgrounds with climbing equipment remain popular and are in no way limited to monkey bars. Kids can climb ladders, shimmy up ropes, or even rock climb. Given the more involved designs of playgrounds with climbing equipment, they tend to be one of the more expensive options.

Other popular components

Other popular components in playgrounds include tunnels, towels, zip lines, balance beams, and seesaws. Many playgrounds now include spider swing or hammock attachments as well. There are also some themed playgrounds, in which designs revolve around ships, airplanes, or vehicles. These designs often have seats, spinning wheels, or movable knobs that simulate those in cabins or cockpits.

Price

Single-piece swing sets and some indoor playgrounds cost $200 and below. Midsize sets that offer multiple activities cost between $250 and $550. Well-developed, park-quality playgrounds can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $2,400.

FAQ

Q. How long does it take to assemble a large playground?

A. It definitely takes several hours for assembly, and requires at least two people. To ensure the process goes smoothly, you can hire professional installers to help.

Q. Do playgrounds come with warranties?

A. Yes, however they're often limited and may only cover replacement parts and major manufacturer defects. Certain parts of the playground may have different warranties than others as well. Plastic components, for example, may have a shorter warranty than the frame.

Playgrounds we recommend

Best of the best: Lifetime Adventure Tower

Our take: All-in-one active design featuring a rock climber, swing set, and two-story tower.

What we like: Park-quality construction. Replete with safety features, and has a 1,600-lb. weight capacity.

What we dislike: Extremely large footprint, and may require professional assembly.

Best bang for your buck: Lifetime Playground Climbers

Our take: Simple geometric dome that allows for open-ended play.

What we like: Assembly is straightforward. Sturdy, shift-free frame won't jiggle during play.

What we dislike: Does not include hardware to attach the dome to the ground.

Choice 3: Gym1 Deluxe Bonobo Indoor Playground

Our take: Downsized indoor set that attaches to a door frame.

What we like: Comes with several interchangeable attachments. Handles are contoured for little hands.

What we dislike: Not recommended for high-traffic areas in the home.

