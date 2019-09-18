The best playard mattress

As any parent knows, dealing with a tired cranky child is beyond exhausting. Unfortunately, it's not always easy to convince your baby to go down for nap time, so sometimes you have to make do. A playard, also known as a playpen, is a safe space where your child can play with toys but also take a quick nap almost anywhere. But your baby is only guaranteed quality sleep if the playard has a supportive durable mattress that also holds up to some rough-and-tumble play. You can find playard mattresses that are suitable for infants, toddlers, and even some models that can be used for both, so they can be used as your child grows.

Keep reading our buying guide to learn everything you need to find the perfect playard mattress for your baby. We've included a few specific product recommendations, too, including our top pick, the Dream On Me Playard Mattress, which offers a bit more support than the average playard mat and is both waterproof and antibacterial.

Considerations when choosing playard mattresses

Child's age

When you're shopping for a playard mattress, your baby's age is one of the most important factors to consider.

If you're buying a mattress for your newborn or infant, it should be fairly firm to decrease the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). A baby younger than the age of one isn't strong enough to push items away from their face that might obstruct their breathing, so softer bedding options can pose a threat.

When you're choosing a mattress for a toddler or baby older than the age of one, you're better off with a softer mattress. That's because older babies are usually crawling or walking, which means they may require additional cushioning. They also usually have the necessary strength to move their heads or faces if an object is blocking their breathing, so they're not at risk like younger babies are.

To receive the most bang for your buck, you may want to buy a playard mattress that's reversible. One side is firm for infants and newborns, while the other side is softer for toddlers. Once your child's doctor tells you it's okay to switch to a softer mattress, you can simply flip it over in the playard, and use the other side going forward.

Usage

The best playard mattress for your child also depends on how and where you plan to use it. If you're using it mainly as a place for your child to sleep when you're visiting family or staying in hotel rooms, look for a thinner foldable mattress that includes a travel bag for easy portability. If you mainly use your playard at home as an additional spot for your baby to nap, you don't necessarily need a folding mattress. A non-folding mattress tends to be thicker and more comfortable for your child, which can help your baby play and sleep better.

Features

Materials

With your child's health in mind, be sure to choose a playard mattress made with materials that don't contain BPA (bisphenol A), phthalates, or any other chemicals that might affect her breathing or pose a health hazard. For the safest mattress, you may want to opt for an option that uses only organic materials.

Waterproof

Having a waterproof playard mattress can save you from serious headaches. If your baby's diaper leaks, she spits up, or a bottle spills, you don't have to worry about the mattress growing mold or holding onto bacteria no matter how well you clean it. A waterproof mattress isn't as likely to develop odors either.

Cover

Most parents prefer a playard mattress with a washable cover. That way, if you experience any type of mess, you can simply remove the cover, and then wash and wipe down whatever moisture has seeped through to the waterproof mattress below. You can also buy mattress covers separately, but it's usually easier to buy them together.

Price

Playard mattresses typically range from $20 to more than $50. Non-waterproof foam options usually cost between $20 and $30. Waterproof options that include a cover generally range from $30 to $50. You'll pay more than $50 for a waterproof mattress with a cover and travel bag that's made from the best-quality materials.

FAQ

Q. How should a mattress fit inside a playard?

A. The mattress should fit tightly inside the playard to prevent any gaps along the edges where your child might become stuck. If there are any gaps, the mattress doesn't fit the playard properly and can pose a suffocation risk, so the two shouldn't be used together.

Q. Can I use a new playard mattress as soon as I take it out of the packaging?

A. Some mattress brands actually suggest allowing the mattress to air out for two to three days, so volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can make their way out of the materials. This process is called off-gassing, and the mattress may have a strange smell before it takes place. Follow the manufacturer's recommendations regarding off-gassing.

Playard mattresses we recommend

Best of the best: Dream On Me Playard Mattress

Our take: A waterproof antibacterial mattress that's a much more comfortable spot for your baby to sleep than the standard playard pad.

What we like: Offers three inches of thickness to provide plenty of support. Waterproof antibacterial cover is reinforced, and the binding is stain-resistant to help discourage mold and mildew. Can work for children between three and 45 pounds.

What we dislike: It's a firmer mattress, so it's better for newborns and infants.

Best bang for your buck: Dream On Me 3" Inner Spring Carina Collection Pack-n-Play Mattress

Our take: An innerspring design makes this feel like a real mattress, so your child can have quality sleeping time.

What we like: Provides three inches of thickness and innerspring design, so it's more supportive than foam. Features waterproof antibacterial binding to limit mold and mildew growth. Waterproof cover is reinforced and is stain- and moisture-resistant.

What we dislike: Too soft for infants, but may be a good fit for toddlers.

Choice 3: NapYou Folding Pack-n-Play Mattress

Our take: Rounded edges help this mattress fit most playards and can also be used as a sleep mat when your child is too old for a playard.

What we like: Features memory foam and tri-folding design for easy portability. Includes an organic cotton mattress cover and a travel bag. Can be used inside a playard but also on its own as a sleep mat.

What we dislike: Snug sheets may roll off the edges of the mattress.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.