The best plant heating mat

Without the perfect weather and growing conditions, caring for plants from seed to bloom or harvest isn't easy. With a plant heating mat, you give your seeds the boost they need to germinate more quickly and earlier in the season, so you get a head start on growing vegetables, fruits, and flowers.

With our buying guide, you can find the information you need to choose the right plant heating mat. We've included our three favorite models, such as Hydrofarm Jump Start Seedling Heat Mat, which is reliable, heats evenly, and is made in the U.S.A.

Considerations when choosing plant heating mats

Mat size

A standard seedling tray measures 10 x 20 inches. Most plant heating mats are designed to accommodate one or more trays — approximately 10 x 20, 20 x 20, and 20 x 40-inch mat sizes are all common, though most manufacturers add a quarter-inch or so to allow for the extra space taken up by the rims of the tray when you have more than one tray to a mat. You can also find some non-standard sizes, but they aren't as common. Consider how many seed trays you want to heat at once, but also think about the space you have available, as some heating mats are quite large.

Thermostat

More often than not, plant heating mats are simply designed to heat the soil to approximately 10°F to 20°F higher than the ambient air temperature, which works perfectly well in most cases. You can, however, find some heating mats that come with a thermostat so you can precisely set the temperature you wish to heat the soil to. This is good for finicky seeds that like warmer or cooler than average soil.

Features

Units of temperature

Those models with thermostats or temperature probes in the U.S. usually measure the temperature in Fahrenheit, but some allow you to switch over to Celsius, if you prefer. This is handy if you grew up somewhere that uses Celsius as standard and you feel more comfortable using it.

Auto shut-off

Plant heating mats should have an auto shut-off system that turns the mat off if it gets too hot or malfunctions.

Price

Depending on factors such as size and quality, plant heating mats can vary in price from $10 to $90.

FAQ

Q. Why should I use a plant heating mat?

A. You might be wondering what the benefits of a plant heating mat are and why you should use one. A plant heating mat can help extend the growing season in areas where you otherwise don't have many months to grow your plants to maturity before the chance of frost comes around again. It keeps soil temperature consistent night and day at times of the year where harsh temperature drops at night could prevent germination. What's more, you often get a better germination rate using a plant heating mat, so you should end up with plenty of seedlings to choose from.

Q. How long should I use my plant heating mat?

A. Despite the name, a plant heating mat is more like a seed heating mat. It warms the soil to allow seeds to germinate more quickly and reliably, but it produces too much heat for seedlings and is likely to scald the roots and kill the plant. Therefore, you should take your seedings off the heating mat as soon as the first shoots start to appear. Until then, you should keep your seed trays on the heating mat 24 hours a day, since consistent heat is beneficial to germination.

Plant heating mats we recommend

Best of the best: Hydrofarm Jump Start Seedling Heat Mat

Our take: A quality heating mat available in three sizes up to 20 x 48 inches.

What we like: Warms soil 10°F to 20°F over ambient temperature. Heats reliably and evenly. UL-listed for safety. Six-foot power cord. Made in the U.S.A.

What we dislike: More expensive than similar models.

Best bang for your buck: Ohuhu Seedling Heat Mat

Our take: This affordable heating mat fits one standard seedling tray. It's great for new growers.

What we like: Waterproof and easy to wipe clean. Dual insulating layer. Even heat distribution. Tends to be reliable. Comes with storage bag.

What we dislike: Edges of mat can curl up when there's no tray sitting on it.

Choice 3: VIVOSUN Seedling Heat Mat and Digital Thermostat Combo Set

Our take: Thanks to the included thermostat, you can set a precise temperature, which is great for seeds that like warmer or cooler soil.

What we like: Easy to set up and use. MET safety tested. Includes a probe for soil temperature testing. Shows temps in Celsius and Fahrenheit.

What we dislike: Some users report temperature fluctuations.

