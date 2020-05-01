The best plant cover

Whether you're new to gardening or have a seasoned green thumb, a quality plant cover is something you need to have in your gardener's toolbox. From late-spring cold snaps to early frost, you never know what might cut your growing season short. With such a wide variety of covers on the market, knowing which one is best for your plants can be tough.

In our buying guide, you can find out everything you need to know before making your plant cover purchase. If you're looking for something lightweight and durable, be sure to take a look at our top recommendation from Agfabric.

Considerations when choosing plant covers

Frost blanket vs. row cover

Frost blankets are generally used for quick overnight protection from the cold. The blankets are placed on top of plants to trap warm air underneath. For the best results, place the frost blanket on the ground before dark so it can trap in some daytime heat. Always remember to remove the frost blanket in the morning.

Row covers, on the other hand, are designed for more long-term protection. They use frames or stakes in the ground to keep the cover from directly touching your plants. Row covers do a good job of keeping pests away from your plants while still allowing sunlight and moisture to come through the breathable material.

Material

Plastic plant covers are generally inexpensive and are best for overnight use in smaller gardens. Since plastic material is not breathable, it's important to remove your plant cover to avoid an excess of moisture buildup.

Polypropylene plant covers come in various breathable materials, such as mesh, fleece, or a shade net. These materials allow sunlight and moisture to penetrate your plants while still retaining warmth and blocking pests and harmful weather.

Size

It's important to find a plant cover that's the right size to cover your garden or plant. If the cover is too small, it defeats the purpose, and combining two smaller covers increases the wind's chance of knocking the covers over.

Thickness

You can find plant covers in varying thicknesses and knowing which one is best depends on your plant's needs. Thick covers work best to keep plants warm, but they let significantly less sunlight through. Thin covers let lots of light through but are less effective at keeping plants insulated.

Features

Frame

Some plant covers include a frame, often made from wood or steel. Since there is a fair amount of moisture under your plant cover, be sure to find a frame that won't rust or break down when wet. Galvanized steel is your best bet in this regard.

Drawstring

Drawstrings work to keep your plant cover closed snugly around the plants, helping to keep the warmth in. Additionally, drawstrings make it easy to access your covered plant for things like watering, fertilizing, and more.

UV protection

The sun's rays, while helpful for plants, can be damaging to your plant cover. Too much sun exposure could cause your cover to break down. If you want to use your plant cover for multiple seasons, look for one that's made from a UV-resistant material.

Price

You can expect to pay between $8 and $30 for a plant cover. Inexpensive covers are typically made from thin sheets of plastic or mesh and are designed to cover one small garden or shrub. As you climb the price spectrum, you begin to see things like metal frames, fleece material, and added insulation.

FAQ

Q. What types of plants require a cover?

A. Plant covers can be used on produce such as watermelons, bell peppers, or tomatoes. They're also commonly used on certain delicate flowers, and some even cover bushes and shrubs in extreme cold situations.

Q. How do I use my plant cover?

A. It's best to put your plant cover on before dark in order to trap in warmth from the sun. Before covering, be sure to give your plant a light watering. Always double-check that the cover is properly sealed and be ready to remove it around mid-morning.

Plant covers we recommend

Best of the best: Agfabric's Heavy Floating Row Cover

Our take: A durable plant cover that effectively protects against most weather and pest conditions. Great for raised gardens.

What we like: Cover is large but relatively lightweight. Keeps plants safe from hail damage. Sits at a reasonable price point.

What we dislike: Material may not protect against deep freezes.

Best bang for your buck: Punada's Premium Plant Cover

Our take: An inexpensive plant cover that provides quality protection from a variety of conditions.

What we like: Cover protects against frost, UV damage, and insects. Covers a large area while maintaining warmth and moisture. Reusable cover sits at a low price point.

What we dislike: Thin material may not protect your plants from frost or extreme weather conditions.

Choice 3: Tierra Garden's Haxnicks Micromesh Garden Tunnel

Our take: A micromesh plant cover that's ideal for combating insects.

What we like: Tunnel comes with a reliable metal frame perfect for pest protection. Lightweight material allows moisture to penetrate the plants.

What we dislike: May not hold up well in stormy climates.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.