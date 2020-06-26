The best plant-based laundry detergent

When shopping for laundry detergents, many people have a checklist of requirements. Scent can be a major consideration, along with skin sensitivity, number of loads, and price point. However, a growing number of consumers are also considering the product's list of ingredients. Laundry detergents that use plant-based surfactants and cleaning agents are becoming increasingly popular. Some choose plant-based detergents as part of a vegan-friendly lifestyle, while others seek a more organic product that is considered cruelty-free.

The term "plant-based" in terms of laundry detergent may be confusing, however. Many detergent formulas still include chemicals derived from animal or nonorganic sources. Others use cleaning agents derived from plant materials rather than petrochemicals. Effectiveness can be a trade-off when it comes to 100% plant-based laundry detergents. A number of plant-based laundry detergents are not formulated for use in high efficiency (HE) washing machines.

If you are interested in making a switch from a chemical-based laundry detergent to a more organic plant-based product, read our helpful shopping guide. We have compared dozens of plant-based laundry detergents and compiled a list of promising contenders. Our top pick is BioKleen Natural Laundry Detergent Liquid, a cruelty-free plant-based detergent that is effective on heavily soiled clothing and is safe to use in HE washing machines.

Considerations when choosing plant-based laundry detergents

"Vegan" or "plant-derived"?

Just as a non-meat diet plan can be described as vegan or vegetarian, there is a difference between "vegan" and "plant-derived" laundry detergents. A vegan laundry detergent does not contain animal-based surfactants or detergents, such as beef tallow, but it does not necessarily contain plant-based products, either. The main takeaway from vegan laundry detergent formulas is that they are cruelty-free, meaning the components have never been tested on animals. The ingredient list on the package may still include petrochemicals and minerals. Vegan laundry detergents are not always considered environmentally friendly, but they are safe alternatives to chemical-based brands.

A plant-derived laundry detergent, on the other hand, only uses ingredients found in nature, as opposed to processed petrochemicals. A completely plant-derived detergent, however, may not be as effective as one that contains a few chemical additives. There is also no guarantee that a plant-derived detergent formula has not been tested on animals. Many people choose a plant-derived laundry detergent because of its improved eco-friendliness, not necessarily its chemical composition.

Cleaning power

A plant-derived laundry detergent has the same overall effectiveness issues as its petrochemical counterpart. Some formulas contain stronger concentrations of stain-removing enzymes or surfactants than others. Some users may get better results with a liquid, while others may find a powder to be more effective. Consumer product reviews on plant-derived laundry detergents should help determine which brands are more effective than others in real-life applications.

Packaging form

Plant-derived laundry detergents are generally available in the same forms as traditional chemical-based brands. Some consumers may prefer a liquid or gel formulation because it penetrates fabrics faster and is less messy. Others seek out powdered detergents because they are usually less expensive and more effective in HE or low-sudsing machines. Degradable laundry pods are also popular choices because they are easier to handle, but effectiveness can be a trade-off.

Scent

If a vegan or plant-derived laundry detergent is promoted as all-natural or organic, the manufacturer may or may not choose to add a chemical-based fragrance. A plant-derived detergent promoted as an alternative to the same brand's chemical-based version could have the same scent options. Some consumers who want to maintain the integrity of the product but also create fragrance can add a few drops of essential oil to the load.

Price

The least-expensive plant-derived laundry detergents will most likely have a recognizable brand name, such as Tide or Gain. Expect to pay less than 10 cents per load for commercial alternatives. Truly vegan or plant-derived versions can cost between 10 and 20 cents per load, while specialty blends that are 100% plant-based and cruelty-free can cost anywhere from 25 to 65 cents per use.

FAQ

Q. I have very sensitive skin. Should I switch to a plant-based laundry detergent?

A. Switching to a plant-based formula certainly can't hurt, but many skin sensitivities are triggered by fragrances or other ingredients. Many plant-based laundry detergents are formulated for sensitive skin, but your personal results may vary.

Q. Are plant-based laundry detergents available in all the forms of "traditional" detergents -- pods, powders, liquids, etc.?

A. Yes, you should be able to find plant-based detergents in your preferred dispensing form, whether it is liquid, powder, or pods. Many environmentally friendly brands are sold in biodegradable or recyclable containers and are considered "cruelty-free."

Plant-based laundry detergents we recommend

Best of the best: BioKleen Natural Laundry Detergent Liquid

Our take: This natural liquid detergent leaves minimal residue in HE machines, and many users like its refreshing citrus scent.

What we like: Exceptionally good for deep stains and heavily soiled clothing. Works well in HE washers. Natural ingredients, nontoxic formula.

What we dislike: Strong fragrance remains in clothes longer than expected. Formula contains sulfate as a surfactant.

Best bang for your buck: Puracy Natural Liquid Laundry Detergent

Our take: Formulated by physicians, this all-natural liquid detergent should appeal to those with sensitive skin issues triggered by traditional chemical-based products.

What we like: Formula contains absolutely no sulfates or other harsh chemicals. Works well on all types of clothing. Affordable price point for a natural/organic product.

What we dislike: Natural scent lingers on clothing. Some users may develop allergic reactions to ingredients.

Choice 3: Gain Botanicals Plant Based Laundry Detergent

Our take: This plant-based detergent from Gain has an appealing floral fragrance, and works well in both regular and HE machines. Easier to find on store shelves.

What we like: Smaller packaging is easier to handle. Contains 65% plant-derived ingredients, with no dyes, phosphates or brightening agents. Safe for sensitive skin.

What we dislike: Not as effective on heavily soiled clothing as other brands. Fragrance is minimal.

