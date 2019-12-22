Best planners to stay organized in 2020

With a new year right around the corner, you're likely already conceptualizing your upcoming resolutions.

Getting and staying organized makes life simpler and less stressful, which is why we're resolved to prioritize organization this year.

If you want to be more organized in 2020, it starts with a reliable planner to keep track of all your appointments, can't-miss meetings, lunch plans, and due dates.

Whether you're a parent keeping track of your kids' schedules, a student staying on top of your coursework, or a business traveler struggling to remember when you're flying where, we've got some of the best 2020 planners to help you manage your time and be more productive in the new year.

Moleskine Classic 12 Month 2020 Weekly Planner: $17.95 at Amazon

If you want a planner that you can take everywhere, this pocket model is perfect for on-the-go planning. Measuring just 3.5 by 5.5 inches, it'll fit in any bag or briefcase with ease. The setup makes staying organized easy, too, with the week on the left and a blank ruled page for notes on the right.

Poketo Concept Planner: $34 at Nordstrom

This is a wonderful planner for the goal-oriented person or the perpetual dreamer with their eye to the future. Each weekly spread has a section for goals and ideas, and there are also sections for monthly and yearly views.

Kikki.K Medium Leather Planner: $74.95 at Nordstrom

Planning and organization don't have to be all business. This planner brings some whimsy to your schedule with its cute exterior, stickers, and sections for weekly and monthly views. It's fully customizable and the tabs make it easy to flip to whatever you're looking for.

Maalbok 2020 Monthly Planner: $10.89 at Amazon

If you're looking for a planner you won't mind whipping out during business meetings and appointments, this serious-looking faux leather notebook fits the bill. Each monthly overview offers two pages for long-term planning, and the daily blocks are large enough to record detailed appointment information. It also includes space in the back for contact information, so you'll have phone numbers and addresses on hand even if you don't have your phone.

Tools4Wisdom 2020 Planner: $39.95 at Amazon

This planner is the perfect combination of form and function for busy parents. Not only does it have a cover with lovely artwork (in more than 10 design options), but its pages also have attractive gold edges. Even better, it works as a daily, weekly, and monthly planner, has pockets to hold important papers, and comes with more than 250 stickers to help keep you motivated all year long.

Tullofa 2020 Weekly & Monthly Planner: $14.95 at Amazon

Want to make sure that your teenager keeps up with all her schoolwork and after-school activities? This adorable pup-themed planner features 12 months of weekly and monthly pages for easy scheduling and planning, plus monthly two-sided tabs for quick checking. The pages are thicker than standard paper, too, so you don't have to worry about any bleed-through.

TF Publishing You Need Love 12-Month Planner & Sticker Bundle: $24.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

For anyone who has trouble maintaining a planner throughout the year, this wire-rimmed book is a worthwhile option. It's got plenty of space to jot down daily and weekly plans with room for to-do lists too. There are even lined pages at the back for taking notes, and the brightly colored planning stickers make staying organized fun.

Lemome 2020 Planner with Pen Holder: $19.99 at Amazon

Need a planner that'll look great sitting out on your desk at the office? This faux-leather book has a chic, professional design with everything you need to stay organized. Each monthly section has an overview and a notes area to keep track of plans at large, while the weekly section lets you schedule detailed appointments.

Appointed For the Planner Stationery Gift Set: $75 at Nordstrom

Want everything you need to plan for 2020 in one package? This set not only includes a comb-bound task planner but a bound project planner too. You also get a weekly planning adhesive notepad and brass page markers to keep track of everything keeping you busy in 2020.

TF Publishing 2020 Get Lost Best Life Large Monthly Planner: $15.99 at JC Penney

Prefer an extra-large view of your schedule and appointments? This planner is 12 by 12 inches, so you get the most generous possible view of your plans. It also provides plenty of inspiration to get you through the year, with motivational quotes and a page for self-reflective prompts. There's even a page for goal planning, too.

Papercode Simple Elephant Planner 2020: $20.99 at Amazon

Looking to be more goal-oriented and productive in 2020? This planner can help you achieve with its mind map and vision board sections that allow you to develop a 90-day or monthly gratitude plan. The 12 months are un-dated, too, so you can set them up to suit your schedule. You also get a sticker set to help you stay on track and never forget an important date.

Tullofa 2020 Planner: $14.49 at Amazon

Prefer a more rugged look? This book features a durable cork smooth leather hardcover and a slightly woody scent that really makes it stand out. It still offers up helpful features like quick-tabbed months, future planning pages, and a contacts section. The elastic closure helps keep it shut, and the elastic pen loop means you always have a writing utensil nearby.

Stylio Apex Planner 2020: $18.95 at Amazon

College students and teachers will love this academic planner that can help keep all school projects and exam dates straight. It has both a monthly and weekly/daily layout for planning work and appointment schedules, plus a section to keep track of goals or resolutions for the year and a monthly review area to see how much progress you've made.

