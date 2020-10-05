The best planer of 2020

Whether bought or salvaged, lumber is seldom the thickness you need it. Given time, you can take it down using a hand plane, but a good planer gives you both speed and accuracy.

In essence, they're all quite similar. There's a table to support the wood and a rotating cutter block that you lower to take each cut. However, there are a number of details that separate the DIY models from the pro-standard tools.

Manufacturers regularly update their equipment, so we've revised our planer recommendations and advice to make sure everything is current. Our top three picks include an old favorite of ours and two new options you won't want to miss.

Best planers of 2020

1. DeWalt DW735X Thickness Planer: Our top choice for a second year in a row, this model features excellent build quality and reliability for those who need long-term repeatable precision.

2. Craftsman CMEW320 Benchtop Planer: A newcomer to our list, this budget-friendly model is an ideal option for the home woodworking enthusiast.

3. Jet JWP-13BT Benchtop Planer: Another new pick, this powerful and accurate tool offers superb surface finish that often doesn't need sanding.

Choosing the right planer

All of the machines we looked at have a 13-inch maximum cut, so they'll comfortably take a 12-inch board (although few people use lumber that wide). However, with prices anywhere from just under $200 to over $750 there are clearly some major differences somewhere. Two main things separate top planers from the rest: the stability of the machine itself and the quality of the cutter block.

The more cast iron you have, the more stable the planer will be. It provides a rigid platform and helps lessen vibrations so everything runs smoothly. There's nothing inherently wrong with a steel-framed model, but it's unlikely to be as accurate or deliver as smooth a finish. Additional sanding is usually necessary. On cheap planers, the cutter head may rise and fall on two pillars. Always look for four. They reduce the chances of the cut being uneven.

Basic cutter blocks have two knives. Three is better. The latter can either be used more aggressively or to produce a higher-quality finish. Best of all are helical cutter heads, which have a couple dozen small square knives that can deliver a near-perfect surface. However, they are more expensive and, not surprisingly, take considerably longer to change.

If you're in a high throughput environment, then maximum depth of cut may be a consideration. Powerful professional tools can take as much as 1/4 inch, though 1/8 inch is more common. While many planers only have a single speed, some have two. You can use the faster speed for rapid material removal and the slower speed for improved finishing. Chip management is also an issue that you should look into. Some of these tools throw waste all over the place, but most are fitted with a hood that will accept some kind of extraction.

The very biggest planers come with their own stand, but the majority are benchtop models. If you're using one for site work, you'll want to check the weight. Though none are particularly light, it's not unusual for them to top 100 pounds.

FAQ

Q. What is planer snipe?

A. It's when the planer takes a bigger cut off the start or end of a board, creating a step. Sometimes it's barely noticeable, but it can spoil your work. It's frequently a problem on cheaper machines -- when pressure rollers or the cutter head move slightly -- but can happen on any machine that's not set up properly.

Q. Are tungsten carbide tipped (TCT) blades better than high speed steel (HSS)?

A. They will certainly stay sharp longer, and thus give a better finish. However, they are more expensive. HSS are standard, but if you're doing quality work with hardwoods, we'd recommend upgrading to TCT. If you're mostly cleaning up pallets, or dimensioning softwoods, HSS are fine.

In-depth reviews of best planers

Best of the best: DeWalt DW735X Thickness Planer

What we like: Good finish quality from three-knife cutter block. Twin feed speeds for optimized throughput. Fan-assistance for better chip ejection. Turret for pre-setting depths. Spare knives included.

What we dislike: Not much, but on a premium machine blades should last longer.

Best bang for your buck: Craftsman CMEW320 Benchtop Planer

What we like: Affordable option for those who mostly work with softwood. Reliable motor. Money-saving reversible blades. Ideal for quick dimensioning of rough stock.

What we dislike: Modest build quality means frequent setting changes to maintain accuracy.

Choice 3: Jet JWP-13BT Benchtop Planer

What we like: Cast-iron bed provides rigidity necessary for accurate work. Powerful two-horsepower motor with twin speeds. Helical cutter block delivers beautifully smooth finish.

What we dislike: More expensive than most. Modest blade life.

