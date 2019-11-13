The best pizzelle maker

Italian families love to celebrate holidays like Christmas and Easter with traditional pizzelle cookies. These waffle-like treats are usually flavored with anise and feature intricate snowflake patterns that have a major wow factor. Making these tasty cookies at home isn't all that difficult, but you need the right pizzelle maker to get the job done.

Some pizzelle makers are countertop appliances that have plates to press the batter and imprint a snowflake design on the cookies, as well as a heating element to bake them. Other models are handheld and consist only of the plates. Both types are easy to use, though, so you don't need to be a master baker to make a batch for your next family gathering.

With our shopping guide, you'll have all the information you need to find the absolute best pizzelle maker for your kitchen. Our top pick from Palmer is made of durable cast aluminum and chrome and can make a large number of pizzelle in a hurry.

Considerations when choosing pizzelle makers

Type

You can choose from two types of pizzelle makers:

Electric pizzelle makers are countertop appliances with a heating element built in, so it not only presses the cookies but bakes them, too. You'll pay less for an electric model, and it requires less effort to use -- but it won't last as long as a handheld pizzelle maker.

Handheld pizzelle makers are typically made of cast-iron plates and feature a handle. The plates press the cookies, but you have to hold the maker over a stove burner to bake them. A handheld maker is more durable than electric models, but it requires more hands-on effort -- and it costs more, too.

Capacity

The more cookies a pizzelle maker can bake at one time, the faster you'll be able to make a full batch. Some models only make one cookie at a time, so it can take quite a bit of time to make enough for the whole family. Other pizzelle makers make two or more cookies at once, so you can breeze through a full batch in no time at all.

Features

Temperature control

With an electric pizzelle maker, it helps to choose a model that allows you to adjust the temperature. When you can choose a precise temperature to bake the pizzelle at, you're much more likely to get evenly baked cookies that don't have any burnt areas.

Overflow allowance

Pizzelle batter is usually pretty soft, so it can often fall over the edges of the maker when you close the plates. Some models limit the mess by having higher edges or a lip all the way around that can catch any batter than overflows when you close the maker.

Plate design

Most classic pizzelle cookies have an intricate snowflake-like pattern, so the majority of pizzelle makers have plates with this type of design. You can find some models with interchangeable plates, though, so you can actually change up the pattern on your cookies to give them a different look.

Ease of cleaning

Baked-on batter can be tough to get off a pizzelle maker, so you want to choose a model that's easy to clean. A maker with nonstick plates is your best bet because you can usually wipe away any mess with just a cloth dampened with soap and water. Some models even have plates that you can remove from the maker, so you can bring them over the sink to wash.

Price

You'll usually pay between $40 and $75 for a pizzelle maker. Electric pizzelle makers typically cost between $40 and $60, while handheld models generally go for $50 to $75.

FAQ

Q. What do I need to make pizzelle batter?

A. A basic pizzelle recipe usually calls for 3 eggs, 3/4 cup of sugar, 3/8 teaspoon of salt, 1 teaspoon of anise extract, 1 3/4 cup of flour, 2 teaspoons of baking powder, and 1/2 cup of melted butter. You can substitute vanilla or lemon extract for the anise if you prefer. Mix all the wet ingredients except the melted butter until they're blended. Add the dry ingredients, and mix until combined. Stir in the melted butter, and add the batter to your preheated pizzelle maker.

Q. Can I make anything else with a pizzelle maker?

A. Some pizzelle makers can also make waffles, but a basic pizzelle maker can be used to make cannoli shells if you roll the cookies up when they're still warm. If you roll the cookies so they're closed at one end, you can also use them as waffle ice cream cones.

Pizzelle makers we recommend

Best of the best: Palmer's Pizzelle Maker Classic

Our take: An extremely well-made pizzelle maker that's earned many fans for its ability to deliver plenty of beautiful cookies in a hurry.

What we like: Construction and workmanship for this pizzelle maker are second to none. It makes two cookies at a time, so you can work more quickly. The resulting pizzelle have a deliciously crispy texture. This pizzelle maker is made in the U.S. and comes with a five-year warranty.

What we dislike: Surface isn't as nonstick as users would prefer, so it can require some additional oil.

Best bang for your buck: Palmer's 1000T Electric Pizzelle Iron-Non-Stick

Our take: An excellent electric pizzelle maker from a trusted brand that features nonstick plates and a generous warranty.

What we like: Boasts excellent craftsmanship and materials. Nonstick plates mean you don't have to use too much oil to grease the maker. Cleanup is easy, too. Comes with a 10-year warranty.

What we dislike: Doesn't have indicator lights to alert you when it's ready for use.

Choice 3: Chef'sChoice's PizzellePro Express Bake

Our take: A well-made electric pizzelle maker that boasts many convenient features, though some users find the performance to be only adequate.

What we like: Features nonstick plates. Controls are easy to use. Plates heat up quickly. Cleanup is easy, too.

What we dislike: Cookies don't turn out as crispy as many users want, so you may need to thin the batter.

