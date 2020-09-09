The best pitcher’s glove

As young baseball players start to develop their skill set and tend toward specific defensive positions, it's time to acquire a proper glove, especially if they want to be a pitcher.

Pitcher's gloves boast unique features that help the player on the mound, and while they may look similar to other fielder's gloves, those subtle differences are important. Our buying guide discusses the requirements and options when it comes to pitcher's gloves, including size and color. At the end, we've included a few reviews of our favorites, such as our number one pick from Wilson, which is styled after one of the top pitchers in the majors.

Considerations when choosing pitcher's gloves

Size

The distance from the tip of the index finger to the base of the wrist determines the size of a glove. They typically top out at 12 inches, though players under the age of 12 often opt for something slightly shorter, at around 10 or 11 inches.

As players develop and become more comfortable, size may be determined by personal preference. Some prefer smaller gloves for an easier pitching motion, though others enjoy a larger glove that aids in fielding and discretion with pitch selection.

Material

The two main options when it comes to pitcher's glove materials are leather or a synthetic alternative. Leather provides impressive durability, though it comes at a high cost and takes time to break in. Leather gloves also require a bit of extra maintenance and care. Synthetic options may be lighter in weight, less expensive, and easier to wield, particularly for younger players.

Webbing

Most pitcher's gloves feature closed webbing, which may be referred to as "H-pattern" webbing. This dense design prevents light from getting through the glove, and thus disguises the pitch that's coming when the pitcher sets up. However, such designs may make fielding more difficult. Younger players (who typically throw fastballs) likely don't need to disguise their pitches as much and may be better served with a glove that's less tightly woven and affords easier fielding.

Comfort and padding

Typically, pitcher's gloves are designed more with comfort in mind than protection. The glove should fit snugly but also be lightweight, as it makes the windup easier and less cumbersome. This is beneficial for beginners too, as their arms won't get bogged down by heavy gloves. It's also unlikely they have to deal with hard-hit balls.

Features

Color

You have some options when it comes to the color of the glove, though it can't be gray or white if you're playing in a codified league. Color doesn't affect the pitcher's performance, but it may distract the batter, if only briefly. While you may choose a color, the pitcher's glove must be a single, solid color and not patterned.

Professional styling

Some pitcher's gloves may be marketed with a professional's name attached. While these gloves don't imbue you with that superstar's skill, it gives you an idea of what they use and how they play. The endorsement may be enough to capture the attention of a young fan, offering some inspiration.

Price

While a pitcher's glove for a beginner may cost around $25, for more advanced players, a quality option runs between $50 and $100. Those who are serious about pitching may want more expensive, higher-end options.

FAQ

Q. How do I best maintain my pitcher's glove?

A. Store your glove in a cool, dry place when not in use; avoid getting it wet or sun-soaked. You may need to regularly tighten laces as well, anywhere from one to three times as week, as they will loosen during gameplay. Applying oil regularly to keep the leather flexible is also advised.

Q. How long does a pitcher's glove last?

A. Pitcher's gloves are a worthy investment and tend to last a fairly long time, especially since pitchers don't use the glove as regularly as fielders do. Expect at least a few seasons of usage, provided you don't outgrow the glove. Over time, padding and lacing may wear down, leaving the glove ineffective and unsafe.

Pitcher's gloves we recommend

Best of the best: Wilson's A2000 Series Clayton Kershaw Baseball Glove

Our take: High-quality pitcher's glove styled after one of the greatest modern pitchers.

What we like: Soft yet durable glove; quickly breaks in. Two-piece webbing hides the ball but affords control. Wrist lining keeps the hand dry and protected.

What we dislike: Expensive investment. Best for advanced players.

Best bang for your buck: Rawlings' Select Pro Lite David Price Pitcher's Glove

Our take: Youth glove that comes at a low price styled after ace pitcher David Price.

What we like: Ideal option for younger players. Functions as a pitcher's glove but can hold up in the field. Quick break-in period. Comfortable and protective.

What we dislike: Best for smaller hands and younger players.

Choice 3: Wilson's Bandit B212 Pitcher's Glove

Our take: Reliable glove designed for intermediate pitchers that offers solid value.

What we like: Striking crimson color. Durable leather and expert craftsmanship provide longevity. Lengthy pocket for discreetly changing grips.

What we dislike: Still somewhat pricey. Large size.

