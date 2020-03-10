The best pinot noir

Pinot noir is a varietal of wine known for being made from a stubborn grape that's hard to tame. Because the grape is so finicky, many wine experts turn up their noses at pinot noir unless they find a decent bottle. To find your favorite, it's worth tasting different styles of pinot noir originating in different parts of the world, from the delicate and elegant yet complex wines from French Burgundy and Oregon to the bold, fruitier tastes that come out of California.

Our buying guide offers tips on how to choose and serve a pinot noir. You'll also find reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our number one pick is Ponzi Vineyards' Pinot Noir Reserve Willamette Valley 2015, which comes from a top vineyard in Oregon.

Considerations when choosing pinot noir

Regions

Pinot noir is made in several different locations across the globe, including France, the U.S., Germany, Italy, Switzerland, New Zealand, and Australia. France's Burgundy region, Oregon, and California are the best-known pinot noir producers. Burgundy is the home of delicate, complex wines, while California creates robust flavors. Oregon, which is relatively new to pinot noir winemaking, has its own evolving and unique pinot noir types, which sometimes taste similar to those from Burgundy.

Tannins

Pinot noir has lower levels of tannins than most other red wines. If you prefer to avoid red wines with higher tannins (which can result in mouth-puckering levels of dryness), you'll likely be happy with a pinot noir. Lower tannins mean that pinot noir is a bit smoother and easier to drink than other reds. However, it still has a medium to high acidity, so it's tart, but won't be overly astringent or bitter.

Features

Oaking

Most pinot noirs are aged in old oak barrels. (California wineries age pinot noir in special French oak barrels.) Aging gives the wine notes of spices or vanilla. However, although pinot noir likes to be oaked, it shouldn't be overly oaked. Wines that are the result of too much oaking, especially in newer barrels, may taste out of balance. There are, however, pinophiles who love the taste of overly oaked pinot noir wine. To know whether a pinot noir is oaked just right, read reviews for expert opinions. Overly oaked pinot noir reviews may say something like this, for example, "Features a strong charry oak presence..."

Age

Younger pinot noirs will have prominent notes of red fruit and taste far less complex than aged wines. Older pinot noirs will grow more sophisticated over time, mixing earthy and smokey notes in with its fruits.

Price

A bottle of inexpensive pinot noir goes for under $20, but it's tough to find a high-quality bottle at that price. For better taste, choose a pinot noir between $20 and $60. Pinot noir that costs over $60 a bottle will likely come from the Burgundy region of France, which is the home of the varietal.

FAQ

Q. What foods should I pair with pinot noir?

A. Pinot noir is a versatile red wine that goes with just about anything. It's light enough for fatty fish, such as salmon, but holds up well with a rich poultry dish, as well. Serve it with any cheese, pasta, or even pizza. Pinot noir is a bit tart, so it's a good match with sweet, sour, and fatty foods. This go-to red will please just about everyone, even white wine drinkers.

Q. What temperature should I serve pinot noir?

A. Pinot noir is a red that needs to be served slightly chilled, at about 55°F, which is a bit cooler than room temperature. Serve the bottle on ice or chill it in the fridge for a few minutes before serving.

Q. Why do some pinot noir wines from Oregon taste similar to wines from Burgundy?

A. It has to do with the fact that part of Oregon and part of Burgundy share the same latitude (an imaginary line around the Earth that's parallel to the equator). Oregon's Willamette Valley and Burgundy's Cote d'Or are on the same latitude, which means they share similar wine-growing conditions. Willamette Valley has been dubbed the "Burgundy of the West."

Pinot noirs we recommend

Best of the best: Ponzi Vineyards' Pinot Noir Reserve Willamette Valley 2015

Our take: From one of the most respected winemakers in Oregon, this pinot noir, aged in new French oak for 20 months, is a standout.

What we like: This pinot noir is filled to the brim with fruity aromas. Smooth, silky, and ripe with sweet black cherries and mulberries, as well as hints of fresh herbs, allspice, and "forest floor." Produced by a highly rated vineyard in the Pacific Northwest.

What we dislike: A bit on the pricey side -- though it's really a bargain considering the quality.

Best bang for your buck: Karo-Kann's Los Carneros Napa Valley Pinot Noir 2018

Our take: This pinot noir consistently scores high with Wine Spectator and Wine Advocate, and the price can't be beat for an everyday wine.

What we like: Pale and transparent ruby color makes this a lighter version of pinot noir that white wine drinkers will appreciate. Though it's a value-priced wine, it's satiny with a vibrant cherry and raspberry nose, along with herbs, forest, and black tea notes.

What we dislike: Not an especially robust wine.

Choice 3: Capiaux Cellars' Chimera Pinot Noir Russian River Valley 2017

Our take: A well-balanced wine from an area in California that's famous for producing delicious pinot noirs.

What we like: Acidic with notes of black tea and cranberry as well as hints of grapefruit and red berries. Good price for a wine that's sure to impress your guests.

What we dislike: Not much.

