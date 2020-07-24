The best pillow of 2020

When you're having trouble sleeping or waking up with back and neck pain, your mattress is probably the first thing you blame, but your pillow can actually play a significant role. Upgrading to a new pillow (or two) can be just what it takes to guarantee a good night's sleep.

A high-quality pillow supports your head and neck and ensures that your spine is aligned properly. It can also make the position you sleep in more comfortable by offering just the right firmness.

To help you find the best pillows, we've taken a fresh look at product trends and developments and have included a versatile new option for your consideration, as well as two favorites that have made our list before.

Best pillows of 2020

1. Coop Home Goods' Memory Foam Pillow: An excellent memory foam pillow no matter what type of sleeper you are. It's topped our list for years for its comfort and durability.

2. BioPEDIC's Lofty Hypoallergenic Ultra-Fresh Bed Pillows, 4-Pack: This pack includes four incredibly comfortable, highly supportive pillows. These are a returning favorite on our list.

3. Casper's Original Pillow: A highly adaptive pillow with a unique pillow-in-pillow design that fluffs easily and allows you to sleep well in multiple positions. This is a newcomer to our list, but it's earned rave reviews for its comfort and support.

What you need to know before buying a pillow

Before you start shopping for pillows, it's essential to understand the different types of filling you can choose from. Hollowfibre is a lightweight, hypoallergenic polyester filling that's sometimes treated with antimicrobial agents. Microfiber filling is another hypoallergenic synthetic option, but these pillows usually only offer medium firmness or less. Feather and down filling are the most traditional options, but there are allergy issues associated with these materials. Feather pillows can be pretty soft, too, and some people prefer not to use animal products.

A newer filling option to the market, memory foam pillows are made of foam that conforms perfectly to the shape of the head, neck, and shoulders for better support. Memory foam pillows are hypoallergenic and extremely durable. However, they're fairly firm, which can make it tough to get used to them.

A pillow's size is an important feature to consider. You can usually choose from standard (20 x 26 inches), queen (20 x 30 inches), or king (20 x 36 inches) sizes, which fit most pillowcases. Choose the size of the pillow based on the size of your bed.

When it comes to firmness, personal preference can play a role, but you should also consider the position you sleep in. Stomach sleepers typically do best with a soft pillow, while back sleepers do better with a medium-firm pillow. If you sleep on your side, go with a firm pillow to keep your spine properly aligned. If you switch between a few sleeping positions during the night, choose a medium-firm pillow for the perfect middle ground.

Thread count isn't as important for a pillow as it is for sheets because you usually put it in a pillowcase. If you don't like using a pillowcase, look for a pillow with a thread count of 300 or higher for a softer, more comfortable feel.

You can spend between $10 and $75 for a pillow. Softer, synthetic-filled pillows can go for $10 to $20, but you pay closer to $30 for a higher-quality, more supportive pillow. If you want a down or memory foam pillow, you can spend as much as $60 to $75.

FAQ

Q. How do I know if I need a new pillow?

A. If you start to experience neck, shoulder, or back pain, it's usually a sign that your pillow has seen better days. You can also tell that it's time to replace your pillows if they start to look flat or lumpy or show signs of discoloration.

Q. Why should I use an antimicrobial pillow?

A. An antimicrobial pillow helps control the number of bacteria and other germs that build up on the pillow. Individuals with a weakened immune system often like an antimicrobial option, but anyone who wants to limit the number of colds or illnesses they get can benefit from one.

In-depth reviews for best pillows

Best best of the best: Coop Home Goods' Memory Foam Pillow

What we like: Made of memory foam for outstanding support. Offers an incredibly comfortable night's sleep. More durable than standard pillows.

What we dislike: Dry time is significant after washing.

Best bang for your buck: BioPEDIC's Lofty Hypoallergenic Ultra-Fresh Bed Pillows, 4-Pack

What we like: An excellent value for the price. Offers an antimicrobial filling that makes the pillows perfect for health-conscious people. Fights odor, too.

What we dislike: Can have a factory smell upon arrival, but it fades over time.

Choice 3: Casper's Original Pillow

What we like: Hypoallergenic, so it's suitable for those with asthma or allergies. Features a 100% cotton cover. Offers a 2-inch gusset to provide proper neck and spine alignment.

What we dislike: Not as firm as some buyers would like.

