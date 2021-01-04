The best pillar candle

Chunky, freestanding pillar candles bring some color, light, and ambience to your space without the need for specifically sized candleholders, giving you the freedom to experiment with a range of sizes. They can bring a relaxing vibe to rooms and look stylish with very little effort or expense.

Check out our guide to pillar candles to learn more about the sizes, wax types, colors, and scents that these candles have to offer. At the end, we've listed our top three options for you to explore, including Melt Candle Company Unscented Pillar Candles, which look contemporary and come in a range of colors.

Considerations when choosing pillar candles

Wax

Pillar candles can be made from various waxes, but some softer waxes need to be blended with harder options to give these freestanding candles the structural integrity they require. Paraffin wax is a common choice because it's inexpensive and hard enough to make into pillar candles without the need for blending but — as its name suggests — it's made from paraffin, which isn't the most eco-friendly option. Other more eco-friendly waxes include beeswax, soy wax, and other vegetable waxes.

Size

Average pillar candles have a diameter between two and six inches and measure between three and six inches tall. That said, you can find some much larger candles, measuring 12 inches or more in diameter. These are usually sold by specialist candle retailers only and feature multiple wicks so that the candle will burn evenly. Extremely large candles can be expensive, but they bring a touch of drama to any room, not to mention their light and scents disperse further.

Features

Color

You can find pillar candles in practically any color imaginable, so you shouldn't have trouble finding the shade you want. If you want an exceptionally specific color, it might take you a little longer to find.

Scent

Pillar candles can be either scented or unscented. If you want scented candles, you have a wide range of scent options out there, from simple sweet or fruity scents to more complex bouquets.

Price

The cost of pillar candles can vary hugely depending on their size, material, and whether you buy them individually or in bulk. Most pillar candles cost between $5 and $20 apiece, but you can find some less pricey options and some significantly more expensive.

FAQ

Q. Does the type of wick on my candle matter?

A. The type of wick on your candle can make a big difference in how it burns. Wicks made from 100% cotton or linen burn more cleanly than those with wire cores. Cellulose or paper cores inside a cotton wick are also acceptable. Wooden wicks make a crackling sound when they burn, much like an open fire, which some people find relaxing. They do smoke more easily, however.

Q. Where in my home should I position my pillar candles?

A. It's up to you where in your home you place your pillar candles, though you should obviously position them a safe distance from any flammable items and keep them out of drafts so they don't blow out, drip, or tunnel. Pillar candles of different sizes arranged on a table make an attractive centerpiece for dinner parties or romantic meals. They can add a nice ambience to living rooms, especially on a dark evening, and are great kept in bathrooms for when you want a relaxing bath.

Pillar candles we recommend

Best of the best: Melt Candle Company Unscented Pillar Candles

Our take: These sets of three pillar candles are available in a decent range of colors.

What we like: Measuring 3 x 6 inches, these candles burn for approximately 70 hours. Cotton wicks for a pure, smokeless burn.

What we dislike: They can drip if you aren't careful with how you burn them.

Best bang for your buck: BOLSIUS White Pillar Candles

Our take: A large set of a dozen white pillar candles — perfect for anyone who burns candles regularly and wants an affordable option.

What we like: An excellent choice for parties, weddings, or emergency use. Pure cotton wick. Each candle burns for 40 hours.

What we dislike: Made from basic paraffin wax.

Choice 3: Aroma Naturals Essential Oil Scented Aromatherapy Pillar Candle

Our take: If you're looking for a scented option, this is a great choice. You have a range of scent choices, all made using essential oils.

What we like: Choice of seven scents and three sizes. Wick is made from 100% cotton. Decent burn time. Made in the U.S.A.

What we dislike: Some complaints of scents being either too weak or too strong.

