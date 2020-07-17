The best Pilates ring of 2020

If there's one thing you should know about Pilates rings, it's that they're not just for advanced practitioners -- those new to Pilates can benefit from using them as well.

Not only do Pilates rings help with modifications, but they also help practitioners of all levels progress toward more challenging positions and deeper stretches.

If you're thinking of buying a Pilates ring for home practice, we invite you to read our updated buying guide for 2020. We're taking a closer look at some of our favorite Pilates rings, plus we're learning more about new arrivals to the market with updated designs.

Best Pilates rings of 2020

1. URBN Fit Pilates Ring

A newcomer to our top spot, this Pilates ring is extremely durable and lightweight and gives noticeable results quickly.

2. ProBody Pilates Ring

This returning model remains one of our favorites for its budget-friendly price and quality construction, as it retains its shape much better than other models we examined.

3. Stamina AeroPilates Magic Circle

We welcome this new arrival to our short list for its studio-quality design, which is made by a company known for its top-notch Pilates reformers.

4. Mantra Sports SuperFit Pilates Ring

Another newcomer to our list, this Pilates ring comes as part of a deluxe practice pack that also includes a carry case and an exercise poster.

What you need to know about Pilates rings

Pilates rings help students take their practice to the next level. Not only do they offer resistance when squeezing doing toning exercises, they're also manipulated in balancing exercises. Newer Pilates students often use them to reach farther in certain stretches.

If you're used to taking Pilates classes in a formal studio setting, you may gravitate toward rings that resemble those used in class. While most Pilates rings are strikingly similar, it's recommended to choose one based on size. Standard studio rings measure 13 to 14 inches in diameter, though you can find other Pilates rings that are nearly 17 inches.

It's important to learn the different features of Pilates rings and how you're able to manipulate them for your practice. There are foam padded concave grips at opposite ends of the ring. In addition to softening the grip, the foam also provides a reasonable amount of resistance to prevent the grips from slipping away from your legs.

Pilates rings may be available in more than one tension level. Light tension rings offer a modest amount of resistance, which means they bend somewhat easily when you squeeze them. More often than not, they're used by beginners. Firm tension Pilates rings used by advanced practitioners are more challenging to use as they require more strength to bend.

If you're wondering how Pilates rings manage to hold up to all the squeezing and bending, it boils down to their materials. Studio-quality Pilates rings feature durable steel or fiberglass cores which may be wrapped in rubber, plastic, or foam. While there are some plastic Pilates rings on the market, it's best to steer clear of them, as they're notorious for breaking under pressure.

One reason many fitness enthusiasts buy their own Pilates rings is because of their affordability, especially given the number of exercises and applications for which they're used. Entry-level Pilates rings cost around $20, though they won't be as durable as more expensive options. Studio-quality Pilates rings last through years of heavy use and cost closer to $35.

FAQ

Q. I'm new to Pilates -- which type of Pilates ring set should I get?

A. As someone new, you probably need a little help developing your technique and learning the basics. For that reason, it's worth choosing Pilates rings packaged with posters or DVDs. If you prefer to buy just the ring, you can always watch online tutorial videos for instruction.

Q. How do I clean a Pilates ring?

A. It's recommended to follow the manufacturer instructions regarding care, as materials vary considerably between Pilates rings. There are specialty fitness equipment wipes that you can use to clean your ring after each use. If possible, avoid alcohol-based cleaners around the foam grips, as they can dry them out.

In-depth reviews for best Pilates rings

Best of the best: URBN Fit Pilates Ring

What we like: A high-quality 12-inch ring that features dual-sided foam pads to keep it from slipping away. Strong fiberglass core ensures it won't crack or break. Lightweight and easy to pack and travel with.

What we dislike: Some reported it was stiffer than they would like it to be.

Best bang for your buck: ProBody Pilates Ring

What we like: Ring is wrapped in smooth plastic, so all edges are rounded. Standard 14-inch size, so many practitioners bring it to class instead of using studio rings.

What we dislike: They sustain scuffs and marks, and while it doesn't affect performance, it's somewhat unappealing.

Choice 3: Stamina AeroPilates Magic Circle

What we like: Studio-quality Pilates ring that comes with a full-length DVD. Foam grips are slightly thicker than those seen on other rings, which makes them more comfortable to grip. This ring has a steel core that offers just enough resistance for home practice.

What we dislike: While it's undoubtedly well-made, the Pilates ring can warp into an oval shape over time.

Choice 4: Mantra Sports SuperFit Pilates Ring

What we like: Beginner-friendly set that comes with a foundational exercises poster. Ring has a bit more give compared to others, which allows beginners to get used to squeezing it for toning.

What we dislike: Resistance is moderate at best, so users may need to upgrade once they progress in their Pilates practice.

