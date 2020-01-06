Best picks from Backcountry’s 'New Decade' sale

New year, new you. Right?

The new decade offers an opportunity to do new things. (Or to do things you already like more often.) And what better way to expand your horizons than by gearing up for whatever adventures come your way?

Backcountry's "New Decade" sale offers discounts on top clothing and gear brands so you can blend the outdoors with everyday life and get moving in 2020 and carry that momentum throughout the upcoming decade.

Here are our favorite product picks from the best brands on sale right now at Backcountry. The markdowns end today.

Columbia Lake 22 Vest: $70.83 (was $98.99)

This vest from Columbia is an ideal addition to your outdoor apparel on temperate days. It's water-resistant to keep you from losing heat, and it's also light and compressible enough to travel with.

UGG Reynold Jogger Pant: $99.97 (was $124.95)

An essential part of any active person's wardrobe is the jogger. This simple and comfortable offering from UGG is durable, breathable, and still stylish. Even if you aren't especially active, you'll look like you are when wearing this athleisure basic.

Timbuk2 Parcel Tote: $119.20 (was $149)

Carry all your essentials and devices safely and securely with this durable, high-quality tote from Timbuk2. It includes a comfortable and removable cross-body strap as well as plenty of internal organization so items aren't moving around inside.

Herschel Supply Retreat Backpack: $55.99 (was $79.99)

The lovely pastel color is the first thing to catch your eye with these Herschel Supply backpacks, but they offer much more beyond that. Durable and lightweight, they're ideal for both commuting and adventure. They also carry a lot at 19.5 liters and have a sleeve for your laptop.

Sorel Harlow Chelsea Boot: $104.40 (was 139.95)

This comfortable and waterproof Chelsea boot offers both style and function in the spring and fall seasons, so have your wardrobe ready for the upcoming year. It comes in a few different subtle colors that will complement any look.

Big Agnes Blacktail 2 Tent: $189.99 (was $239.95)

For your outdoor adventures, check out this two-person, three-season tent from Big Agnes. Its mesh walls will keep out pesky bugs while maintaining airflow at a maximum. Two doors make this cozy, traveling adobe just a bit more accessible and spacious.

CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum Stainless Bottle: $15.99 (was $29.95)

This insulated, heavy-duty traveler will keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold. It's perfect for commuting to and from work during the week or taking on a hike on the weekend. With the CamelBak brand, you know you can rely on its sturdy construction and functionality.

Fjallraven Hybrid Windbreaker: $119.99 (was $169.95)

This light and airy jacket is perfect for those cooler days where the sun may be out but the temperature or wind still creates the need for an extra barrier. For casual walks or active pursuits, this windbreaker is well-ventilated at the sides and back but windproof in the front.

CamelBak Hawg Backpack: $119.96 (was $159.95)

Carry all your gear comfortably with this 20-liter hiking backpack. It comes with a hydration pack and ventilated back panel to keep you cool and hydrated on hotter days, while the rain cover protects your supplies on wet days. While it's made specifically for bicycling, we also love its versatility for hiking or adventuring.

Nike Sphere Pullover Hoodie: $63.71 (was $84.95)

Hoodies are wonderful wardrobe staples; they can be stylish and cozy indoors, outdoors, or working out. This versatile option from Nike checks all our boxes. We especially love the expandable cuffs that double as mittens when it's particularly cold.

Fjallraven Greenland No. 1 Down Jacket: $399.95 (was $499.96)

If you're spending time outdoors in the winter, you need a heavy-duty jacket that's up for the task. This down jacket from Fjallravenwill will keep you warm and cozy as it withstands wind, cold, rain, and snow. There are also enough pockets and linings to keep all your valuables and devices close at hand.

Nike Reversible Neck Warmer: $16.46 (was $21.95)

Protect your neck and face from the elements with a neck warmer to prevent discomfort and illness. We love that this Nike neckwarmer is reversible and versatile, whether you're braving the elements in the country or the city.

Under Armour Hooded Jacket: $104.99 (was $149.99)

Whether you need something just to get out and run errands in the wintertime or you want apparel to withstand more arctic adventures, this Under Armour jacket will work for you. It features water-repellent coating and adjustable hood while still being lightweight.

Big Agnes Manzanares Tent: $374.96 (was $499.95)

For families who like to camp, we recommend this four-person tent from Big Agnes. It's large enough to accommodate four people plus gear while still lightweight enough to travel with easily. We also love the media pockets so you can keep your cords and devices safe and out of the way.

Under Armour Coldgear Balaclava: $19.29 (was $29.99)

When it's especially windy and chilly, particularly on the slopes, you need proper protection. Check out this balaclava from Under Armour that shields your face and keeps you warm while still allowing you to breathe easy.

UGG Delanie Robe: $39.97 (was $72.95)

It's just as important to be warm and cozy indoors as it is outdoors. This super-soft women's robe is perfect for lounging at home in the morning or at night. Or really anytime.

The North Face eTip Glove: $30.99 (was $45.95)

Keep your hands warm during the fall with these cozy gloves from The North Face. They're ideal for those on the go who want to stay connected as they feature a conductive material to make using your phone easy.

Columbia Ice Maiden Lace Boot: $59.96 (was $79.99)

Everyone needs a pair of boots to protect from the worst of winter. This pair from Columbia will keep feet dry and warm against falling snow and dropping temperatures. They also keep your soles protected and feeling comfortable even on the longest of journeys.

Columbia Pardon My Trench Rain Jacket: $46.50 (was $69.99)

A classic look gets a modern twist with this light and stylish rain jacket. The cuffs seal, the pockets zipper closed, and the hood adjusts to protect you from the elements. The longer cut keeps legs dry and provides the trench coat appearance.

Herschel Supply Fleece Jacket: $69.96 (was $129.99)

A fleece jacket offers a lot of versatility and warmth in any wardrobe. We like this men's selection from Herschel Supply that's stylish and comfortable enough on cooler days or useful to pair with other layers when it gets especially cold.

The North Face Hyperlayer Hoodie: $25.97 (was $39.95)

Can you ever have enough hoodies? This lightweight hoodie from The North Face is soft to the touch and quick to dry. We also love the nature-inspired colors -- especially the forest green.

Adidas Core Hooded Dress -- Girls': $33.75 (was $44.95)

We love the blend of casual and cool with this Adidas hooded dress for girls. It's comfortable and warm for both venturing out in the world and holing up at home.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.