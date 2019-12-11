The best piano mat

If you're looking for a fun toy that will motivate kids onto their feet, a piano mat is an excellent choice. Whether it features real piano sounds or fun noises like animal calls, kids love running, jumping, stomping, and dancing on piano mats to hear what sounds they'll make.

The following guide has all the information you'll need on piano mats, so you can buy the right one for the child in your life. Our favorite option is the Click N' Play Gigantic Keyboard Play Mat, which is a large durable mat that makes real instrument sounds.

Considerations when choosing piano mats

Sounds

Piano mats should at least play piano sounds, but usually they offer a range of other sounds as well. Those designed for slightly older children often feature various instrument sounds, such as guitar, trumpet, and banjo. Those designed for babies and toddlers are more likely to make "novelty" sounds, such as animal noises.

Durability

Children love experimenting and will likely run, stomp, and fall down on their piano mats to find out how it affects the sounds produced. As such, your chosen piano mat should be as durable as possible, so you can be sure it will stand up to the kind of heavy use kids are likely to subject it to.

Power source

The vast majority of piano mats run off standard batteries, usually AA. Find out whether or not batteries are included, so if not, you can buy them separately to avoid disappointment.

Washability

The nature of piano mats means they'll be walked all over with potentially grubby feet, not to mention the snack crumbs and yogurt smears that kids seem to leave everywhere. As such, you want a piano mat that's easy to keep clean. Due to the electronic components, piano mats aren't machine-washable, but many models are made from waterproof vinyl or a similar material that can easily be wiped clean.

Features

Flashing lights

Some piano mats also feature flashing lights, which can be particularly interesting to babies and toddlers.

Record mode

Piano mats with a record mode allow kids to record what they play. Then they can play it back and listen to their composition.

Demo mode

In demo mode, a piano mat will play a song on its own. This demonstrates what can be done with a piano mat; plus many children simply enjoy listening to the demo songs.

Auto-shutoff

If your chosen piano mat has an auto-shutoff feature, it will switch itself off after a set amount of time to save battery power.

Price

You can find some small basic piano mats near the $10 mark, but most cost between $20 and $40, especially if you want a large mat with a range of interesting features.

FAQ

Q. Can adults use piano mats?

A. Piano mats generally have a maximum weight limit, which may or may not accommodate most adults. If you're an adult who's tempted to use your child's piano mat, be sure to check the maximum weight limit. Only use the mat if you're less than the limit, otherwise you might break the internal components, leaving your kids disappointed.

Q. What age range are piano mats suitable for?

A. While kids of all ages can use piano mats, you'll generally find that younger children will use them more than older children. Of course it depends on the individual child, but we'd generally recommend them for kids younger than seven. Older children are likely to become bored after a few minutes of play. Some piano mats have a minimum recommended age limit, but most are safe for use by babies and toddlers as soon as they can walk.

Piano mats we recommend

Best of the best: Click N' Play's Gigantic Keyboard Play Mat

Our take: This large piano mat has 24 keys and eight instrument sounds to select from.

What we like: Made from extremely durable wipe-clean vinyl. Offers play, record, playback, and demo modes. Sized large enough to fit two children.

What we dislike: Settings aren't particularly intuitive to use.

Best bang for your buck: zoordo's Musical Mat

Our take: A small inexpensive piano mat that's best-suited to little kids.

What we like: Offers both piano sounds and animal noises. Lightweight and compact. Auto-shutoff helps prevent batteries from being wasted.

What we dislike: No anti-slip grip, so it can slide around on hard floors.

Choice 3: Joyin Toy's Gigantic Keyboard Playmat

Our take: We love how easy all the functions of this huge 71" piano mat are to use, even for young children.

What we like: Durable enough for kids of all ages. Features eight instrument sounds and four modes, including record and playback.

What we dislike: Sound isn't great and is loud when switched on (though you can turn it down afterward).

