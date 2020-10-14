The best phone of 2020

Nearly half the people on the planet own a smartphone. That makes the demand very high.

To satisfy the world's hunger for these devices, there is an overwhelming variety of phones available on the market. Possibly the only thing harder than learning how to take advantage of all the amazing features a phone has to offer is deciding which one to purchase.

To help narrow your selection, we've looked at the latest trends and models. Keep reading our guide to learn which phones are worthy of the top three slots in 2020.

Best phones of 2020

1. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: With nearly enough features to rival a desktop computer, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is our top choice for 2020.

2. Samsung Galaxy S20: Manufactured to take advantage of Verizon's 5G ultra wideband, this phone catapults into our top 3 for 2020.

3. LG G8X Thinq Dual Screen: This powerhouse phone makes our list this year for the first time for its dual-screen operation.

Jump to the bottom of this article for more information on each model.

What you need to know before buying a phone

The first aspect you will need to consider when looking for a phone is if you want one that is locked to a certain provider or one that can be used with any provider (unlocked). If you choose a locked phone, you may have the option of entering into a contract. If this is how you'd like to pay for your phone, the cost will then become part of your monthly bill. Some companies add a finance charge, which means you will end up paying considerably more than the phone is worth. Since the cost of phones can range anywhere from less than $300 to more than $1,000, however, a contract might be necessary for individuals desiring a high-end model.

After dispensing with the fine-print aspects of purchasing a phone, you can move on to the fun areas such as which OS you prefer. If you have a favorite operating system or other devices that you'll want to connect with, you'll already know which OS to choose. If not, then the OS might not be as important to you as the phone's features, so the features will be what you want to pay attention to.

While screen size is touted as being important, it's more about how comfortable the device feels in your hands and if it fits in your pocket easily. A small device may be hard to hold for people with larger hands, and a large device may be impossible to navigate with one hand if you have smaller hands.

Storage space is the next area of focus. If you use the cloud, you'll have as much storage as you desire (for a price). If you do not use the cloud, you'll have to pay more upfront to have your files and information stored onboard. Most phones have two or three options for storage space, so you can choose how much you think you'll need.

The last item you'll want to consider is the camera. Many top phones include built-in cameras that have remarkable qualities, some to which even professional photographers give a thumbs up. If taking pictures and video is important to you, look for a model with the type of camera that meets your needs.

FAQ

Q. How do I move old photos to my new phone?

A. Using a cloud account is the easiest way because your photos are already saved elsewhere (not on your phone). When you get your new device, you can simply log in and have access to everything that you saved to the cloud. If you do not have your photos backed up in a cloud account, you will have to manually transfer them in some way (either back them up to a computer/device or share), which can take a bit of time.

Q. Is a screen protector for my phone a good investment?

A. Definitely but only the right kind. Some models have a screen protector built into the case, which can drastically affect the touchscreen performance of your phone. Make sure the screen protector that you are considering will not diminish the touch sensitivity of your phone.

In-depth reviews for best phones

Best of the best: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

What we like: This model has a 12 MP camera with three lenses, and it can produce 4K video at 60 frames per second. For peace of mind, this iPhone includes facial recognition built in, and it offers up to 18 hours of battery life per charge.

What we dislike: As with most Apple products, this iPhone resides at the upper end of the price scale.

Best bang for your buck: Samsung Galaxy S20

What we like: The impressive camera on this phone has the new 30x Space Zoom so you can take close-up photos even when you are far away. The company's wireless PowerShare allows you to wirelessly share extra power to other compatible devices.

What we dislike: The lack of an SD slot may upset some users.

Choice 3: LG G8X Thinq Dual Screen

What we like: The two screens on this model allow you to multitask in ways that were never before possible on a phone. If you are not a fan of the dual-screen operation, you can simply remove the second screen to quickly revert to a classic phone configuration.

What we dislike: A few users acknowledged issues with getting the fingerprint scanner to function consistently.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.