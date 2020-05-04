The best phone

Today, when we say "phone," we usually mean cell phone rather than landline. But, with technology moving so quickly, how do we decide which is best? Part of your choice depends on how you use your phone -- if you just take calls, text, and occasionally use social media, you don't need as high end a model as someone who organizes their whole life on their phone.

Whatever your needs, our buying guide can help you make an informed purchase. We've also recommended a few of our favorites at the end, such as the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which boasts a top-notch camera.

Considerations when choosing phones

Contract vs. contract-free vs. unlocked

Contract: A contract phone is one you pay for monthly, along with the cost of your plan. Because you pay month by month, you might forget you're even paying for your phone, but the bulk of your monthly payment is to pay back the cost of your phone, for which you pay a significantly higher price than you would if you bought it outright.

Contract-free: Alternatively, you can opt for a contract-free phone, which you pay for up front in a single lump sum. This allows you to have a less expensive monthly plan just for calls, texts, and data. You can find rolling monthly service plans, so you aren't tied in for a set length of time.

Unlocked: Unlocked phones are contract-free by default, but not all contract-free phones are unlocked. Some phones can only be used with a certain service provider, even if they're contract-free, but unlocked phones are compatible with any service provider.

Operating system

The operating system is the software that runs on your phone and provides a user-friendly interface. iPhones use the iOS operating system, whereas the vast majority of other phones use Android as an operating system. Neither is necessarily better than the other, but most people have a preference, making some iPhone users unwilling to switch to an Android phone and vice-versa.

Features

Battery life

We highly recommend checking the average battery life of any phone you're considering. It's frustrating if your phone can't go a full day of average use without needing to be charged partway through.

Camera

A quality phone camera is a big draw when choosing a new phone. Camera technology is changing and improving all the time, but nice features to have include a manual mode, ultra wide angle options, and night sky photography.

Price

Assuming you're buying your phone outright (rather than signing up for a contract), you can pay up to $1,500 for a top-of-the-line smartphone. Basic phones and older models start at around $100 new but expect to pay around $400 to $800 for a mid-range phone.

FAQ

Q. Will I still receive system updates on a contract-free phone?

A. Yes, you're still able to update your operating system when a new update becomes available. If you have an iPhone, you receive iOS updates directly from Apple, and if you're an Android user, you can get updates from Google via the Play Store.

Q. Can I expect my phone to come with a warranty?

A. Depending on where you buy from, you should receive a warranty of between 90 days and a year, but this only covers manufacturing faults. If you break or damage your phone, it isn't covered by the warranty. As such, we recommend buying phone insurance or checking your home contents insurance to see if cell phones are included in your policy. This is particularly important if you've spent a lot of money on a high-end phone.

Phones we recommend

Best of the best: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Our take: An impressive iPhone that you can buy fully unlocked or ready to use with one of several providers.

What we like: Features an excellent camera. Quick and highly responsive. Large display with true depth color screen. Great battery life. Water-resistant up to a depth of 4 meters.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Motorola Moto Z4

Our take: It might not rival high-end models, but this is a solid, decent phone for buyers on a budget.

What we like: Full HD display screen. Fully unlocked. Takes good photos considering the phone's low cost. Comes with Alexa voice assistant to make life easier.

What we dislike: Would like more built-in storage.

Choice 3: Google Pixel 4 XL

Our take: This excellent Android phone rivals comparable iPhones but at a lower price.

What we like: Large screen with gorgeous display. Impressive camera with Night Sight technology. Quick gestures are an easy way to control your phone.

What we dislike: No option to expand storage with a micro SD card.

