The best Philips air fryer

Craving fried chicken or french fries? Thanks to Philips air fryers, you can enjoy all your favorite fried foods in a healthy way.

Philips air fryers crisp up, bake, and fry all sorts of foods, all with a tablespoon or two of oil. These small, amazing kitchen appliances utilize hot air to cook foods quickly and mess-free. Cleanup is simple and involves either emptying out the dripping tray or placing containers inside a dishwasher.

Our buying guide can help you revolutionize meal time with a Philips air fryer. We're including our favorite model, Philips' Avance XL Digital Air Fryer, which features a user-friendly digital interface for quick and easy frying.

Considerations when choosing Philips air fryers

Philips air fryer terminology

With so many models available in the Philips air fryer line, it's helpful to understand the meaning of each term.

Rapid Air technology: All air fryers use Rapid Air technology, in which a radiant heating element releases heat into the chamber. Hot air circulates quickly, causing a crispy, crusty exterior on foods. This quick-cooking method is also effective at sealing in moisture and flavor inside the crust.

TurboStar technology: Philips' TurboStar technology refers to its high-quality spin on Rapid Air. With such fast air circulation in the chamber, food is cooked more quickly and far more evenly. As a result, it eliminates patchy, discolored crusts on food.

Twin TurboStar technology: This newer version of TurboStar technology is even quicker and is often seen in premium models. It swirls air at a much faster speed, which helps to reduce fat content by a whopping 90%.

Starfish technology: Philips air fryers with a starfish design don't just look pretty. Starfish technology is actually a well-engineered feature. This unique shape promotes better airflow around the chamber, especially beneath the basket in the chamber.

Multi-cooker

Philips air fryers classified as multi-cookers can also be used for baking, grilling, and roasting. They often come with special accessories that make it easier to extract food from the chamber.

QuickClean basket

Say goodbye to messy fried food cleanup. Philips air fryers have QuickClean baskets, which control the mess inside the chamber. They're also ultra-convenient, as they're dishwasher-safe.

Controlling temperature in Philips air fryers

Analog vs. digital: The majority of Philips air fryers have analog controls, so they're easy to operate without much fuss. For those who want the perks of programmable features and a variety of settings, select high-end models have digital touchscreens.

Temperature range and cook times: On average, Philips air fryers range in temperature from 175°F to 400°F. Cook times are generally between zero and 60 minutes. If you're not sure where to begin in terms of time and temperature, refer to the quick-start guide that comes with your air fryer.

Accessories

Philips air fryers rarely come with accessories, unless you come across the rare deluxe kit or special buy. Some accessories you can purchase separately include the Philips nonstick grill pan or baking tray.

Price

Small-capacity Philips air fryers with limited features cost $150 and below. For those with larger capacities and a more versatile features list, expect to spend closer to $250. Large-capacity models with a wealth of high-tech features run closer to $300.

FAQ

Q. Should I turn chicken, fries, or other foods while they're cooking in my air fryer?

A. Because they're on top of each other, simply open the drawer and rotate them every several minutes. This helps them cook more evenly since air circulates through different nooks and crannies in every new position.

Q. I tried all the recipes in my Philips air fryer starter booklet. Where can I find new ones?

A. You can visit the Philips website for more recipes or download the companion app. There are also plenty of online communities to join, and there are now many air fryer cookbooks available.

Philips air fryers we recommend

Best of the best: Philips Avance XL Digital Air Fryer

Our take: Easy operation and 3.5-quart capacity cooks enough food for four people/servings.

What we like: Has nonstick drawer and food basket. Temperature up to 390°F.

What we dislike: While the drawer and basket are considered dishwasher-safe, it's best to handwash.

Best bang for your buck: Philips Viva Turbostar Air Fryer

Our take: Accommodates air frying in small spaces with a 2.75-quart capacity. Cooks for four with smaller footprint.

What we like: Instant-heat settings and QuickClean basket. Temperature up to 390°F. Popular for dorms and apartment living.

What we dislike: Cleanup can take a bit longer than expected.

Choice 3: Philips Avance XXL Twin Turbostar Air Fryer

Our take: Best choice for cooking large amounts of food with its four-quart capacity. Cooks up to six servings.

What we like: Fat drippings collect in removable basket for easy disposal. Temperature up to 400°F.

What we dislike: Significantly larger than other models, so you need to make room for this one.

