The best pH meter

Checking the pH of your pool water, aquarium, or hydroponic garden is essential to maintain optimal conditions, so choosing a reliable, accurate pH meter is important.

With a pH meter at your side, you're able to determine alkalinity or acidity within seconds. This means you're able to adjust chemicals swiftly or schedule expedited service if you feel it requires specific treatment. Best of all, pH meters are user-friendly for the average homeowner, and many of them have single-button operation and other convenience features.

Find out how pH meters measure up against each other with our buying guide. Our favorite meter, Apera Instruments' Waterproof pH Pen Tester, offers a range of intelligent functions to make pool-water maintenance quick and easy.

Considerations when choosing pH meters

Types of pH meter designs

Pen-style: Pen-style pH meters are by far the most portable, as they fit in your pocket and come with travel cases. They also feature convenient one-hand operation. Their tip has an electrode that takes measurements, which in some models is also waterproof.

Handheld: Handheld pH meters require two hands for operation but are still reasonably portable. They typically feature a larger screen and greater functionality. Electrodes in handheld pH meters are attached to the end of a cable, and many models are waterproof and shockproof.

Benchtop: Benchtop pH meters are intended for lab use, so it's no surprise they're the most expensive option. They boast the best accuracy since they utilize multiple electrodes with dedicated functions. They're generally easy to use and make it simple to track and record readings.

Other designs: When it comes to solids, you need to use other pH meters. Surface pH readers are used for foods such as cheese, and soil pH readers obviously test soil.

Accuracy, range, and resolution

The higher the accuracy in a pH meter, the better -- though it certainly drives up the price. Average pH meters have an accuracy of +/-0.01 to +/-0.2, though high-performing models can be accurate up to +/-0.001.

The majority of pH meters measure within the pH range of 0 to +14, though certain meters have an extended range of -2 to +20. Resolution refers to how much information is displayed on a pH meter. As an example, a meter with a 0.1 resolution displays the pH in tenths.

Temperature correction

Temperature affects a reading, so some pH meters are equipped with temperature correction features. Simple models don't have this feature; it's more popular in sophisticated meters. Temperature correction is generally present with manual or automatic correction, with the latter as a more desirable -- however, more expensive -- option.

Calibration

Calibration of a pH meter is either done manually or automatically. Automatic calibration is normally handled with the touch of a button. Meters that require manual calibration usually have adjustable knobs -- be aware that there's a bit of a learning curve with these.

Electrodes

Electrodes in pH meters require replacement since they're filled with solution that eventually dries out. Sealed electrodes are less expensive, but can only be used once. Refillable electrodes, on the other hand, cost more up front but save money in the long run.

Features

Backlight

The easiest LCD screens to read on pH meters are backlit. This means you can use the meter in low-light conditions without the hassle of a flashlight, which is important if it requires two hands for operation.

Additional measurements

Certain pH meters have advanced functionality and provide additional measurements when reading pH. These multi-mode meters are capable of measuring salinity, temperature, conductivity, oxidation-reduction potential (ORP), and total dissolved solids (TDS).

Price

Simple pen-style pH meters for water and soil cost less than $50. Mid-range models (often used for making wine or brewing beer) cost closer to $100. High-end pH meters cost between $100 and $500 as they have advanced functionality and are lab-quality.

FAQ

Q. Is it really necessary to have a pH meter if I have a pool?

A. It's definitely a good idea for monitoring purposes. In fact, consumers report it can save you money down the line on pool service and repair if a problem becomes too far gone.

Q. I'm a science teacher. Which pH meter should I get for my classroom?

A. If you'd like a meter with advanced functionality and several types of readings, choose a benchtop meter. If you'd like students to have their own for simple experiments, choose a set of pen-style pH meters.

pH meters we recommend

Best of the best: Apera Instruments' Waterproof pH Pen Tester

Our take: Single-button operation is user-friendly. Slim design can be used with test tubes.

What we like: Comes in pocket case kit and has replaceable probes. Auto shut-off and low battery alarm. Excellent accuracy.

What we dislike: Easy-to-use basic functions, but take time learning advanced intelligent features.

Best bang for your buck: Risantec's Digital pH Meter

Our take: Affordable choice for testing pool water with quick results. Popular for science experiments.

What we like: Simple, straightforward design that even kids can use. Large print display is easy to read.

What we dislike: Storage case could be better quality.

Choice 3: Apera Instruments' PH20 Waterproof pH Pocket Tester

Our take: While it requires calibration, this waterproof model excels in accurate readings.

What we like: Can obtain reading at almost any temperature. Takes AAA batteries and has a large digital display.

What we dislike: You need to recalibrate it frequently to maintain accuracy.

