The best pet tracker

Sure, Fido and Fifi are pretty adventurous, but sometimes, their ambition takes them a bit too far -- away from you, that is. To always know where your favorite four-legged friend is, invest in a pet tracker.

Pet trackers help you work smarter, not harder, to find your pet. All you need to do is fire up an app or log onto the tracker's platform to locate your pet. Before you know it, you're reunited with your dog or cat, and you'll have peace of mind that they're back within belly-rub reach.

Not sure which pet tracker is best for your pal? Take a look at our buying guide, where we explore the various models on the market. Our top choice is Findster's Duo+ Pet Tracker, which has a companion app that alerts you when your pet goes out of range.

Considerations when choosing pet trackers

Tracking range

The most important thing to compare among pet trackers is maximum range. Those with the largest ranges utilize WiFi, GPS, or GSM technology for up to a few miles, which can also locate your pet within a few meters of his location. There are also handheld trackers that can locate pets up to two miles away.

Subscription fee

Pet trackers that rely on GPS technology often require subscription fees, so be prepared for an ongoing cost. These can range from $5 to $10 per month, though many pet owners say it's a priceless investment to track lost or stolen pets. To save on subscription fees, some trackers offer annual subscriptions at discounted rates.

Battery life

Be prepared to regularly charge your pet tracker if it relies on cellular data or GPS technology, as these are tremendously draining to batteries. On the other hand, if you'd prefer a low-maintenance battery in a pet tracker, opt for a handheld remote tracking system. These tend to have longer-lasting batteries, some of which can last up to six weeks between charges.

Features

Durability

Above all else, a pet tracker should be durable enough to keep up with an active pet. Cases should be dense and tamper-resistant, as well as waterproof to prevent malfunction. Pet trackers should also have secure attachment features with some redundancy to ensure they stay put on a collar.

Companion apps

Pet trackers that come with companion apps provide real-time updates about your pet -- and depending on the brand, it's not just their location you can track. Some can track movement, heart rate, temperature alerts, or activity levels. If you happen to consider yourself somewhat of a helicopter pet owner -- and many people do -- this means you can check in on pets when you're away from home.

Price

You'll find a few pet trackers that cost less than $100. Mid-range trackers come in at around $150 for the device, and usually have a longer tracking range. For high-tech pet trackers with proven reliability and improved companion apps, expect to pay as much as $250 or more. Remember that the initial purchase price is for the device only and does not include any applicable subscription fees.

FAQ

Q. I have a pet tracker, so does that mean I don't need to microchip my pet?

A. A pet tracker only does so much in terms of helping you locate your pet within a certain radius. If your pet goes beyond that distance, your best chance at finding them is if they get picked up by animal control or a helpful stranger who takes them to get scanned, in which case they should also have a microchip.

Q. Are pet trackers available in different sizes to accommodate smaller breeds?

A. Only some pet trackers are available in more than one size. That means your selection may be somewhat narrowed, as some pet trackers are simply too large and bothersome for small or miniature breeds.

Pet trackers we recommend

Best of the best: Findster's Duo+ Pet Tracker

Our take: Best choice for pets who have a tendency to wander within a three-mile radius.

What we like: No subscription fee for GPS tracking. Easy-to-use companion app with notifications when pet goes out of range.

What we dislike: Some users felt that it didn't track their dogs as far as the company claims.

Best bang for your buck: Whistle's 3 GPS Pet Tracker

Our take: Precision tracking through cellular and GPS technology.

What we like: Monitors pet activity around the clock in addition to tracking through companion apps. Reliable and convenient.

What we dislike: Battery needs to be recharged within a day or two.

Choice 3: Eureka Technology's MARCOPOLO Advanced Pet Tracking

Our take: Simple, straightforward tracking system that doesn't require GPS or cellular technology.

What we like: Collar devices stay put with the Velcro system. Long-lasting battery life. Tracking tags work even if your dog goes in the water.

What we dislike: Some reports that it works best in open land away from buildings, trees, and hills.

