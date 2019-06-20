The best pet stroller

Our four-legged friends love exploring the outdoors, but when they're unable to walk for long periods--due to age, size, illness, or injury--that doesn't need to stop them from seeing the world. Pet strollers let you take your pet out and about wherever you go. When picking a pet stroller, you'll need to consider a range of factors, including the size of your chosen stroller, its weight limit, the kind of wheels it has, and whether it features a privacy area for your pet to retreat to. Our top pet stroller comes from Pet Gear. We love the three-wheeled design with large tires that makes off-roading a breeze.

Considerations when choosing pet strollers

Carriage size

Choose a carriage size that's large enough for your four-legged friend. Most are sized for small pets, but some are big enough to hold medium or large dogs. If you want to take more than one pet in your stroller, factor that in when considering size.

Handle height

Check the handle height of any pet strollers you're considering. The handle shouldn't be so high that it's uncomfortable to push or so low that you need to stoop. Ideally, choose a model with an adjustable handle height.

Wheels

Large wheels are better than small wheels for going off road or pushing over bumpy surfaces. If you're likely to do plenty of off-roading, look for a pet stroller with a three-wheeled design. Air-filled tires will absorb shock better than solid tires, too.

Weight limit

All pet strollers have a maximum weight limit. Be sure to check this before purchase to be sure the stroller can safely hold your four-legged friend.

Features

Privacy area

Some pet strollers have a covered privacy area where your pet can chill out if overwhelmed. This is great for long days out or for anxious pets.

Sun shade

A sun shade is not only great for providing shade on hot days, but it can also act as a shelter from rain if it's made from waterproof material, which many are. Ideally, a sun shade should be retractable.

Color

The majority of pet strollers are available in several colors, so you can choose the one you like best. Some even have fun prints or patterns, such as polka dots or leopard print.

Price

You can find pet strollers that cost as little as $50 to $70, which are ideal for occasional use but might not be the sturdiest options out there. Mid-range pet strollers are usually priced between $80 and $150, whereas high-end models can cost as much as $200 to $300.

FAQ

Q. Why would I need a pet stroller for my furry friend?

A. Pet strollers can help disabled, elderly, or injured dogs get out of the house to experience the sights, sounds, and smells of the neighborhood when they're unable to do so on foot. Pet strollers are also useful for toy breeds who can't walk very far without getting tired. With a stroller, you can push your toy dog to the dog park and back or take your best friend with you on a day out without risking exhaustion. While you can use a pet stroller for cats in theory, the reality is that the majority of felines despise them, so you shouldn't force it.

Q. Will my pet be secure in a pet stroller?

A. Not only do pet strollers give you the option to fully close and secure the carriage so your pet can't hop out, the majority also feature seat belt tethers that clip onto your pet's harness.

Pet strollers we recommend

Best of the best: Pet Gear No-Zip NV Pet Stroller

Our take: This top-notch pet stroller is extremely sturdy and has some excellent features, but some buyers may be put off by the price.

What we like: Zip-free opening makes it easy to get your pet in and out. Large mesh area for visibility. Large tires offer a smoother ride.

What we dislike: Some issues with wheel quality.

Best bang for your buck: Paws & Pals 4-Wheeler Elite Jogger Pet Stroller

Our take: An affordable pet stroller that's surprisingly durable for the price, though it is best-suited to small dogs.

What we like: Lightweight design. Folds and unfolds easily. Includes seat belt leashes to secure your pet. Retractable rain hood.

What we dislike: Tires could have better traction.

Choice 3: VIVO Four-Wheel Pet Stroller

Our take: Although reasonably priced, this pet stroller is thoughtfully designed and durable, but it's perhaps not rugged enough for long-term daily use.

What we like: Upper and lower mesh areas for increased visibility. Retractable awning. Seven color options to choose from.

What we dislike: Can be tricky to assemble.

