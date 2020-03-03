The best pet ramp

Sometimes your favorite furry friend needs a little help getting to a higher space, whether it's onto a bed or sofa or into a vehicle. The best way to safely assist them to these places is to invest in a pet ramp.

When you begin comparing pet ramps, you'll soon find that they're not one-size-fits-all. Rather, there's a wide variety of designs, shapes, and heights to accommodate animals of all sizes. In fact, you'll find pet ramps for small dogs and cats, as well as those that can support the weight of goats or sheep.

To find the right pet ramp for your favorite companion, keep reading our buying guide. Our top pick is PetSafe's Extra-Long Telescoping Pet Ramp. Its ultra-durable design is a popular choice to help big pets get into SUVs.

Considerations when choosing pet ramps

Stationary pet ramps

Stationary pet ramps are intended for use in the same spot, such as next to beds or couches. They can be rather heavy, especially those made from wood. Some stationary ramps are able to be used indoors as well as outdoors.

Portable pet ramps

Portable pet ramps help pets get into cars, trucks and SUVs, so they're usually easy for one person to repeatedly use and then stow away. They come in a variety of weight limits and widths to accommodate pets of all sizes. Many pet owners invest in ramps when their beloved companions get older, and it's harder for them to get in and out of vehicles independently.

Features

Foldable vs. telescoping

Folding pet ramps usually hinge at two or three places, depending on how long they are. They're likely less expensive than telescoping models. Telescoping pet ramps, on the other hand, extend easily by way of a sliding length system. While a pricier option, they're often preferred by individuals who have to set up and collapse ramps by themselves.

Adjustability

Most pet ramps have adjustability features to allow for surfaces of various heights. They often have grips or clips that hold the ramp in place for added stability.

There are also ramps that offer only one height option, which are referred to as fixed-height ramps. These are often left in place long-term, such as next to furniture or a deck.

Traction

Pet ramps come with varying degrees of traction to prevent your pet from slipping as they ascend and descend. Some are covered with treads or texturized with nonslip details, whereas others are covered with carpet.

Incline

When it comes to inclines, pets are generally more comfortable climbing ramps with gentle slopes as opposed to sharp ones. They're also a safer option for senior or special-needs pets.

Take, for example, a ramp to get into a truck bed -- one that is four feet long will have a steeper incline than one that is six feet. Of course, if you have a telescoping pet ramp, you can find your pet's preferred incline.

Price

Stationary and portable pet ramps typically cost between $50 and $125. If you'd like these designs in premium materials, expect to spend closer to $300 to $400. Pet ramps designed for large dogs or farm animals cost between $200 and $400.

FAQ

Q. Will pet ramps fit easily into the trunk of my car?

A. Pet ramps are designed to be as compact as possible while still being well-built and stable. With that said, because they extend to several feet in length, they take up considerable space in the trunk of a car. That's not to say you can't fit other items like groceries or equipment around it -- it just might involve some strategic item placement.

Q. Are pet ramps weatherproof?

A. Most pet ramps are designed for heavy-duty use, as well as for regular contact with the ground and varying weather conditions. High-grade plastic and rust-resistant aluminum ramps, as expected, are the best options for all-weather use.

Pet ramps we recommend

Best of the best: PetSafe's Extra-Long Telescoping Pet Ramp

Our take: Top choice for big dogs and farm animals, as the weight limit is 300 pounds.

What we like: Rust-resistant aluminum construction. Won't buckle during use. Base is sturdy and stable.

What we dislike: Nonslip surface feels a bit rougher than expected.

Best bang for your buck: Pet Gear's Step and Ramp Combination

Our take: Best indoor option for dogs and cats, but can be used outdoors as well.

What we like: Easy assembly. Ideal height for low furniture and pet beds. Lightweight design keeps it easy to move.

What we dislike: Due to its short, steep ramp, it may be too difficult to use for dogs who are older or have mobility issues.

Choice 3: PetSTEP's Original Folding Pet Ramp

Our take: Gentle rubber treads and nonslip surface are soft on paws.

What we like: Wider than similar ramps, so it's big-dog friendly. Weight capacity is 500 pounds.

What we dislike: Bit of a learning curve with set up, but easy enough to master.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.