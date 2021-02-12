The best pet pen

Many pets enjoy exploring their outside environment, especially when their owners are exploring along with them. A trip to the park or campsite or even the living room can be an adventure, but safety is still a major consideration. This is why pet owners invest in special pens that will keep their pets safely corralled when constant supervision is not possible.

A pet pen can usually be set up in minutes and customized to fit the size of the pet and the geometry of the space. Walls and possibly a roof discourage escapes, and a door allows for easy access. When playtime is over, most pet pens come down just as easily as they go up.

If you are in need of a dependable and portable pet pen, read our shopping guide below. We have compiled a short list of promising contenders, and topping that list is the IRIS 34-Inch Exercise 8-Panel Pet Playpen, a sturdy option with a generous amount of interior space and a customizable design.

Considerations when choosing pet pens

Construction material

Because portability and durability are both major considerations, most pet pens are constructed from proven fencing materials, such as metal, plastic, and mesh fabric. Metal pet pens offer the most durability, since they are more likely to deform than snap during regular use. Metal panels can be found in a number of sizes as well, discouraging escapes. However, metal pet pens can damage unprotected flooring, which makes them better suited for outdoor use.

Plastic pet pens are usually lighter in weight, making them better suited for travel. The plastic panels provide a soft but effective barrier, and often snap together without the need for additional clips or connecting rods. Plastic models are also much better than metal for indoor use, especially on hard flooring.

Some pet pens also incorporate mesh fabric into the design, which provides additional ventilation and visibility. Mesh sides combined with a mesh top will keep pets confined without the intimidating appearance of hard fencing. Some pets may damage mesh siding by instinctive chewing or scratching, and fabric housing does require more frequent cleaning.

Design

A pet pen is designed to be an enclosure where pets have enough room to stretch out, play with toys, and interact with owners without feeling too confined. This is one reason why pet owners prefer pet pens to boarding crates. Pet pens usually form a 360-degree enclosure around the pet with high walls and possibly a top covering. Some sets allow users to customize the total amount of floor space by adding or subtracting individual panels. A special panel containing a pet-accessible door is also a plus.

There are times, however, when a traditional enclosure design is not practical. Some pet pen sets also allow owners to set up a three-sided “C” configuration along a wall or other secure location. Others can be converted into pet gates or linear fencing to block a specific point of entry.

Ease of use

One of the appeals of a pet pen is its straightforward setup. Individual panels may snap together by design, or they can be quickly attached with clips or connector rods. The finished project may still seem a little flimsy or unstable, but it should still serve its purpose. Some pets can tip over a pet pen if they try hard enough, but many sets include tent-like tie-downs or can be pushed into the ground for additional stability. A portable carrying case that will hold all parts of the play pen is a handy feature to look for.

Price

Owners of smaller breeds may be satisfied with an entry-level plastic or mesh pen, which provides more room than a boarding crate and is easy to set up indoors or out. These models cost between $12 and $50 on average. A good midsize pet pen for larger breeds or multiple pets can be metal or plastic and retail between $50 and $110. High-end pet pens with sturdy metal construction and a generous floor plan start around $110 and can cost over $300 depending on additional features.

FAQ

Q. I just adopted a young kitten. Can I leave it in a pet pen when I leave my house?

A. Younger pets need to be introduced to a pet pen very slowly to avoid separation anxiety. Your new kitten should eventually become accustomed to the confines of a pet pen but be sure to include interactive toys and bedding to make it feel more comfortable.

Q. Is a pet pen better than a pet crate for my dog?

A. There are advantages and disadvantages to both. While a pet pen provides more freedom of movement, some pets respond better to the confines of a pet crate for short-term containment. A pet pen also allows multiple pets to interact with each other, but this arrangement doesn’t always work out well.

Pet pens we recommend

Best of the best: IRIS 34-Inch Exercise 8-Panel Pet Playpen

Our take: A good fit for owners with pets of different breeds and sizes, since the panels can be added or subtracted easily.

What we like: Easy to assemble/disassemble with connector rods. Includes latchable pet door. Large interior space for exercise. High walls discourage escape. Protective rubber feet for indoor use.

What we dislike: Reports of missing or damaged pieces on arrival. Stability can be an issue.

Best bang for your buck: MidWest Homes for Pets Folding Metal Exercise Pen

Our take: We would recommend this entry-level pet pen primarily for outdoor use by medium to large size dogs.

What we like: Affordable price point.Provides up to 16 square feet of interior space. Includes ground anchors for outdoor use. Shape is customizable.

What we dislike: Some consumer complaints of exposed or sharp edges. Challenging to stabilize indoors.

Choice 3: ESK Collection 48-inch Pet Puppy Dog Playpen Exercise Pen

Our take: Ideal for owners of smaller pets who like to take them on outdoor adventures, such as the beach, parks or camping sites.

What we like: Easy to transport, carrying bag included. Soft cloth construction, no sharp edges. Ventilated mesh sides provide visibility. Fast setup. Washable surfaces.

What we dislike: Zippers are not the most durable. Not designed for larger pets.

