Best pet gifts of 2020

Shopping for holiday gifts for pets is a fun way to celebrate the season. But don’t worry if you aren’t sure what the animals in your life want to find under the tree; this list is packed with pet-approved presents. From treats to toys and everything in between, we’ve got a selection of goodies your furry friends will love.

Keep reading to get the scoop on what Fido and Fluffy would love to receive this holiday season. Some of our favorite products make awesome gifts for the animal-loving humans on your list, too.

Reddy Double-Pillowtop Lounger Orthopedic Dog Bed: $99.99 at Petco

Give your dog the gift of comfort with this canine bed featuring a double pillowtop that’s exceptionally cozy. They’ll enjoy a lovely bed of their own, and you’ll appreciate the removable cover that’s machine washable.

Good Lovin' Hickory Smoked Rib Bone Dog Chew: $10.49 at Petco

Natural bones are great for dogs who are active chewers. This pack includes six hickory-smoked beef rib bones that make a satisfying addition to your pooch’s chew sessions. They help promote cleaner teeth as your dog chews, too. You’ll find them at Amazon as well.

Trixie DreamWorld Baza Cat Scratching Post: $24.29 at Petco (was $38.99)

This versatile feline gift serves two important purposes: it’s a place to scratch and a place to sleep. In addition to two sturdy scratching posts, it includes a comfy hammock that’s purrfect for winter cat naps. It’s also available at Chewy.

Honest Paws CBD Oils and Treats: $24.95+ at Honest Paws

Chances are your pet will benefit from CBD products. Honest Paws makes a variety of quality CBD oils and treats for dogs and cats that can calm anxiety, ease pain, and promote joint health. And because the company uses natural ingredients, you can feel confident in the quality of the products you choose.

Leaps & Bounds Crinkle Cat Tunnel: $19.99 at Petco

Whether your cat is a kitten or just act like one, a cat tunnel will stimulate their playful side. Soft material on the exterior of this three-foot tunnel conceals an interior that crinkles as your kitty runs, jumps, hides, and plays. Also available at Amazon.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Corded Handheld Vacuum: $30.99 at Chewy (was $36.99)

We love our pets in spite of the occasional messes they make, but we don’t always need to pull out a full-size vacuum to tidy up. That’s why any pet owner on your list would appreciate this handheld model’s compact size and dual nozzle attachments for eliminating pet hair, kibble, and litter. It can also be purchased at Amazon.

Pooch Selfie The Original Dog Selfie Stick Smartphone Attachment: $12.99 at Chewy

A selfie stick makes taking selfies easier for humans, but not necessarily when posing with pups. However, this attachment uses a built-in squeaking ball to capture a dog’s attention, making it a unique gift for the selfie-snapping pet owner in your life.

Fat Cat Crazy Circle Cat Toy: $5.99 at Chewy (was $14.99)

Cat lovers get a kick out of watching their pets play with interactive toys, and that’s why the Crazy Circle is a nice gift for a cat and their human. Your kitty will spend hours batting at the ball enclosed in the circle track while her owner enjoys the show. Also available at Amazon.

Oxbow Simple Rewards Banana Small Animal Treats: $4.80 at Petco (was $5.99)

If you want to give a tasty gift to your tiny pet this season, check out Oxbow’s Banana Treats. The all-natural banana bits are appetizing to hamsters, chinchillas, guinea pigs, and other small animals, and they’re great for occasional treating. Also available at Amazon and Chewy.

Oster Equine Care Grooming Kit: $54.85 at Amazon

Horse owners can always use new grooming tools, and this well-stocked kit is made to impress. It’s packed with seven useful tools including a brush and hoof pick for keeping horses looking their best. A storage case is also included.

GAMMA2 Vittles Vault Pet Food Storage Containers: $17.95+ at Chewy (was $24.99+)

Keeping pet food fresh can be a challenge, so any pet lover would love to receive a reliable solution to this problem. That’s where the Vittles Vault comes in. This rugged container is designed for dry kibble and boasts an airtight lid. It comes in several sizes and can also be found at Petco and Amazon.

PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Dog and Cat Water Fountain: $34.95 at Petco (was $69.99)

Your pet will have a steady flow of fresh water with the Drinkwell fountain. It has an activated charcoal filter for great-tasting water and a built-in reservoir that can hold more than a gallon. Dogs and cats love the continuous water stream. Also available at Chewy and Amazon.

EcoSphere Closed Aquatic Ecosystem: from $44.56 at Amazon (was $79.99)

The EcoSphere is an awe-inspiring gift for an aquarium hobbyist: a self-contained underwater ecosystem complete with live marine shrimp. Once the system is set up according to the included handbook, minimal maintenance is required. It comes in your choice of several sizes.

Embark Vet Breed & Health Dog DNA Test: $135 at Petco (was $199.99)

A dog DNA test kit is a great gift for dog owners for good reasons. Not only does this test provide information on over 350 breeds, but it also checks for more than 190 markers that could indicate risk factors for various diseases. It’s easy to use, too, with results in about three to five weeks. You’ll also find it at Chewy and Amazon.

KOOLTAIL Basic Dog Hoodie: $9.99 at Amazon

Don’t leave your best friend exposed to the chill on walks during cold winter days. This cute canine hoodie is made of soft material that’s snuggly and warm. Choose from six fun colors and sizes from XS to XXL.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $298.99 at Amazon (was $319.99)

The busy pet owner will appreciate the freedom of having a robotic vacuum do household floor-cleaning tasks. The iRobot Roomba 692 delivers three-stage cleaning to whisk away dirt, debris, and pet hair. This piece of smart technology has built-in WiFi, intuitive mapping, and Alexa compatibility.

Petcube Pet Cam: $30.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Are you looking for a present that will give pet parents a little extra peace of mind when they’re away? The Petcube Pet Cam monitors pets via live streaming on a smartphone. But the reassurance doesn’t stop there: pet owners can get alerts, talk to their pets, and even access advice from a veterinarian with this interactive device.

K&H Gray and Black Self-Warming Pet Pad: $13.77 at Petco (was $14.99)

We love that this soft warming pad utilizes a furry occupant’s body heat to warm naturally for extra-cozy winter naps. It makes a nice gift for a feline who enjoys having his own special spot for snoozing. Also available at Chewy and Amazon.

KONG Wobbler Dog Toy: from $14.99 at Petco (was $17.99)

Dogs love receiving KONG toys as gifts because they’re built to last through rough play and serious chewing. This classic wobbler toy also has a hidden compartment for treats, adding a fun challenge to playtime. Available at Chewy and Amazon, too.

Go Cat Teaser Cat Catcher Toy: $8.95 at Petco (was $9.99)

Your cat doesn’t have to know that the mouse at the end of this toy isn’t the real deal. All they need is the incentive to pounce and play as if they’re on the hunt. It's a gift that will keep them active.

PureBites Freeze Dried Chicken Breast Cat Treats: $7.89 at Petco (was $9.99)

Stuff the stocking of your top cat with these delicious treats that are just as wholesome as they are tasty. Made of 100% freeze-dried chicken, the little morsels are tempting for any treat-obsessed feline. They can also be found at Chewy and Amazon.

PetSafe Ricochet Electronic Dog Toy: $34.95 at Petco (was $59.99)

Looking for a unique gift for your dog that will keep them active? While they’re pouncing on one of these award-winning battery-powered toys, the other emits a sound that is sure to get their attention. Also available at Amazon.

Furminator DeShedding Tool: $27.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

For dog owners who love their pets — but the shedding hairs, not so much — the Furminator Deshedding Tool is an essential gift. The innovative rake-like design is so effective at removing loose pet hair during grooming that it’s recommended by pet-care professionals. It’s available in models for dogs breeds with short or long fur and is also found at Petco.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HEPA Air Purifier: $374.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $499.99)

An air purifier is the ultimate gift for any pet owner, but it is especially useful for those who deal with allergies. This Dyson model is up to the task of cleaning the air thanks to its sealed HEPA filtration technology that removes 99.97% of airborne particles and allergens. You can also find it at Best Buy.

Chanasya Shaggy Longfur Faux Fur Throw Blanket: $29.99 at Amazon

Dogs, cats, and pet parents all love a soft, cozy blanket like this one made of microfiber material. You can choose from several colors to suit your favorite pet lover’s décor.

Our Pet's Cosmic Catnip A-peeling Catnip-Filled Banana Cat Toy: $6.60 at Petco (was $7.49)

If your cat is one of the majority of felines who react to catnip, they’ll love this adorable catnip-filled banana. Stuff it in their stocking, and they’ll be eager to dig into it on Christmas morning. Also available at Amazon.

