The best pepper grinder of 2020

Pepper may be a pretty basic ingredient, but it adds that perfect touch of spice to your favorite recipes. The jars you buy at the store can work just fine, but you get the best flavor from freshly ground pepper.

With a top-notch pepper grinder, you can grind peppercorns as you need them for the brightest flavor in all your dishes. A pepper grinder also adds a touch of elegance to your table, creating a restaurant-like feel for your guests.

We've taken a fresh look at pepper mill trends and product options and offer up a versatile new model for your consideration, as well as two old favorites that have earned our praise for years.

Best pepper grinders of 2020

1. LuxeCulina's Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set: An outstanding pepper grinder that offers expert craftsmanship, user-friendly operation, and an easily portable design. This model has topped our list for a while.



2. OXO's Pepper Grinder: A solid pepper grinder that features a ceramic grinding mechanism that doesn't pick up odors and flavors like other grinders. It's appeared on our short list before.



3. Kuhn Rikon's Ratchet Grinder: Another grinder with a non-corrosive ceramic grinding mechanism that's versatile and easy to fill. This is a new entry to our list that stands out for its ergonomic design.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a pepper grinder

Before you start shopping, decide whether you want a manual or electric pepper grinder. Both types feature a chamber that you fill with peppercorns and a grinding mechanism that grinds them. With a manual grinder, you have to turn a crank to grind the pepper. An electric model runs on batteries, so you only have to push a button to grind your pepper. Some even start grinding automatically once you turn over the grinder.

It's also important to consider the pepper grinder's materials. You can usually choose between a stainless steel, acrylic, or wood exterior. They're all fairly durable, but each material offers a different look. Pay close attention to the grinding mechanism material, too. Some feature carbon steel mechanisms, while others use ceramic. Ceramic is typically more durable than steel and can also be used for grinding salt.

Think about how large a pepper grinder is. You'll need to refill a small grinder more often, which can get annoying, but a large grinder can measure as much as eight inches tall, so it's more challenging to store.

Choose a pepper grinder that's easy to fill. With some models, you need to disassemble the entire grinder for refills. Other grinders can stay upright when it's time to refill, so you only need one hand. There's more versatility with a grinder that allows you to set the coarseness. Many models let you adjust from fine all the way up to coarse, depending on the recipe you're preparing.

When it comes to price, you can pay between $10 and $50 for a pepper grinder. Manual grinders cost between $10 and $20, but electric models go for $15 to $30. Electric grinders with special features like LED lights can cost more than $50.

FAQ

Q. How many peppercorns should I put in my pepper grinder?

A. It depends on the grinder's size, but as a general rule, you shouldn't fill a grinder more than three-quarters full. This allows the grinding mechanism to work most effectively and provides space for the peppercorns to expand if exposed to humidity.

Q. Can I use my pepper grinder for salt?

A. Pepper grinders with a ceramic grinding mechanism can typically handle both salt and pepper. If your model has a stainless-steel blade, you shouldn't use it for salt, since it may cause the steel to corrode.

In-depth reviews for best pepper grinders

Best of the best: LuxeCulina's Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

What we like: Made of classic stainless steel, so it looks and performs well. Rust- and corrosion-resistant. Comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.

What we dislike: Doesn't include the batteries necessary for operation.

Best bang for your buck: OXO's Pepper Grinder

What we like: Rotating tab design makes it easy to adjust coarseness. Transparent acrylic construction allows you to see when it needs to be refilled. Can be refilled with one hand.

What we dislike: Peppercorns sometimes get jammed in the grinding mechanism.

Choice 3: Kuhn Rikon's Ratchet Grinder

What we like: Handle is comfortable to hold thanks to its ergonomic design. Coarseness can be adjusted. Doesn't contain any BPA.

What we dislike: Can grind a little too coarsely for some people.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.