The best Peppa Pig toy

Peppa Pig is a global phenomenon that has been capturing the imagination of kids for the past 15 years. If you're a parent of a younger child, its influence is inescapable, which makes a Peppa Pig toy an ideal gift.

Since there are so many characters and adventures available, you'll want to find the toy that resonates strongly with your child. We like Peppa Pig's Lights & Sounds Family Home Playset because it offers so much to do and includes the Peppa, George, and Zoë figures. If you'd like to learn more about your Peppa Pig toy options, so you know which is the absolute best for your child, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing Peppa Pig toys

Type

Since there are so many Peppa Pig toys available, the easiest way to categorize them is by type.

Figures: The Peppa Pig figures are the basis of all imaginative play. Whether large or small, these are the characters from the show that your child knows and loves. The important thing to remember is to get the right one -- if George is your child's favorite Pig family member, you don't want to accidentally purchase Peppa.

Plushies: Plushies are the soft huggable versions of figure toys. These types of toys serve a different purpose as they are more tactile in nature and can be used for comfort.

Playsets: A creative child will want a world, or at least pieces of a world, in which to play. A Peppa Pig playset can include multiple characters and a vehicle or dwelling. These types of toys are great for either playing alone or with friends.

Educational: There is a wide range of Peppa Pig educational toys available, from puzzles and activity books to interactive toys, that can help your child learn colors, letters, words, and even music. If you'd like an added benefit from playtime, look for a Peppa Pig toy with educational value.

Electronics

The newer Peppa Pig toys include electronic features. If sound effects, lights, songs, and phrases from the show are intriguing to your child, look for a Peppa Pig toy that has these features.

Colors

Last but not least is color. Although all Peppa Pig toys are brightly colored, finding one that has your child's favorite color as a major part of the theme can enhance his or her enjoyment of the toy.

Price

If budget is your primary concern, for under $10 you can find single figurines and small plush Peppa Pig toys. Between $15 and $30 is where you'll find most options for limited playsets and figure collections. If you want the larger sets and plush toys that feature talking and sound effects, you'll need to look between $30 and $70.

FAQ

Q. Isn't Peppa Pig just a cartoon on Nick Jr.?

A. No. Peppa was created by three out-of-work friends in the U.K., but the show became an instant success and went on to become a multimedia sensation with books, toys, live shows, apps, and even two theme parks.

Q. Who are the main characters in Peppa Pig?

A. Peppa Pig is a four-year-old who lives with Mummy and Daddy Pig. Her little brother is George Pig and his favorite toy is his "dine-saw!" Granny and Grandpa Pig also spend a great deal of time with Peppa and George. Suzy Sheep is Peppa's best friend.

Peppa Pig toys we recommend

Best of the best: Peppa Pig's Lights and Sounds Family Home Playset

Our take: A large, fun playset featuring a house with multiple rooms along with bonus light and sound features.

What we like: This playset includes a nearly two-foot-tall house with six rooms and an attic that are spread out over four floors. You also get Peppa Pig, George Pig, and Zoë Zebra figures along with a number of accessories such as bunk beds, a tub, a telescope, and more. Located throughout the playset are three secret triggers that add light and sounds to playtime.

What we dislike: The build quality is not as impressive as it is with some of the lower priced Peppa Pig toys.

Best bang for your buck: Peppa Pig's Red Car

Our take: A rolling red car that fits up to four Peppa Pig figures and features sound effects, phrases, and music.

What we like: This fun car includes both Mummy Pig and Peppa Pig but is capable of fitting two more figures, making it a great vehicle for imaginative adventures. When you press a button on the door, the car cycles through a variety of sound effects, phrases, and melodies.

What we dislike: Rarely, a unit slips through quality control that has a problem triggering the sounds.

Choice 3: Peppa Pig's Deluxe House Playset

Our take: A smaller version of our pick for "Best of the Best" that features just four rooms and no lights or sound effects.

What we like: This four-room house comes with 15 accessories, including a washing machine, refrigerator, barbecue, bunk beds, dinner table, bathtub, and more. When finished playing, the house folds shut to serve as a convenient storage or travel case for all the pieces.

What we dislike: The house is rather shallow, making it easy to accidentally tip over while playing.

