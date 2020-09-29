Best Peloton alternatives for at-home workouts

The closing of gyms earlier this year resulted in a massive surge in home gym equipment sales, according to our consumer trend-tracking tools. Among fitness machines, the Peloton exercise bike has been one of the most popular.

This month, Peloton took its signature immersive home-workout experience to the next level with the rollout of the Peloton Bike+, which retails for $2,495 (plus the $39/month membership for access to classes and workouts).

But you don't have to spend that much to get top-quality workout equipment with access to virtual classes. In fact, there are many comparable machines that cost even less than the now-discounted original Peloton ($1,895).

Here's a roundup of our favorite home fitness equipment that delivers a gym-quality immersive experience that rivals the Peloton -- and saves you money.

Best Peloton alternatives

Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike: $899 at Schwinn (+ $156/year Explore the World subscription)

Riders say Schwinn's IC4 has the look and feel of an upscale studio bike. This affordable alternative offers 100 resistance levels, just like the Peloton. It's also compatible with the Peloton app, as well as over a dozen popular fitness apps and devices.

In our testing, we found the IC4 to be easy to use and even easier to adjust. It doesn't come with a tablet or screen like other premium models, so you'll need to use your own if you intend to use app-based programs. It's not a dealbreaker, considering how low it keeps the price. And we also love that it means we can use whatever fitness app we prefer rather than being locked into one option. Fortunately, it has a full-color, backlit, Bluetooth-compatible LCD display equipped with simple workout programs, too.

Money saved: Even with the yearly subscription price, you'll save over $1,330 in the first year with the IC4 ($1,055) compared to the original Peloton with annual membership ($2,388).

The MYX: $1,199 (+ $29/month MYX Membership)

The MYX presents itself as a complete home gym, thanks to its limitless library of workouts with new classes added daily. The dynamic machine is equipped with a 21.5-inch touchscreen, which is comparable to Peloton's 22-inch screen.

Unlike many machines on our shortlist, the MYX invites users to jump off and enjoy a wide variety of training. This is facilitated by the swivel base of the screen that turns up to 180 degrees. Users swear by this simple yet ingenious feature, which opens the door to floor-based exercise. Whether you're looking for a yoga cool-down or an adrenaline-pumping spin class, there's an MYX workout to suit your style.

Money saved: With the MYX machine plus one year of the membership ($1,547), you'll save $841 in the first year compared to the original Peloton with annual membership ($2,388).

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle: $1,999 (+ $39/month iFit membership, free for first year)

NordicTrack's Commercial S22i is a formidable alternative to the Peloton. It slides right in between Peloton's price points, and it boasts highly immersive classes led by elite trainers that are handpicked and carefully vetted by iFit.

The S22i is the only cycle on the market that offers adjustable incline controls. This attribute is even more appealing when used with the LIVE Interactions feature, in which iFit trainers digitally adjust the incline and resistance for you. The S22i also earns high marks for the pedal design that allows riders to wear any athletic shoes -- instead of being pigeon-holed into using only cycling shoes as is the case with Peloton.

Money saved: With the S22i ($1,999) plus the free first year of iFit, you'll save $389 in the first year compared to the original Peloton with annual membership ($2,388). After that, yearly iFit membership costs the same as Peloton membership.

Bowflex VeloCore: $1,699 (+ $19.99/month JRNY membership)

Outdoor cyclists are big fans of the Bowflex VeloCore, especially for training and off-season indoor riding. It's also the only stationary cycle built with a leaning mode, which creates a more realistic experience as you weave through trails in Bowflex's JRNY classes or other popular cycling apps.

The VeloCore, like the Peloton, offers 100 resistance levels and it boasts the same near-noiseless operation through its magnetic resistance design. Even users looking for a casual riding experience will appreciate the VeloCore: Its HD touchscreen is calibrated for easy Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or Disney+ streaming.

Money saved: With the VeloCore plus one year of the JRNY membership ($1,938.88), you'll save $449.12 in the first year compared to the original Peloton with annual membership ($2,388).

Best indoor bike alternatives

NordicTrack RW500 Rowing Machine: $999 (+ $39/month iFit membership, free for first year)

Rowing enthusiasts get serious bang for their buck with NordicTrack's RW500. Not only does it offer the construction of a heavy-duty gym rowing machine, it's also one of the only immersive options priced below $1,000 that actually comes with its own tablet. And yes, it offers a focused ab-blasting core workout like the Peloton.

The RW500 is equipped with digital magnetic resistance technology to deliver the same smooth, quiet workout that's appreciated on the Peloton. Users are big fans of the streamed studio workouts through iFit, which include plenty of cross-training options on the RW500 besides sitting and rowing. Best of all, the rower folds up and rolls away for easy storage.

Money saved: With the RW500 ($999) plus the free first year of iFit, you'll save $1,389 in the first year compared to the original Peloton with annual membership ($2,388). After that, yearly iFit membership costs the same as Peloton membership.

Hydrow Rowing Machine: $2,245 (+ $38/month Hydrow membership)

Passionate rowers that prefer open waters have warmed up to the Hydrow, the intuitive rowing machine whose patented drag mechanism delivers a lifelike, rugged water experience. Like the Peloton, Hydrow is designed for quiet operation to let you focus on the watercourse -- which is displayed on a 22-inch touch screen with front-facing speakers.

In our testing, we appreciated the Hydrow's heavy-duty construction, which supports a weight limit of nearly 375 pounds. This is a stark contrast to Peloton, whose weight limit peaks at 305 pounds.

Money saved: With the Hydrow plus one year of membership ($2,701), you'll save $262 in the first year compared to the new Peloton Bike+ with annual membership ($2,963).

NordicTrack Fusion CST: $2,299 (+ $39/month iFit membership, free for first year)

NordicTrack's Fusion CST delivers a second-to-none strength-training experience. Unlike any Peloton or other premium bikes, the Fusion CST's design lends itself to a dynamic blend of full body and targeted strength-building workouts.

It's never been easier to dive into HIIT training, cross-training, Bootcamp, and even low-impact lifting. Not only does the Fusion CST include a 10-inch tablet, but the device can also be fixed to either the podium or the power cage. This allows users to maximize use of the equipment without the need to turn around and check the screen, since it can always be right in front of you.

Money saved: With the Fusion CST ($2,299) plus the free first year of iFit, you'll save $664 in the first year compared to the new Peloton Bike+ with annual membership ($2,963). After that, yearly iFit membership costs the same as Peloton membership.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.