Keeping your home cozy and warm all winter can definitely get expensive. If you invest in a pellet stove, though, you can keep your home heating costs down. Using wood pellets made of recycled material rather than logs means your house is heated with greater efficiency, so in many states, you can even get a tax credit for switching to a pellet stove. You can choose from freestanding models or inserts, as well as stoves with varying heat outputs, so you can find the perfect option no matter the size of your home or the area you need to heat. Best of all, you don't have to worry about chopping wood as you do with a fireplace, either.

Our buying guide is full of tips to help you choose the best pellet stove for your home. We've even offered up some specific product recommendations, such as our top choice from Pleasant Hearth, which features a 40-pound hopper and can heat up to 1,750 square feet in your home.

Considerations when choosing pellet stoves

Insert vs. freestanding

Pellet stove insert: This style is installed in an existing fireplace. It's usually smaller in size than a freestanding model, so its hopper has less capacity and must be refilled more often. Installing a pellet stove insert is also more complicated, though you don't need to add any extra venting.

Freestanding pellet stove: This style doesn't require a fireplace for installation and actually sits away from the wall. That means you can install it nearly anywhere as long as there's appropriate ventilation. Freestanding models usually have a large-capacity hopper, so you don't need to refill the stove that often. Installation is also extremely easy.

Heat output

Like all heating appliances, a pellet stove's heat output is measured in British Thermal Units (BTUs). Most models operate between 8,000 and 80,000 BTUs. To effectively heat your home, you need approximately 3,000 BTUs per 100 square feet.

Features

Top-fed vs. bottom-fed

Pellet stoves vary in terms of where you add the pellets to the feeder. A top-fed model obviously takes the pellets in the top of the stove and is usually more efficient. It doesn't pose as much of a risk for igniting, either, though the burn pot is more likely to clog with ashes. A bottom-fed model isn't as efficient as a top-fed stove, but it doesn't clog as easily. That's because the ashes are kept in an ash pan that requires emptying weekly.

Electric functions

The majority of pellet stoves feature electric components that power two different motorized components. The auger drives the pellets into the stove's burn pot for ignition and burning. You can adjust the heat settings, so the auger stops pushing the pellets into the burn pot or periodically loads more to maintain the heat level. The blower uses a fan to send heated air into the room around the stove for more efficient heating.

Safety features

A pellet stove is usually extremely safe to operate because it offers a variety of features. But you'll find different safety measures depending on the model you choose. Some safety features you might want to look for include:

Backup battery: Keeps the stove's motorized components going even if your home loses power. The battery charges whenever the stove is plugged in but only runs when necessary.

Automatic shutoff: Turns the stove off when necessary for safety reasons, such as when the door is opened or the burn pot gets too hot.

Thermostat: Lets you choose a specific temperature for the stove to reach before it stops sending pellets to the burn pot. That allows you to walk away from the stove without worrying about it becoming a fire hazard.

Automatic ignition: Saves you from having to manually light the pellets with matches or a lighter.

Price

You'll typically pay between $1,000 and $3,000 for a pellet stove. Smaller models with a lower heat output can go for $1,000 to $1,500, while those with a higher heat output and some extra features range from $1,500 to $2,250. For a large model with plenty of BTUs and a large-capacity hopper, though, you'll usually pay $2250 to $3,000.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of a pellet stove?

A. One of the main benefits of a pellet stove is that it can save you money on your heating bills when compared to gas, oil, and other types of fuel. The pellets used in the stove are also clean-burning and renewable, so they're better for the environment.

Q. Does a pellet stove require a chimney?

A. A pellet stove doesn't need a chimney for venting like a fireplace does. Instead, it can use a vent set-up that sends exhaust out through a nearby wall.

Pellet stoves we recommend

Best of the best: Pleasant Hearth Pellet Stove

Our take: An automatic pellet stove with a large capacity hopper that can heat a roomy space safely and efficiently.

What we like: Automatic ignition and blower allow for safe, convenient operation. Hopper has a 40-pound capacity, so it doesn't have to be refilled too often. Can heat up to a 1750-square-foot space. Boasts an attractive modern design.

What we dislike: Body can rust if the stove is placed in a moist environment.

Best bang for your buck: U.S. Stove Wiseway Non-Electric Pellet Stove

Our take: A UL-approved and EPA-certified pellet stove that comes in at an affordable price point and can reduce your heating costs too.

What we like: Offers user-friendly operation. Can adjust the temperature just by opening or closing the air intakes on the front. Viewing window allows you to enjoy the flames inside. Doesn't require any electricity. Can be used in a mobile home.

What we dislike: Requires a propane torch for ignition. Have to clean the stove after each use to maintain efficiency.

Choice 3: Comfortbilt Pellet Stove

Our take: A solid pellet stove that's durable, easy to use and install, and can heat a large area effectively.

What we like: Operation and maintenance are both easy. Can warm a house for hours thanks to 55-pound Hopper. Has a heat output of 50,000 BTUs per hour. Works well for a space of 2800 square feet or more. Boasts an attractive appearance too.

What we dislike: Requires some clearance around it for venting, as well as a non-combustible platform. Shuts down for 30 minutes if the power goes out.

