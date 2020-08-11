The best pellet grill of 2020

If you're looking at pellet grills for the first time, you'll notice that they are a bit more expensive than many charcoal or gas models. There are good reasons for that.

A pellet model can grill and barbecue, but it can also roast, braise, smoke, and even bake. With consistent fuel supply, and accurate temperature control, you'll spend less time in front of a hot grill, and more with family and friends. Some even have WiFi for remote monitoring.

We've revisited this subject and looked at recent improvements to bring you our all-new top picks for 2020.

Best pellet grills of 2020

1. Traeger's Pellet Grills Pro Series 780: A newcomer to the top spot, this model offers tremendous versatility and precise control from a manufacturer renowned for quality.

2. Z Grills' 2020 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill: A competitively priced, family-size grill with new digital control for more accurate temperatures.

3. Ozark Grills' Bison Wood Pellet Grill: With this grill, you'll get a huge amount of cooking space, plus an impressive specification, without breaking the bank.

What you need to know before buying a pellet grill

A pellet grill uses compressed wood pellets. You can get a wide variety of smoke flavors from clean, easy-to-handle fuel. You fill a hopper on the end, and an auger (a big horizontal screw) pulls the fuel through and across a heat plate or fire pot. The uniform pellet size means flow and burn rate are consistent. Add electronic control, and you can vary the temperature with the same kind of accuracy you would with an indoor oven. Numerous pellet grills have fan assistance which adds a convection effect for really even cooking.

All of this means it's way more precise than just lighting a pile of charcoal, and you'll have that rich flavor you just don't get with a gas grill. The complexity of a pellet grill does come at a cost, though. The cheapest are around $200, though many people are disappointed with the size. We'd recommend a minimum of about $300. The most expensive can be $2,500.

When you're looking at features, you'll find the majority have a digital readout for grill temperature, but you'll want to check range. Some don't go low enough for those who like to do a long, relatively cool smoke. Others don't go high enough for searing. Just how much control does it offer?

Also look at hopper size. Pellet burn rate will vary depending on cooking area and temperature demands, and it will probably run for at least several hours, but you don't want to be refilling it all the time. If it comes with WiFi and a smartphone app, does that give you real benefits, or just gimmicks?

Other considerations are much like any outdoor grill. Actual cooking area is important (70 square inches per person is a good average). Cast-iron grates are good for heat retention but not easy to clean. Stainless steel is easier, and porcelain-coated ones are arguably best. It's also nice to have some kind of grease collection (pellet grills often have drip buckets). Covers are always recommended for any grill, but more so here, with electronics to protect. They're often not included.

FAQ

Q. Is it easy to buy pellets?

A. It shouldn't be a problem. Several large stores stock them, and you can also order online. Look for hardwood pellets, or BBQ pellets. Don't confuse them with briquettes. There are lots of different wood types -- hardwoods, fruitwoods, even one made from old whiskey barrels, and it's fun to experiment with your own mixes for different flavors.

Q. Can I leave unused pellets in the hopper?

A. It's not a great idea. Temperature and humidity variations can make the pellets damp, or even rot eventually. For proper cooking efficiency they should be emptied out and kept in something like an airtight bucket.

In-depth reviews for best pellet grills

Best of the best: Traeger's Pellet Grills Pro Series 780

What we like: Easy to use yet offers terrific cooking flexibility and accurate temperature control. WiFi provides remote access to most functions. Useful monitoring of hopper level. App includes tasty recipes.

What we dislike: Not much. WiFi sometimes flaky. It's quite pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Z Grills' 2020 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill

What we like: Simple assembly. New digital circuit board for more accurate control. Good temperature range. Durability backed by three-year warranty. Tough to beat for the money.

What we dislike: New controller not without problems. Ignition can fail.

Choice 3: Ozark Grills' Bison Wood Pellet Grill

What we like: Huge amount of cooking space so you can feed family and friends, no problem. Nice big hopper. Includes two meat probes. All at a midrange price.

What we dislike: Very little. No WiFi. Some think vents reduce smoking performance.

