The best pearl necklace

Pearls are the little black dress of a woman's jewelry collection. Classy and versatile, pearl necklaces can dress up an outfit or be the finishing touch to an already great look. Of course, to find a pearl necklace that's ready to be paired with everything in your wardrobe, you need to compare qualities between them. Pearl necklaces come in a variety of grades, lusters, colors, lengths, and shapes. While they look like neat, identical spheres -- especially ones on the same strand -- no two pearls are alike, which only adds to their uniqueness.

To choose the right pearl necklace for your personality and style, read our definitive buying guide. We're including our favorite strand, The Pearl Source Japanese Akoya Cultured Pearl Necklace, which offers an attractive, icy color and high luster that are unmatched.

Considerations when choosing pearl necklaces

Types of pearls

Akoya: These elegant, brilliant white pearls have the highest luster and shine of them all. They come from the oceans surrounding Japan and China. Sizewise, they're five to 11 millimeters.

Freshwater: These pearls have a natural, earthy look to them, though they aren't as lustrous as Akoya pearls. They're usually off-white, rosy, or light brown in color and come in all shapes and sizes. They can range from two to 18 millimeters.

Tahitian: Often called the gems of the sea, these high-luster pearls come from black lip oysters found in French Polynesia. They're black and other dark colors and give off an oily rainbow effect under a light. As they're between nine and 16 millimeters, they're often larger than Akoya and freshwater pearls.

South Sea: These rare pearls come from areas of the South Pacific and are recognizable by their large size, which is between nine and 18 millimeters, and their brilliant luster. These are the priciest pearls out there, as they're much harder to find.

Luster

Pearl luster refers to how much light reflects from the surface beneath the pearl. The higher the luster, the more it shines, and as you can imagine, that drives up the price. A low-luster pearl, on the other hand, has a flat, almost dull and blurry tone to it.

Color

The most popular color for pearls are white, as they're iconic, versatile, and neutral. There are also other colors available, including black, gold, ivory, pink, and even purple. Of these colors, there's also a broad range of shades to choose from. Pink is a perfect example, as these pearls range from a slight pink undertone to a rose gold appearance.

Styling by length

Short: 16-inch choker style is a classic length and complements high and deep necklines. 18-inch princess length falls just below the collarbone for an elegant, understated look that works with all styles of collars and necklines.

Mid-length: 22-inch manatee length drapes just above the bust and draws the focus to your waistline, which has a slimming effect. Often considered a forgiving length, it works well with bold collars including turtlenecks and tailored shirts.

Long: 36-inch opera length grazes the bottom of the rib cage for a luxurious look, as it was originally styled to pair with formal outfits and gowns. For an even more dramatic look, there are pearl necklaces that are longer than 36 inches and are versatile enough to be looped for a layered look or knotted into a grapevine.

Price

Pearl necklaces run between $55 and $2,800, depending on quality and luster. You can snag a modest pair of small low-luster pearls for less than $500, but if you're willing to spend closer to $1,000, you get larger pearls with a high luster. If you're splurging, the largest pearls with high luster bring you to the top of the price range.

FAQ

Q. If I don't have matching studs, what earrings pair best with my pearl necklace?

A. Opt for understated earrings to let the pearl necklace be the star. Simple drop earrings or geometric studs are safe choices. If you want some degree of coordination, make sure the metal on the earrings or posts matches that of the necklace clasp.

Q. Should I restring my pearl necklace?

A. Yes, and it's a good idea to take it to a qualified jeweler with pearl expertise. By restringing pearls, you ensure the quality of the thread, which could become weakened over time, especially since it comes into contact with skin and sweat.

Pearl necklaces we recommend

Best of the best: The Pearl Source Japanese Akoya Cultured Pearl Necklace

Our take: Stunning piece with an ideal balance of luster and color from a company with a reputation for choosing only the finest pearls.

What we like: Pearls have AAA rating and it shows. Elegantly threaded on silk with double knots between each pearl.

What we dislike: An incredible pearl necklace like this comes with a high price.

Best bang for your buck: Akwaya White Akoya Cultured Pearl Necklace

Our take: Attractive set of Akoya pearls that comes with matching studs on 14k gold posts. Solid choice if you want sophisticated, quality pearls on a budget.

What we like: A fraction of the price of other premium pearl necklaces and is a real value with matching earrings.

What we dislike: Not the highest-quality pearls with AA rating, so there are imperfections in some pearls.

Choice 3: La Regis 15K Gold White Japanese Akoya Cultured Pearl Necklace

Our take: Even with a AAA-rating, it's about half the price of top-rated pearl necklaces. Quality is noticeably lower.

What we like: Color is a brilliant, bright white. Simple, single-knotted thread between pearls. Decent choice for a mid-range pearl necklace.

What we dislike: Surprising amount of pearl blemishes, and despite rating, appear to be a lower quality than comparable necklaces.

