The best peanut butter powder

To help keep calories and fat in check, peanut butter lovers can now explore peanut butter powders and enjoy their favorite spread in moderation. Peanut butter powder is made by grinding peanuts into a fine, flour-like consistency. Simple, tasty, and healthy, peanut butter powder can easily be added into your everyday diet.

To learn more about this delicious nut butter alternative, keep reading our helpful buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is the PB2 Powdered Peanut Butter, which contains 85% less fat than regular peanut butter.

Considerations when choosing peanut butter powder

Ingredients

Roasted peanuts are at the top of ingredient lists for peanut butter powders. Depending on the manufacturer, trace amounts of salt, sweetener, or natural oils are added. Sweetener is what varies the most among powders, as it can be in the form of sugar, stevia, Splenda, or monk fruit.

Nutritional comparison

Peanut butter powders have between 60% to 70% fewer calories and 80% to 90% less fat than traditional peanut butter. In terms of protein, powders have up to 7 grams compared to butter's 4 to 6 grams. Sugar content is usually comparable or lower, with less than four grams per serving. On average, sodium content is usually 20% to 30% lower as well.

Preparation

Peanut butter powders are convenient in their own way, but they require preparation, so they're somewhat time-consuming. It's not a big deal for the average person, but if you're in a rush, account for extra time for mixing and cleaning the bowls and utensils necessary for preparation.

Features

Flavor varieties

Traditional peanut butter is the most popular flavor, though chocolate and cocoa varieties are a close second. Certain brands make specialty flavors such as vanilla, salted caramel, or toasted coconut. With the introduction of unique ingredients, these varieties also tend to have chunkier, grittier consistencies.

Health-conscious varieties

There are a number of varieties that are excellent for those with specific health concerns or dietary restrictions. Many peanut butter powders are sugar-free, gluten-free, Kosher, non-GMO, or organic. There are some powders with no artificial flavors, sweeteners, dyes, or thickening agents.

Added nutrients

Some varieties of peanut butter powder have added nutrients to boost overall nutritional value. These include flax seeds, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, or chia seeds. While healthy if you're counting macros, these varieties tend to be the most expensive.

Price

Basic peanut butter powders in 12- or 16-ounce jars cost between $4 and $8. Better formulas with more natural ingredients tend to cost closer to $14 per jar. Premium peanut butter powders with top-notch formulas, as well as bulk quantities, can cost as much as $14 to $22 per jar.

FAQ

Q. What's the best way to mix peanut butter powder?

A. If you're looking for a spreadable consistency, mix the powder and water in a small prep or salsa bowl. For a liquid consistency, you can combine the powder and water in a blender or shaker bottle.

Q. Will peanut butter powder stain dishes or clothing?

A. It usually washes out with regular soap and water. Keep in mind if you try to wipe it away with a moist rag, the powder will simply become grainy and solid, thus making it much harder to remove from surfaces or clothing.

Peanut butter powders we recommend

Best of the best: PB2's Powdered Peanut Butter

Our take: Low-fat variety of a favorite snack that is top-rated for blend quality and consistency.

What we like: No artificial sweeteners or preservatives. Features a short list of all-natural ingredients. Lower sugar and sodium than some other peanut butter powders.

What we dislike: While it's a quality product, it's definitely an expensive choice compared to other powders.

Best bang for your buck: PBfit's Chocolate Peanut Butter Powder

Our take: Chocolate variety of low-fat peanut butter spread. Popular for its affordability and flavor quality.

What we like: This all-natural powder blends well with shakes and recipes. No soy, dairy, or gluten. Tasty flavor for chocolate lovers.

What we dislike: Those used to unflavored varieties may have mixed feelings on the hint of chocolate.

Choice 3: NAKED Nutrition's Powdered Peanut Butter

Our take: All-natural option that is vegan and gluten-free with no additives. Simple ingredients list.

What we like: Made from non-GMO peanuts from the U.S.A. No added salt or sugar. Is well-liked for cooking and baking.

What we dislike: Flavor may be a bit bland for some people, but users can add salt or sugar to taste.

