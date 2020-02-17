The best pea protein powder

Bodies need protein, and if you're trying to build muscle mass or are on a plant-based diet, you may need an extra boost. Pea protein powders are sourced from green and yellow split peas and contain no animal products, unlike other protein powders on the market. They're also a safe choice for people with allergies to soy, dairy, eggs, nuts, and gluten.

To learn more about the nutritional value of pea protein powders and what to look for in a powder, read our buying guide. We've also included our top product recommendations, like Naked Nutrition's Pea Protein Powder, which comes in chocolate, vanilla, and plain.

Considerations when choosing pea protein powders

Nutrient profile of pea protein powder

Besides supplying an ample amount of plant-based protein -- typically between 16 and 27 grams per serving -- pea protein powders supply other important nutrients your body requires.

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. Pea protein powders contain all nine essential amino acids that your body can't produce on its own. In particular, pea powders contain higher concentrations of the amino acid L-arginine than other types of protein powders. Arginine (along with amino acids leucine, valine, and isoleucine) promotes muscle growth and aids in post-workout recovery.

Iron is an important mineral for both men and women. Women in particular are at higher risk for anemia, and pea protein powders supply between 5 and 7.5 milligrams (mg) of iron per serving. However, iron found in plants like peas is not as readily absorbed as iron in meat, so select a pea protein powder enriched with vitamin C, which boosts iron absorption by up to 67%.

Unflavored vs. flavored

Pea protein powders are formulated to be mixed into liquids like water, juice, or smoothies. Unflavored powders taste mild, but some have a strange aftertaste. Many consumers prefer flavored powders like vanilla or chocolate, which are more palatable. Be aware that some flavored varieties contain added sugars.

Serving size

Most pea protein powders come with a scoop to measure out the correct serving size, which can range from one to three scoops for a total of 20 to 30 grams of product. To get the full amount of protein listed on the label, you may need more than one scoop. Also consider the serving size when comparing prices of products.

Features

Organic

Because pea protein powders are a plant-based product, many people opt for certified organic powders that aren't treated with pesticides or other agrochemicals, which can be detrimental to your health and the environment. Organic pea protein powders are non-GMO as well, which means they haven't been genetically modified or engineered.

Added ingredients

Some protein powders add seeds like flax, chia, and quinoa (technically a seed) to the blend for added fiber. On its own, pea protein powder is low in fiber. Other supplemental ingredients you may see are cacao powder and Himalayan sea salt, which give added taste and nutritional benefits.

Special diets

Although pea protein powder is naturally hypoallergenic and vegan, read the ingredient list and check the label to see if the product was processed in a plant that also processes dairy or eggs. Many powders have certified vegan, kosher, and gluten-free designations, so check the label if you're on any of those diets.

Price

Expect to pay between $10 and $50 for a container of pea protein powder. Powders that cost over $30 tend to come in bulk sizes and feature additional ingredients.

FAQ

Q. I'm looking to lose weight. Is whey or pea protein powder better?

A. While whey protein powders (which are derived from milk) digest quicker and easier, pea protein powders keep you feeling fuller and more satiated because they digest slower. Therefore, pea protein powders are better for weight loss.

Q. Can I mix pea protein powders into foods?

A. Yes, absolutely. Pea protein powders mix well into foods like oatmeal and shakes and can also be added to baked goods for an added protein punch.

Pea protein powders we recommend

Best of the best: Naked Nutrition's Pea Protein Powder

Our take: A high-protein product that's 100% pure pea powder with zero additives.

What we like: Each serving contains a whopping 27 grams of protein. Allergen- and sweetener-free. Comes in vanilla, chocolate, and unflavored. Bulk sizes available.

What we dislike: Even flavored varieties don't mask bland pea taste.

Best bang for your buck: BetterBody Foods' Organic Plant Protein

Our take: An affordable organic blend of pea and quinoa powder that's extra nutritious.

What we like: Quinoa and agave inulin add fiber to help you stay full. Certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, kosher, and gluten-free. Mixes well into baked goods and shakes.

What we dislike: 16 grams of protein per serving is on the lower end of protein content.

Choice 3: Growing Naturals' Vegan Pea Protein Powder

Our take: A tasty pea protein powder containing organic natural sweeteners.

What we like: Organic coconut palm sugar and organic stevia add pleasant taste. Totally vegan and free of common allergens.

What we dislike: May not dissolve completely in some liquids.

