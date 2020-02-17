The best PC game

If you're ready to dive into your next adventure with a new PC game, we're here to help narrow the selection -- after all, with so many exciting games on the market, it's a tough choice.

Like all video games, there are myriad genres to explore with PC games. Whether you're a casual gamer or have accrued as many gameplay hours as some Twitch streamers, there's a game out there for you, provided your PC meets the minimum requirements.

We have reviewed some of the most-played PC games, and our guide includes a few of our top recommendations at the end. Our favorite one, Dragon Age: Inquisition, is an open-world game in which you embark on a perilous journey with an elite team and encounter some bloodthirsty creatures along the way.

Considerations when choosing PC games

Compatibility

If you're a seasoned gamer, you probably have an up-to-date PC with the components, hardware, and drivers required to run most games. For those new to gaming, compare specs and determine whether your computer is up to speed with the game you're considering. As with any electronics purchase, always compare the minimum requirements to make sure nothing impedes your gameplay experience.

Format

PC games come in more than one format. You can physically purchase the game case and disc, which some collectors prefer to do. Another option is to simply download it from a retailer website or from Steam, Origin, or another distribution platform. With some games, the downloadable version is a much more affordable option.

Choosing by genre

Action-adventure games: If you like the challenge of solving problems but still want the excitement of action, action-adventure is a pretty self-explanatory genre. These games often have well-written, engaging, and interesting narratives -- just pay close attention to the information you encounter, since it might be useful later on.

Online gaming: If you like the idea of playing against others, you may enjoy MMOs (massive multiplayer online games) or RPGs (role-playing games). You can play as a single character or join in campaigns or raids with other players online.

Racing games: If you're a gearhead at heart, racing games are perfect. Zip around various boards and face challenges as you flex your driving muscles. These can be played with your keyboard, but many people opt to use steering wheels or USB controllers.

Simulation games: If you've ever wanted to live vicariously through someone else, simulation games are fun. Enjoy life in a parallel universe with plenty of interactive elements. From daily tasks to long-term relationship building with other characters, it can be a full-time commitment.

Sports games: If there's a sport you love, chances are there's a video game about it. Whether you want to run plays on the field yourself or manage a team of elite athletes, it's a blast tapping into your competitive side.

Shooter games: If the idea of going ham and fighting foes appeals to you, FPS (first-person shooter) games are worth exploring. You can play through a story or you can join online battles with other players.

Other popular genres: Other popular genres include RTS (real-time strategy), survival, horror, TBS (turn-based strategy), and battle royale games. Many video games overlap genres, so it's common to find elements of one popping up in others.

Price

Simple PC games and older titles cost around $10. Titles that have been around for a couple years tend to drop in price, so you can score those for anywhere between $15 to $40. Brand-new releases, including those with additional content, can cost up to $75.

FAQ

Q. What does "ESRB" mean on PC game boxes?

A. ESRB stands for the Electronic Software Rating Board, which assigns ratings to video games based on a complex rubric. Violence, nudity, crude humor, strong language, or graphic images are all taken into consideration for ratings.

Q. I'm stuck on a board and can't get through it. What should I do?

A. Step away from your game and come back with a clear head. Something might click when you return. Another option is to hop on a game forum to see if there are any helpful hints out there.

PC games we recommend

Best of the best: Dragon Age: Inquisition

Our take: Lauded as one of the top games of the decade, you'll love everything from the graphics to the battle settings.

What we like: Plenty of upgrades, add-ons, and DLC to keep your interest.

What we dislike: Occasional chunky gameplay or lag issues.

Best bang for your buck: The Evil Within 2

Our take: Those who love the horror genre and games like Silent Hill and F.E.A.R. will enjoy the thrill of gameplay and unexpected turns of events.

What we like: Well-produced sound throughout the game. Popular sequel to a successful first game in the franchise.

What we dislike: Some who played the first game feel this one was a bit easier.

Choice 3: Mass Effect Trilogy

Our take: Sci-fi adventure with well-developed narrative is consistently engaging in all three games.

What we like: Features over 75 hours of story content. High marks for multiplayer mode.

What we dislike: Some gamers preferred the storyline over certain combat aspects.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.