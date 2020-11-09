The best patio heater of 2020 - Nov. 2020 - BestReviews

Who doesn’t love entertaining outside with family and friends? Nobody wants to be chased indoors by cooler evenings, so a good patio heater is a popular investment.

Which one though? There are different styles, power sources, and levels of heat. With patio heaters ranging anywhere from $80 to over $500, cost is a major factor, too.

We recently revised our patio heater review to make sure all the information is up to date, including our recommendations — so you’ve got plenty of choice as to which is the best option for your outdoor space.

Best patio heaters of 2020Garden Treasures Patio Heater: Powerful classic has long been a top pick and continues to attract new fans. Mi-T-M 15,000 BTU Propane Mounted Patio Heater: This lightweight choice makes our list for the first time for its great versatility and wide feature set at a very affordable price. Hiland Pyramid Patio Heater: Another newcomer to our short list, this stylish model with “live” flame looks terrific and creates a heated area particularly quickly.

For more pros and cons, jump to the end of the article.

How to buy the right patio heater for your outdoor space

Perhaps the first major decision when choosing a patio heater is whether you’re going to go electric or gas. With electric, you never have to worry about the tank running out, but you’ve got to plug it in, so for safety it should be a fixed installation. That means you’ve got no portability. They can be great under cover. You’ll often see them installed in restaurants — typically under a roof where one or more sides of the dining area are open, but the heater itself is protected. Some have the advantage of remote control, and on-off timers.

Propane-fired patio heaters offer more flexibility in terms of portability, and tend to be more popular at home. Attention needs to be paid to the weight of the base, which gets lighter as the gas bottle empties. Tall models in particular can be prone to tipping if the wind picks up. Some have anti-tilt sensors, so they’ll shut the gas off at a certain angle. Others have brackets that allow them to be secured to a deck.

While a few basic propane heaters need to be lit with a match, most have push-button electric ignition, making them just as convenient as electricity.

Heating capacity is in watts (W) for electric patio heaters, and in British thermal units (BTU) for propane. Direct comparison isn’t accurate, though for a small area you’d perhaps want 500W/10,000 BTU, whereas for larger spaces you’d look at 1500W/40,000 BTU and up.

How that heat is felt will largely depend on the ambient temperature. However, heat can be produced in different ways. Propane patio heaters typically produce convection heat. It heats everything within its range, so you get a warm pocket of air. Radiant heat, generally produced by electric patio heaters, doesn’t heat the air but the surrounding objects, including people. Unlike traditional propane heaters, the newer glass tube/real flame models do generate radiant heat.

In general, radiant heat is almost instantaneous, and more effective at short range. Convection heat takes longer to get going, but spreads over a wider area. Manufacturers sometimes quote ranges but are perhaps a little optimistic. We’d be inclined to take those ratings with a grain of salt.

FAQQ. Are patio heaters safe?

A. In general, yes. Some electric models will shut off if they overheat. Many propane models turn off the gas if there’s a danger of them blowing over. Of course any patio heater generates a lot of heat so you should keep them away from flammable materials. Don’t put them too near wooden fencing, or overhanging plants. Accidents are rare, but it’s wise to be cautious.

Q. Do patio heaters need any maintenance?

A. Not really. It’s worth checking the hose on propane models a couple times a year, as they can break down eventually, causing leaks. Most models will rust if left outdoors, so if you can’t store it in a garage or shed, it’s worth getting a good-quality cover

In-depth reviews for best patio heaters

Best of the best: Garden Treasures Patio Heater

What we like: High-performance 48,000 BTU model can heat up to 200 square feet. Stainless steel looks good and resists rust. Easy assembly. Can be screwed or bolted down.

What we dislike: Nothing really, though if you secure it to prevent it tipping, you lose portability.

Best bang for your buck: Mi-T-M 15,000 BTU Propane Mounted Patio Heater

What we like: Features three different heat settings. Weighs just three pounds (not including gas tank). Safety shutoff. Unbeatable price.

What we dislike: Appearance is very basic. Heat is quite directional.

Choice 3: Hiland Pyramid Patio Heater

What we like: It’s nice to see a real flame, which creates a lovely atmosphere. 40,000 BTU radiant heat warms the surrounding area fast. Reasonable fuel consumption.

What we dislike: Premium price. Heat doesn’t spread very far. Occasional ignition faults.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.