The best patio bar set

Life is full of work and obligations. It's important to make the most of your downtime, so why not have some backyard fun with a patio bar set? Whether you intend to use it for mixing and imbibing drinks or for al fresco dining with friends, there's a set to fit your leisure needs.

This guide will teach you more about the models that are out on the market. It also includes reviews of a few of our recommendations. The Hampton Bay Rehoboth Outdoor Bar Height Dining Set is our top choice right now, due to its sturdy construction and convenient design.

Considerations when choosing patio bar sets

Material

Patio bar sets are constructed from all-weather materials that won't rust or warp. Resin and polyethylene (PE) wicker can withstand cold temperatures and wet weather, plus they're resistant to UV rays and the warping and fading they cause. You can also find patio bar sets made from metal, stone, glass, and wood. Some materials are better at withstanding extreme weather than others. If you choose a less sturdy model, cover it or put in an outbuilding during the winter so it can maintain its quality.

Size

Consider what size patio bar set you require. Do you only need space for you and your partner or do you want room to entertain guests? Most patio bar sets come with two to four seats and table room for that number of people. But you can find larger options that seat six to eight.

Assembly

It's rare for backyard bar sets to come fully assembled, but DIY-phobes shouldn't worry. Assembly is usually fairly simple. Some models only require you to screw a few legs in place. More complex designs may be trickier to put together.

Features

Chair backs

Some bar sets come with simple, backless stools, whereas others feature stools with tall chair backs. The latter provide more support and are therefore more comfortable.

Shelves

You may find shelves built into the bar table. These are great for storing liquor, mixers, glasses, and anything else you might need for your bar setup. This saves you from having to haul your ingredients and tools from the house every time you want to make a drink.

Cushions

Tie-on cushions make hard stools more comfortable, but you must remember to put them somewhere dry if it's likely to rain.

Price

Patio bar sets aren't cheap, but they are worthwhile investments. Even basic patio bar sets tend to cost between $150 and $200, whereas large, high-end options can cost over $1,000.

FAQ

Q. What height should a patio bar set be?

A. A patio bar set should be bar height, so the tabletop should be between 40 and 42 inches from the ground, and the chairs should measure 28 to 30 inches from ground to seat. Patio bars are taller than counter height tables, which measure about 34 to 36 inches tall, and standard patio tables, which are usually 28 to 30 inches tall.

Q. Can I use my patio bar set year-round?

A. Your patio bar set will likely get the most use during the summertime and the warmer parts of spring and fall, but you can use it year-round if you choose. If you don't live in an area where the weather is fairly mild, you might want to invest in a patio heater or fire pit so you can relax comfortably outside in the cooler months.

Patio bar sets we recommend

Best of the best: Hampton Bay's Rehoboth Outdoor Bar Height Dining Set

Our take: This attractive, all-weather outdoor bar set is made from wicker-style resin with a sturdy steel frame.

What we like: Features storage shelves for holding glassware, liquor, and more. Room for dining, if desired. Chairs tuck away neatly when not in use.

What we dislike: Only room for two.

Best bang for your buck: SUNCROWN's Outdoor Bar Set

Our take: A reasonably priced bar set with plenty of storage space and comfy seat cushions.

What we like: Quick and easy to assemble. Weather- and UV-resistant. Compact design is great for small patios.

What we dislike: Backless stools aren't the most comfortable option for long periods of sitting.

Choice 3: Tangkula's Three-Piece Patio Bar Set

Our take: It might be basic, but this affordable PE wicker patio bar set can withstand all kinds of weather conditions.

What we like: Two large shelves equal ample storage space. Lightweight yet durable. Easy to wipe clean.

What we dislike: Stools don't tuck in, so set is more comfortable for drinks than dining.

