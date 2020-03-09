The best paternity test

Determining the paternity of a child was once a very complicated process, involving intrusive blood tests and many weeks of laboratory analysis. The accuracy of the results could also be questionable, since the tests did not include definitive DNA markers. There are now paternity tests available on store shelves or through direct order that use noninvasive collection methods, such as cheek swabs, and the results only take days to obtain. While a court might order a more advanced test for custody or paternity proceedings, an at-home paternity test can provide discreet answers, along with some peace of mind.

At-home paternity tests often claim close to 100% accuracy, and they use the same genetic markers to determine kinship as tests performed by law enforcement agencies. A child can be tested shortly after birth, and in some cases, a relative of the alleged father can also be tested for familial markers.

If you are in need of a reliable and affordable at-home paternity test, read our helpful shopping guide. Our top pick is My Forever DNA's Paternity DNA Test Kit, an advanced system that goes beyond establishing paternity by providing additional genetic information on both the alleged father and child.

Considerations when choosing paternity tests

Accuracy of results

Most DNA-based tests are considered extremely reliable because of their scientific nature. Paternity tests compare genetic markers of an alleged father with those of the child, and the results are determined by matches or non-matches. However, different DNA-test manufacturers use different numbers of markers. One test may only compare 16 markers, while a better test may test 20 or more. While a 16-marker paternity test can determine fatherhood with a high degree of accuracy, a court or potential father may want a test with at least 20 markers.

Paternity tests in general are more accurate when it comes to determining non-paternity. If the genetic markers do not match, the results are almost 100% reliable. In the case of fatherhood, however, the percentage of certainty can be closer to 98% because of genetic variations. Some false positives are possible, but extremely rare.

Lab-processing time

The samples of DNA collected from the child and the alleged father must be delivered to an outside lab for processing. Most paternity test kit manufacturers estimate a turnaround time of three to five business days, but this largely depends on the volume of tests waiting to be analyzed. There can be some significant delays, and sometimes samples do get misdirected or lost in transit. Some DNA paternity kits do promote faster results than others, so users may want to consider how much time will elapse before they receive a report from the lab.

The security of these results is also a consideration. Most testing facilities have established policies on who can access the test results and how they will be delivered. There may be a numerical code associated with a specific test, or the results could be delivered through a secured website, a private phone call or registered mail.

Sample methodology

A modern DNA paternity test does not require blood samples or other invasive procedures from either the child or the alleged father. Instead, the kits usually include sterile swabs used to collect skin cells and saliva from the donor's inner cheeks. This process is relatively pain-free, and can be performed on a newborn baby if necessary. There are some DNA tests that require saliva samples, which are not as easy to obtain from a young child. The cheek scrapings should be stored securely, properly labeled, and delivered to the lab in approved containers.

Multiple test samples

Many DNA paternity test kits are designed to test one child and one alleged father only. There are only two approved collection swabs in the kit, and two identification labels. However, some manufacturers do offer kits with multiple collection swabs, either to test one alleged father and several children or several potential fathers and a single child. A lab may also be able to send additional collection swabs as a separate order. Once a DNA profile has been generated, an individual can be compared to other potential children without a retest.

Legal considerations

The results of most at-home paternity tests are comparable to those performed by many law-enforcement agencies. However, many courts will not recognize the results of these tests as legally admissible, because they were not administered under proper supervision. While determining paternity through an at-home test may bring peace of mind, it won't necessarily affect a custodial hearing or enforce child support claims. A number of at-home paternity kit manufacturers do offer more advanced tests that would be legally admissible, but the court must recognize the results.

Price

The up-front cost of a paternity test kit can be as little as $15, but additional fees for shipping and lab processing can be $100 or more. An "all-inclusive" test kit that includes collection, shipping and processing fees costs between $95 and $105 on average. Legally admissible tests from the same manufacturers can cost $125 or more.

FAQ

Q. Can my at-home paternity test results be used in a legal custody case?

A. Under most circumstances, a standard at-home paternity test would not be legally admissible in a formal legal proceeding. You could agree to take a court-supervised DNA test, or some testing companies can deliver another version of the test that does meet legal standards.

Q. The man I think fathered my child has passed away. Can I still perform a DNA paternity test?

A. If the person's DNA profile is already a matter of record, a lab may be able to compare the child's test results to that profile. If the person has other surviving children, a different DNA test can be performed to determine any level of kinship between the child and potential siblings. However, it would not be as accurate as a direct DNA paternity test.

Paternity tests we recommend

Best of the best: My Forever DNA's Paternity DNA Test Kit

Our take: While other paternity tests can determine fatherhood, this advanced DNA-profiling kit provides a generous amount of additional genetic information.

What we like: 99.99% accuracy. Confidential results within three days. Good customer service, direct communication with knowledgeable reps. U.S.-based lab is accredited.

What we dislike: Testing process can be challenging to follow. Uses 24 markers to generate results, making it more complex than other kits.

Best bang for your buck: STK's Paternity Test Kit

Our take: The STK paternity test kit is an affordable alternative that provides essentially the same DNA profile as higher-end versions.

What we like: Secure results can be accessed online. Lab is ISO compliant and accredited. Tests for 16 DNA markers.

What we dislike: Results do not meet strict legal standards for admission in court. Lab report can take longer than expected.

Choice 3: DNA Direct's Paternity Test Kit

Our take: While not legally admissible in court, this inexpensive at-home test can provide reliable paternity results within a few days.

What we like: Very affordable price point, with all shipping costs included. Advanced tests for legal issues available. Discreet door-to-door delivery.

What we dislike: Some concerns about false positive results. Lab reports can take weeks, not days.

