If you're a baker, you probably know how useful a pastry scraper can be in the kitchen. This convenient tool makes it much easier to lift, flip, and portion out dough during the kneading process. It also works well for cutting fats like butter or shortening into your dry ingredients or smoothly coating cakes with frosting.

You don't need to bake every day to get the most out of a pastry scraper. It's also helpful for chopping or smashing soft foods like garlic, tomatoes, fresh herbs, or nuts. Its large, flat surface can help you transport chopped ingredients to your pan or bowl. Some cooks even use a scraper to cut homemade pasta like fettuccine or linguine.

Our buying guide offers the tips you need to find the best pastry scraper for your kitchen. We also provide some recommendations, including our top pick from Spring Chef, which features an extremely sharp blade and a handy measuring guide for easy conversions.

Considerations when choosing pastry scrapers

Materials

A pastry scraper's blade is usually made of metal, nylon, rubber, or plastic. Metal blades feature stainless steel and are incredibly strong and durable thanks to their rust and corrosion resistance. They also work best for chopping ingredients.

Not all pastry scrapers have a handle, but many feature one for a more comfortable grip. You can find options with metal, wood, rubber, or plastic handles.

Size

Most pastry scrapers are about the size of a postcard or slightly larger, meaning they're 6 inches wide and 4 to 5 inches long. If your hands are large, you may prefer a bigger pastry scraper that provides a more comfortable grip.

Durability

A pastry scraper's blade should be pretty stiff, so it needs to be sturdy to avoid snapping due to the lack of flexibility. Plastic scrapers tend to be more flexible and are effective for scraping a bowl clean, but a stiffer metal model makes it much easier to chop and manipulate foods on flat surfaces.

Features

Blade

While a pastry scraper blade's material is an extremely important detail, other factors can affect its performance. A sharper blade makes scraping items and chopping items easier, though it's more likely to damage your counter or other work surfaces. Pay attention to the blade's thickness -- a thicker blade that doesn't flex can chop a wider range of foods for greater versatility.

To protect your countertops and other work surfaces, you may want to choose a scraper with a rounded or beveled edge. They aren't as likely to scratch a surface as a straight edge.

For added convenience, some pastry scrapers have measurement markings along their edge. This makes it easier to measure out dough and other foods. Some scrapers feature markings in inches or centimeters, but some offer both measurements.

Handle

A pastry scraper's handle determines how comfortable it is to hold. An ergonomically designed handle fits well in hand, so you don't get tired while working with the scraper. It's also important to choose a scraper with a handle that's securely attached to the blade, so it doesn't come loose over time. A non-slip grip on the handle helps prevent accidents and injuries.

Price

You can spend between $5 and $20 for a pastry scraper. If you want a quality scraper that can perform multiple kitchen tasks, expect to pay $12 to $15.

FAQ

Q. Can a pastry scraper scratch my counter or other surfaces?

A. If you opt for a metal pastry scraper, you have to be more careful. Its blade is usually sharp enough to scratch various surfaces. To limit the damage, choose a scraper with a rounded edge, or go with a plastic scraper that can't chop as well but isn't as sharp.

Q. How do I clean a pastry scraper?

A. The majority of pastry scrapers are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning easy. If you choose a scraper with a wooden handle, you need to wash it by hand with warm water and dish soap to avoid damaging the wood.

Pastry scrapers we recommend

Best of the best: Spring Chef's Stainless Steel Pastry Scraper

Our take: A two-piece set that features a high-quality pastry scraper and a silicone bowl scraper with a convenient measurement conversion table printed on it.

What we like: Pastry scraper features an extremely sharp edge that chops well. Silicone scraper works well for scraping bowls. Measurement guide allows for easy recipe conversion.

What we dislike: Features a longer handle than blade, which can be awkward to use.

Best bang for your buck: Norpro's Grip-EZ Scraper/Chopper

Our take: A budget-friendly scraper that still offers the same features as higher-end models.

What we like: Features a non-slip handle that's comfortable to hold. Can be used as a bench scraper and a scoop. Has a rounded edge to limit scratches on work surfaces.

What we dislike: Corners are fairly sharp, but it still doesn't work well to chop harder veggies.

Choice 3: Orblue's Pastry Scraper and Cutter

Our take: A jack of all trades for the kitchen, this tool works equally well as a pastry scraper and a chopper thanks to its thicker blade.

What we like: Edge is sharp enough to chop many foods. Has a ruler to make cutting and portioning dough easier. Blade is made of sturdy, durable stainless steel.

What we dislike: Blade is extremely sharp to allow for chopping, which can cause scratches on work surfaces.

