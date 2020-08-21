Making homemade pastries like pie crust, biscuits, or croissants is a delicate process. To achieve that perfect flaky texture, you have to mix hard butter or another fat into flour to bind the dough in just the right way. With a pastry cutter, you can quickly and easily blend the butter into the dry ingredients without overworking the dough, so you wind up with buttery, flaky pastries that look as good as they taste. Some pastry cutters can even help cut the dough into intricate shapes for certain pastries.

Use our buying guide to find the best pastry cutter for your baking needs. We've included some specific product recommendations at the end, including our top pick from SUMO, which features a comfortable rubber handle and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Considerations when choosing pastry cutters

Type

There are two main types of pastry cutters: those that blend butter into dry ingredients and those used to cut dough. Pastry cutter blenders have several U-shaped blades on one end and a handle on the other. The blades can cut butter and other solid fats into the dry ingredients to give your dough the proper texture. Some blending pastry cutters have thin wires rather than thick blades, so they don't fully blend the fats into the flour. Thin wires are also more prone to snapping and can be challenging to clean.

Pastry-cutting wheels are smaller and used to cut pastry dough into shapes, such as a lattice for a pie crust or fun shapes for cookies. They can even be used to cut ravioli. A pastry-cutting wheel typically features one or two spinning wheels with a sharp edge and a handle that allows you to cut the dough smoothly and evenly.

While you may need both types of cutters for your pastry-making, they can't be used interchangeably. A pastry cutter blender can't cut dough into intricate shapes, and a small pastry cutting wheel can't blend butter into flour. If you make several different types of pastry, have one of each pastry cutter in your kitchen drawer.

Features

Handle

It can take some real effort to work cold butter into flour and other dry ingredients, so choose a pastry cutter with a strong, durable handle. Wooden handles aren't the most comfortable to hold, and they aren't dishwasher-safe. Rubber or plastic handles are a better option because they're more comfortable in hand and offer a better grip.

Keep the size of your hands in mind, too. If you have small hands, avoid pastry cutters with an oversized handle since they're usually more difficult to hold. If you have larger hands, a small handle can cause blisters.

Blades

When it comes to a pastry cutter's blades, some models feature thin wires that aren't really strong enough to cut cold butter into flour. These cutters are better suited for mashing soft foods like avocado or banana. For blending butter, opt for a pastry cutter with thick, sturdy blades that can handle harder foods. You're also better off choosing a pastry cutter with stainless steel blades because they won't rust. Cutters with stainless steel blades are usually dishwasher-safe, too.

If you're left-handed, pay careful attention to the position of the blades. Some models are angled in such a way that they're only suited for right-handed use.

Price

You can pay between $8 and $15 for a pastry cutter. Basic pastry cutting wheels and blenders with thin wires typically go for $8 to $10. For blending pastry cutters with thicker blades, expect to spend between $10 and $12. Models with an ergonomic handle and incredibly sturdy blades can cost as much as $15.

FAQ

Q. Why is cold butter better in pastry recipes?

A. Blending cold butter into pastry dough's dry ingredients creates a crumbly texture that becomes flaky once it's baked. If the butter is completely mixed into the dough, the texture is more even, which isn't what you want from a delicate pastry; you don't want the butter to be soft enough to blend fully. Since the friction from blending can warm it, it's best to start with cold butter.

Q. What else can I use a pastry cutter for?

A. You can also use a pastry cutter to mash potatoes, mix up guacamole, or blend hummus.

Pastry cutters we recommend

Best of the best: SUMO's Pastry Cutter

Our take: A comfortable, easy-to-hold cutter that cleans up without trouble and can be used by both right and left-handed bakers.

What we like: Features a rubber handle that's comfortable enough to provide a good grip. Makes quick work of blending pastry dough. Fully dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

What we dislike: Some buyers find the handle is too large for a comfortable grip.

Best bang for your buck: Norpro's Grip-EZ Pastry/Ravioli Wheel

Our take: A cutter that can create both straight and fluted edges for versatility.

What we like: Allows you to cut dough quickly and easily. Ideal for making lattice tops or creating puff pastries. Offers a comfortable, non-slip grip. Can be used by both right- and left-handed bakers.

What we dislike: Needs a steady hand or a cutting mat to create straight edges.

Choice 3: Spring Chef's Dough Blender and Pastry Cutter

Our take: A cutter that's strong enough to blend even frozen butter into your pastry dough but still offers a comfortable grip for small hands.

What we like: Rubber handle offers durability and stability. Blades are extremely thick for added strength. Works butter into dough quickly and evenly. Doesn't feel too heavy in hand.

What we dislike: Handle may be too small for some users.

