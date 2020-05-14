Anyone who enjoys baking knows how important it is to have the right tools and equipment. While items like measuring cups or a mixer are almost universally useful, there are some goodies you just can't make without a quality pastry brush. It's a must-have for applying melted butter, egg wash, and glaze to pies, cakes, biscuits, and tarts. But you can find many other uses for it in your kitchen.

Not all pastry brushes are created equal, though. Some may be better for glazing a cake than for sealing the edges of a crimped pie crust, for example. To find the right option for your kitchen, you must understand the differences between the various types and know which features to look for.

Our buying guide is full of tips to help you find the best pastry brush for your next baking adventure. We've included several specific brush recommendations, too, including our top choice from Carlisle, which features premium boar bristles and a hardwood handle for control and durability.

Considerations when choosing pastry brushes

Bristle types

A pastry brush should have soft bristles that soak up liquids, don't drip much, spread liquid smoothly, and won't damage delicate doughs and pastries. You can find pastry brushes with bristles mad of a few different materials:

Boar bristles are a natural option that's usually preferred by chefs. They absorb liquid well, don't drip easily, and are at least somewhat heat-resistant. They can sometimes shed, though, and must be washed by hand.

Nylon bristles work well to spread thicker glazes and washes over food and are fairly heat-resistant. They aren't as likely to shed as boar bristles, but they don't hold liquid as well. If they're too stiff, nylon bristles can also damage delicate dough.

Silicone bristles are typically the most heat-resistant option and can spread thick liquids easily. They usually feature a tapered design to hold liquids well. They're also dishwasher safe and stain- and odor-resistant. They may be too rough on delicate pastries, though.

Teflon bristles are also highly heat-resistant and work well for greasing hot appliances. They don't soak up liquid as well as other materials, though, and usually aren't a good option for delicate pastries.

Handle material

Pastry brush handles can be made of wood, plastic, or metal.

Boar-bristle brushes usually have a wooden handle, which offers a firm, comfortable grip. You can find both flat and round wood-handled pastry brushes, as well as styles with handles in a variety of lengths. Opt for a brush with a handle longer than seven inches if you plan to use it for basting foods on the grill.

Plastic handles are highly durable and dishwasher-safe if they have nylon or silicone bristles.

Some pastry brushes have metal handles made of stainless steel, which is durable but usually more expensive than other options.

Features

Shape

Flat pastry brushes resemble paintbrushes and are usually one to four inches in width. They work well for basic baking tasks, such as applying an egg wash, greasing a pan, or glazing a cake. Round brushes, on the other hand, are ideal for more detailed work, such as glazing small pastries or decorating a cake. They don't work well on delicate dough, however.

Heat resistance

If you plan to use your pastry brush to baste food on the grill or apply grease to a hot waffle iron, you want a model with heat-resistant bristles. Some are only heat-resistant up to 300°F, but you can find other brushes that are heat safe up to 600°F.

Hanging hook

For easy storage, some pastry brushes have a hole or hook on the end. That allows you to hang the brush up on a wall or rack, so you don't have to keep it in a drawer, where the bristles can get damaged.

Dishwasher safe

You'll have a much easier time getting sticky glazes or greasy butter off a pastry brush if it's safe to put in the dishwasher. Most pastry brushes are, except those that feature boar bristles -- those require hand washing.

Price

Pastry brushes usually range from $4 and $20 in price. Those with nylon bristles are typically the most affordable, costing between $4 and $8, but silicone and Teflon bristle brushes can cost between $8 and $14. If you want a brush with a wood handle and boar bristles, though, you'll usually pay between $14 and $20.

FAQ

Q. What can I use a pastry brush for?

A. You can obviously use it for a wide range of baking tasks, like applying melted butter, egg wash, and glaze. You can also use it to seal dough edges, decorate cakes, and grease pans.

Q. When should I replace a pastry brush?

A. If you have a boar bristle brush, it's time for a new one when it starts to shed. Replace brushes with synthetic material bristles like nylon or silicone if the bristles become stained or melt after heat exposure.

Pastry brushes we recommend

Best of the best: Carlisle's Sparta Basting/Pastry Brush with Boar Bristles

Our take: A thin, pliable, boar bristle brush that makes it easy to spread butter and egg wash over baked goods or other foods.

What we like: Features double-boiled, bleached, and sterilized boar bristles. Holds its bristles well. Heat-resistant up to 500°F. Offers better control than silicone brushes.

What we dislike: Bristles can shed into food.

Best bang for your buck: OXO's Good Grips Silicone Basting and Pastry Brush

Our take: A silicone brush that holds liquid well and limits drips, despite its budget-friendly price tag.

What we like: Designed to resist odors and clumping while you're cleaning. Center gap allows it to hang onto liquid while moving from the bowl to the food you're preparing. Withstands temperatures of up to 600°F and is dishwasher safe.

What we dislike: Can damage more delicate foods.

Choice 3: Royal Industries' Nylon Bristle Pastry Brush

Our take: A professional-grade pastry brush that offers sturdy nylon bristles that can get into nooks and crannies more easily than silicone brushes.

What we like: A commercial-grade pastry brush. Features easy-to-clean nylon bristles and a plastic handle. Bristles are more durable than natural options. Offers an even application of liquid.

What we dislike: Not heat-resistant, so the bristles can melt when used in a hot pan.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.