The best pasta drying rack

Making pasta by hand is an extremely satisfying activity -- after all, nothing beats the taste of fresh, homemade pasta. And with a bit of practice, you can prepare delicious homemade pasta right at home.

Sometimes, prepping in advance is most convenient. If you're doing the work early, you'll need a spot for your pasta to rest. A pasta drying rack, like our top pick by Marcato, helps ensure your pasta remains fresh and doesn't stick together. To learn more, keep reading our guide, which includes a few short reviews of our favorites at the end.

Considerations when choosing pasta drying racks

Pasta drying racks are available in several different materials. Common options include plastic, steel, and wood.

Stainless steel is the most durable option, and racks made of steel fit in well with modern kitchens. They're also easy to clean.

Wood racks are inexpensive and eco-friendly. They also offer up a classic aesthetic. However, they're not as long-lasting as stainless-steel racks and may crack or splinter over time.

Plastic racks are lightweight, which is both a blessing and a curse. They're not cumbersome, but they do have a habit of toppling over. If you choose a plastic drying rack, check that it's BPA-free.

Pasta racks hold different amounts of fresh pasta. If you need a high-capacity unit, check for a manufacturer capacity listing in either pounds or square feet. Usually, a rack with multiple arms holds more pasta.

Racks typically measure between 11 inches to 20 inches in height. Why does this measurement matter? If you prefer long pasta shapes, you'll need a taller rack.

A pasta drying rack should be easy to move around your counter, but it should also have a sturdy base. The minute you place pasta on a flimsy model, it may fall over.

Features

Here are a few pasta drying rack features you might be interested in:

Collapsible design: Some racks can fold up onto themselves for easy storage. This is a convenient feature, but if reassembly is too complicated, it might be worth avoiding a collapsible unit.

Arms: How much pasta do you want to make? If you're interested in making bulk quantities, opt for a model with more drying arms.

Rotation: For easy maneuverability, choose a drying rack that rotates. A rotating design makes it easier to load and unload fresh pasta from the rack.

Wands: Move pasta hands-free with the help of a wand accessory, which some racks include.

Price

You'll pay between $20 to $70 for most pasta drying racks. Budget units are made from plastic or wood. They're not usually suitable for bulk pasta-making. The more you pay, the higher quality the materials and the sturdier the drying rack.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my pasta drying rack?

A. Clean your pasta drying rack by wiping it down with a dry cloth. A damp cloth is best for stickier, stubborn messes. Some stainless-steel units can go directly in the dishwasher, but always check the manufacturer guidelines before making this assumption.

Q. Does it take a long time for pasta to dry on a drying rack?

A. This depends entirely on the type of pasta, its ingredients, and your kitchen environment. If you intend to cook your pasta right after making it, you don't need to dry it. If you plan on cooking it within the next 12 hours, drying it for 30 minutes should be sufficient. Once dried, store it in your fridge. For long-term freezer or fridge storage, dry pasta for a few hours before putting it away.

Pasta drying racks we recommend

Best of the best: Marcato's Atlas Pasta Drying Rack

Our take: It's a pricier drying rack, but it'll last a long time and can hold a generous amount of pasta.

What we like: The steel and polycarbonate construction is ultra-durable. Holds 4.4 pounds of pasta and is made in Italy. It also comes with a handy wand for moving around pasta. The 18.5-inch height accommodates a variety of pasta lengths. It also collapses for easy storage and is easy to wipe down after use.

What we dislike: It's expensive, and despite its tall design, some of the rods are located low on the unit.

Best bang for your buck: Norpro's Pasta Drying Rack

Our take: A low-cost wooden drying rack that's ideal for first-time pasta makers.

What we like: The 16.5-inch rack is made of eco-friendly wood and includes a reasonable eight hanging arms. It folds down and is easy to wipe clean.

What we dislike: It's a bit flimsy and isn't made for bulk pasta making.

Choice 3: Eppicotispai's Collapsible Pasta Drying Rack

Our take: This Italian-made wooden rack is great for neatly drying homemade pasta.

What we like: It's made of natural beechwood and holds plenty of fresh pasta (10 pounds). It's easy to assemble, and pasta doesn't tend to stick to its surface. It's also foldable.

What we dislike: Some people didn't appreciate the close spacing between the wooden dowels.

