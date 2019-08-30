The best pasta

Fresh pasta is made from eggs and flour. Dry pasta -- the type you buy boxed or bagged off the shelf in a grocery store -- is made from flour and water, and usually not with eggs. Dry pasta has its moisture evaporated so it can be stored indefinitely. If you're hoping to find the best dry pasta, you're in luck. There are plenty of types to choose from, including low-carb, organic, non-GMO, whole grain, gluten-free, or flavor-infused.

Our shopping guide helps you see what's cooking when it comes to top pastas, including our favorite, Al Dente Carba-Nada Egg Fettuccine, a great-tasting pasta made for low-carb diets.

Considerations when choosing pasta

Dietary restrictions

Today, there's a pasta for every food plan, diet, and allergy, as well as other health challenges. There is no one pasta that necessarily has healthy attributes to fit everyone's needs, so choose which pasta you tolerate best.

Storage

It's most economical to buy pasta in bulk. Whether it's boxed or bagged, pastas come in sizes from 10 ounces up to 16 ounces. Make sure you have the room and the means to keep the pasta fresh. Pasta that comes in bags may fare best if it's unpackaged and put into airtight glass or plastic containers. Boxed pasta should be fine for longer periods, but to avoid little grain weevils in your pantry, you may want to unbox this pasta and store it tightly, too. Always store pasta in a cool, dry area.

Features

Added fiber and protein

Though most -- if not all -- refined pastas are enhanced with vitamins, there are refined and whole grain pastas that have added fiber and protein. You may need to review the package size of a pasta with added fiber or protein. They are usually smaller by a few ounces, at least in the supermarket.

Added vegetables

Veggie pasta is a newer type of pasta processed with pureed vegetables and offered by mainstream pasta makers. One serving equals a serving of vegetables. Oftentimes, vegetable pasta is a vivid mix of colors. Pasta made with zucchini or spinach may be green. Pasta made from pureed tomatoes and carrots may be a ruby red.

Pasta prices

A box of 12 to 16 ounces of refined or whole grain or whole wheat pasta is one of the most affordable, abundant foods found in a grocery store, often costing a dollar or less per package. Pastas made of specialty flours may be slightly higher per box. When ordering online, pastas come in packs of six to eight boxes or bags from around $9 to $22. Online, you can also find single boxes of all types of pasta ranging from $1.28 to $3.84 per package for a specialty pasta.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between whole grain and whole wheat pasta?

A. It's common to confuse the two terms, and they mean almost the same thing. There are two types of grains: whole grains and refined grains. Whole grain pasta is made using all three layers of the wheat kernel, which includes the bran, the germ, and the endosperm. In other words, nothing is removed when it's processed and the pasta contains all its natural fiber and micronutrients. Whole wheat pasta is simply the grain used to make the healthy pasta. Refined grains are wheat grains stripped down to the starchy endosperm. This stripping or milling process is performed to improve and extend the pasta's shelf life.

Q. What pasta shape is best for holding sauce?

A. Have you ever noticed that by the time a forkful of spaghetti gets to your mouth, it might not have much tomato sauce left on it? That's likely because you used smooth, round rods of pasta (such as angel hair), which is made to be evenly coated with clingy oil- or butter-based sauces. Take note of which shapes go with which sauces -- it means you have the perfect ratio of sauce to noodles while eating. Shapes with ridges grab thicker tomato sauces, tubes with ridges trap chunkier tomato sauces, and wide and chewy ribbon pasta is perfect for sopping up creamier or hearty meat sauces.

Q. How is pasta made with chickpeas, black beans, or lentils?

A. Dried chickpeas, black beans, and lentils can be made into flour. The flour is then used with water or eggs to make pasta. Pastas made from these flours may taste mildly nuttier. Chickpea, black bean, and lentil flours are naturally gluten-free.

Pastas we recommend

Best of the best: Al Dente Carba-Nada Egg Fettuccine, 10 Ounces (Pack of Six)

Our take: An egg noodle fettuccine that's low-carb, keeps blood sugar low, and tastes just like regular pasta.

What we like: With significantly lower carbs than regular pasta, diabetics and other dieters like the option of adding back pasta into their diet. Cooking and reheating this pasta is no different from other pastas.

What we dislike: It can get pricey for the amount you get, the packaging could be more secure, and it can cook up a little chewier than regular pasta.

Best bang for your buck: Barilla Spaghetti, 16 Ounces (Pack of Eight)

Our take: Pasta lovers appreciate the simplicity of the medium-sized noodles and the fresh taste of a well-known brand.

What we like: Slightly less expensive per box than at the grocery store and still comes in 16-ounce packages, unlike newer smaller boxes from other manufacturers.

What we dislike: Reports of boxes arriving opened or with stale product.

Choice 3: De Cecco Pasta Elbows, 16 ounces (Pack of Five)

Our take: Pasta enthusiasts love the perfect "bite" of these egg-free cooked elbows.

What we like: Elbows hold their shape, they never cook up mushy, and never taste or feel gummy. This brand is not readily available in stores, so ordering online is an appreciated option for many fans.

What we dislike: Though some love the smaller size of the elbows, others wish they were a bit larger.

