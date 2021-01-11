The best party tent

The focal point of any outdoor gathering is the tent, where partygoers can get a reprieve from the weather and maybe even enjoy some refreshments and activities. Party tents range in size, catering to small outings or larger events, and vary in the quality and amount of weather protection.

If you’re looking for a party tent for your next event, our guide has all the information you need as well as a few recommendations at the end. Our top pick, the Quictent Heavy-Duty Party Tent, is an impressive option for bigger events that guards against rain and wind, but there are plenty of other simpler, effective options available as well.

Considerations when choosing party tents

Type

There are a few different styles of party tents from which to choose. Following are the most common selections:

Pop-up canopies: These are compact, easy to set up, and simple to break down. They’re lighter and less expensive, but they also lack the durability of higher-end options. They’re best for providing shade and occasional shelter for light, infrequent rain.Pole tents: These tents are supported by a framework of poles and are used in conjunction with ropes and stakes, like camping tents. They’re relatively inexpensive and offer some stability but take a bit of time to set up and break down.Tension tents: These options have a high peak for added elegance and aesthetic but are designed similarly to pole tents. They’re more stable and are typically preferred for more significant affairs.Frame tents: A metal frame supports this expensive, durable tent for the utmost protection. These take time and effort to erect and are best for lengthy events that can’t be disturbed by weather.



Size

Consider how many people may be joining the party as well as what kind of furniture will be set up under the tent. While larger tents can accommodate more people, they’re more expensive and require more effort to transport and set up. In some cases, you may just want to keep food and drink within the tent, but other events may call for people to sit and socialize within. For dining, allocate about 10 to 12 square feet of space per person.

Features

Color

Most tents are white and allow users to decorate as they wish if the event calls for it. In some cases, a variety of colors including red, blue, and yellow are available, but these choices are mostly relegated to smaller tents.

Anchoring

On windy days, your party tent needs to be properly anchored and secured. Some may come with effective ropes and stakes, but additional anchors or weights may be needed.

Storage bag

Some tents allow for easier transport and collection of pieces with a storage bag. A durable bag with a strong zipper may be included with purchase, but it's a recommended accessory if not.

Price

Most quality party tents that can accommodate a large group of people cost between $100 and $350. Smaller, pop-up tents, on the other hand, typically range in price from $50 to $100.

FAQ

Q. How do I maintain and clean the party tent?

A. Most party tents come with cleaning guidelines from the manufacturer, but it's advised to rinse and dry the tent of any dirt and debris before storing. The cleaning products used may vary depending on the material but keeping the tent clean will increase its lifespan.

Q. How long can I keep the party tent set up?

A. As some take time to set up, users may want to leave the tent up for a few days. However, extended exposure to rain and UV rays may start to ruin the material and diminish its lifespan, while lighter materials like aluminum may not hold up for long periods of time. It’s recommended to break it down once its purpose has been served.

Party tents we recommend

Best of the best: Quictent Heavy-Duty Party Tent

Our take: Large, impressive tent that offers versatility and protection for all kinds of events.

What we like: Sturdy and solid construction. Large pitched roof offers elegance for more formal events. Waterproof; side panels shield against wind and rain; windows allow in light. Allows for interior decorations.

What we dislike: Setup and breakdown is complex. Pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Ozark Trail Slant Leg Shelter

Our take: Simple, portable, easy-to-use shelter offering a haven from the sun at a low price.

What we like: Size is generous while still lightweight in construction, allowing for simple setup and breakdown. Includes a storage bag. Waterproof. Offered in various colors.

What we dislike: Wind can disturb the tent if not well-secured.

Choice 3: American Phoenix Canopy Tent

Our take: Durable, larger tent that offers both functionality and attractiveness once it's set up.

What we like: Pitched center and color options make this tent stand out for its looks. Sturdy steel frame construction. Adjustable height. Good value.

What we dislike: Heavy; some fabric durability concerns.

