Having the right knives for your kitchen makes all the difference in how easily food prep tasks are accomplished. A paring knife is one of the most essential tools because it serves as a utility knife. Its small short blade makes it incredibly versatile, so you can use it for peeling and cutting small fruits and veggies, chopping herbs, removing seeds from fruit, and deveining shrimp. It's also perfect for intricate tasks like scoring meat or decasing sausage. But if you're going to receive the most out of your paring knife, you have to choose a high-quality model that's well-made and up to any kitchen task you throw at it.

Not sure how to start your shopping? Our buying guide has all the information you need to help you find the best paring knife for your kitchen. We've even included some specific product recommendations, like our top choice, the DALSTRONG Gladiator Paring Knife, which features a German steel blade and has a nice balanced feel in the hand.

Considerations when choosing paring knives

Stamped vs. forged blades

The way that a paring knife's blade is made plays a significant role in its performance. You can choose between stamped blades and forged blades. A stamped blade is flat and punched from a single metal piece. A forged blade is tapered, so the widest area of the knife is at the handle.

More affordable paring knives typically have stamped blades. The blade is thinner, so it's not as durable and can even bend or break, putting you at risk for injury. The lighter weight causes less arm fatigue, though, so a stamped paring knife can work well for tasks that take more time.

A forged paring knife has a heavier feel -- and usually a higher price tag. The blade design allows the knife to be reinforced, so it's not going to bend or break like a stamped blade. But because a forged paring knife is heavier, it can leave you with a tired arm.

Blade material

Most paring knives feature blades made of stainless steel or high-carbon steel. You can find some ceramic blade paring knives, but they're not as widely available.

Stainless steel blades offer plenty of strength and aren't prone to bending. They usually cost less than high-carbon or ceramic knives.

High-carbon steel blades are even stronger than stainless steel blades, but they're also more rigid, which can lead to snapping. They're more expensive, too.

Ceramic blades are incredibly sharp because the ceramic is so hard. It's also more rigid like high-carbon steel, though, so it can snap fairly easily.

Tang

A knife's tang is the section of the blade that extends down into the handle. You can choose between partial tang and full-tang paring knives. A partial tang only goes partway into the handle, so it's more likely to snap or break. A full-tang, on the other hand, goes all the way down into the handle, so it isn't as likely to snap. It also gives the knife a more balanced feeling in the hand and allows you to have greater control when you're cutting.

A full-tang paring knife is definitely more pricey, but it usually offers better performance.

Type

Spear-tip

Spear-tip paring knives are the most traditional type of paring knife and feature a curved blade edge. They work well for chopping and peeling.

Bird's beak

Bird's beak paring knives feature a thick concave blade that's usually stronger than other paring knives. It works well for peeling or intricate carving.

Sheep's foot

Sheep's foot paring knives have a fully flat blade edge and a rounded tip. They work well for thin slicing and julienning.

Serrated

Serrated paring knives are available in the previous three blade styles and effectively cut through hard or tough fruits and veggies.

Features

Handle design

For the most control and comfortable fit in your hand, opt for a paring knife with a handle that has a thick oval shape. A rounded handle can spin in the hand, and a square handle usually isn't as comfortable to hold.

Plastic handles are typically more affordable and offer a lightweight feel in the hand that still has a good grip. Wooden handles don't usually provide as effective a grip, and their shape can be uncomfortable to hold. Metal handles certainly look good, but they can slip in the hand and are heavier than both plastic and wood handles.

Balance

A paring knife that has a balanced feel in your hand will generally provide the best performance, but good balance is largely a matter of personal preferences. You might find that you like a knife to be heavier in the center of the handle or prefer a more weighted feel in the blade's bolster. As long as the knife feels controllable in your hand, it's properly balanced for you.

Price

Paring knives can cost anywhere from $5 to $100. Those in the $5 to $20 range generally have plastic handles and partial-tang stamped blades. You'll pay $20 to $40 for a forged full-tang paring knife, which has a plastic or wooden handle. For $40 to $100, you can buy a forged full-tang paring knife with a stainless steel or high-carbon blade.

FAQ

Q. What's the best length for a paring knife blade?

A. While there's some variation in blade size, the length that seems to work best for a wide variety of kitchen tasks is 3 ¼ to 3 ½ inches.

Q. How often does a paring knife need to be sharpened?

A. It depends on how much you use your knife. As soon as you notice that the blade has lost its edge and requires more force to cut through foods, it's time to sharpen it.

Paring knives we recommend

Best of the best: DALSTRONG's Gladiator Paring Knife

Our take: A well-constructed and crafted paring knife that offers excellent durability and performance. Makes a great gift.

What we like: Blade is incredibly sharp thanks to the high-quality German steel. Handle is made from laminated black pakkawood for easier cleaning. Has a comfortable balanced feel in the hand. Includes a presentation box for easy gifting. Has won awards for its design.

What we dislike: Pricier than other options.

Best bang for your buck: Victorinox's 3.25" Paring Knife

Our take: An extremely sharp paring knife that comes in at an attractive price point; though, its quality doesn't quite match that of its higher-priced competition.

What we like: Blade is extremely sharp. Features a dishwasher-safe polypropylene handle with an ergonomic design that doesn't slip in the hand. Manufactured in Switzerland. Includes a lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: Some users find the handle is too thin. Blade is prone to bending.

Choice 3: Mercer Culinary's Genesis 3.5" Paring Knife

Our take: An excellent paring knife that holds up well to regular use.

What we like: Has a balanced comfortable feel in the hand. Features an ergonomically designed Santoprene handle with a nonslip grip. Offers increased sharpness and stability thanks to its taper-ground edge.

What we dislike: Doesn't feature a traditional wood handle.

