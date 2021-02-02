The best Panasonic microwaves

Whether you're replacing an old microwave or buying one for the first time, a Panasonic microwave is a solid choice. Microwaves from Panasonic aren't the most affordable out there, but they're made by a reputable brand, are reliable, and tend to have high-end features.

In this buying guide, we go over all the features you might want from your Panasonic microwave, such as sensor cooking and inverter technology. What's more, you can check out our favorite models at the end, including thePanasonic Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven, which cooks quickly and is exceptionally durable.

Considerations when choosing Panasonic microwaves

Size and capacity

Note both the external size and the internal capacity of any Panasonic microwaves you're considering. The external dimensions of a microwave can make a huge difference in a compact kitchen but aren't as much of a concern if you have plenty of free counter space. The internal capacity of Panasonic microwaves range from compact 0.9-cubic-foot models to large family offerings with 2.2 cubic feet of internal space. Choose according to the size of your household and how you generally use your microwave.

Power levels and inverter technology

The maximum power of your Panasonic microwave may be anywhere between 800 and 1,500 watts, but you won't always want to cook on maximum power, so you should have a range of power levels to choose from. The trouble with standard microwaves is that they can only technically cook on full power, so to achieve a lower power they go through cycles of cooking at full power then switching off the cooking power for short intervals. This can cause food to heat unevenly. Inverter technology allows microwaves to cook at lower powers continuously, giving you even results.

Features

Sensor cooking

Many Panasonic microwaves feature sensor cooking technology. This is where a selection of sensors inside the microwave measure the steam and moisture inside the unit while food is cooking and use this information to increase or decrease power and cooking time accordingly.

Preset programs

Some Panasonic microwaves feature preset programs for specific types of foods and drinks commonly cooked or reheated in the microwave, such as popcorn, pizza, and coffee. This makes the process quicker, as you only have to press one button.

Price

Panasonic makes high-quality microwaves, so they’re more expensive than some. While you can find a small handful of models starting at around $100, most cost between $200 and $300.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between household and commercial microwaves?

A. Alongside its wide range of household microwaves, Panasonic makes commercial microwaves. These are designed for use in restaurant kitchens and similar, and their main focus is durability rather than user-friendly functions. Since they might be used 50 to 100 times a day, these are extremely heavy-duty microwaves, often with dial controls rather than touchpads, which are more likely to go wrong. In commercial kitchens, users set times manually, so commercial microwaves usually don't have preset programs.

Q. Can I roast, bake, or broil food in my Panasonic microwave?

A. In a standard Panasonic microwave, no — you can only heat food. You can't achieve the crisp texture that comes from roasting, baking, or broiling. You can, however, find some high-end Panasonic microwaves with a convection function, which essentially acts like an oven, making it much more versatile than a regular microwave. These are ideal for dorm rooms, RVs, and for use in the summer when it's too hot to comfortably turn the oven on.

Panasonic microwaves we recommend

Best of the best: Panasonic Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven

Our take: A commercial-grade microwave with two- and three-stage cooking options and variable power levels.

What we like: Capable of memorizing up to 20 cooking programs. Highly durable. Flatbed interior instead of turntable. Simple grab-and-go handle. Braille on keypad.

What we dislike: Small capacity.

Best bang for your buck: Panasonic Microwave Oven with Cyclonic Wave Inverter Technology

Our take: Although not exactly low-priced, this model offers some of the best value for money.

What we like: Cyclonic inverter technology gives you even heating, whatever power level you choose. Offers sensor cooking with a menu of programs. Turbo defrost great for thawing quickly.

What we dislike: Some reports of error codes that are hard to resolve, but this is in a small minority of units.

Choice 3: Panasonic Microwave Oven with Inverter Technology and Genius Sensor

Our take: The 2.2-cubic-foot capacity is large enough for the whole family, plus it has a range of great features.

What we like: Offers sensor cooking and sensor reheating. Choose from 10 power levels with inverter technology for even heating. Maximum power of 1,250 watts.

What we dislike: Some issues with door/latch durability over time.

