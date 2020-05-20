Pain relief gel is a quick, easy way to temporarily ease muscle aches, athletic injuries, arthritis, and fibromyalgia. Simply massage the gel into your skin, and active ingredients like menthol and camphor quickly numb and soothe pain signals.

The best pain relief gel to help you rest, work, or play without pain depends on important factors like scent, pain type, active ingredients, and container type. In this buying guide, we take a look at things that influence your decision and share our top product recommendations, like the go-to option for professional athletes, Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel.

Considerations when choosing pain relief gels

Your pain relief needs

Pain type: Pain relief gel is especially effective for arthritis flare-ups, muscle soreness, athletic injuries, joint pain, inflammation, or fibromyalgia. Pain relief gel isn't effective for neurological pain from migraines or headaches.

Frequency of use: While pain relief gel is usually labeled for short-term use, some individuals and doctors feel it's a better option for chronic pain than habit-forming medications. Talk to your doctor about your options if you plan to use pain relief gel on a regular basis.

Frequency of application

Pain relief gel is applied by rubbing it into the skin, and it starts working as the gel is absorbed. Some formulas require frequent application, while others may need only one application per day for effective pain relief. Depending on the formula, relief can be nearly instantaneous or may take several hours.

Scent and residue

Most formulas leave a faint residue on clothing, so prepare to cover treatment areas to protect sheets or furniture. Scent varies significantly between formulas, ranging from overpoweringly medicinal to odorless.

Features

Active ingredients

Menthol, which cools and numbs nerve pain, is the go-to active ingredient in most topical pain relief gels. Other active ingredients may include aloe, arnica, methyl salicylate, hemp, emu oil, and camphor. Multiple active ingredients can increase a given gel's potency.

Hydration

All pain relief gels dry out the skin, especially with regular use. Some formulas include shea butter or oils to help moisturize and hydrate the skin.

Natural and nontoxic options

If you have sensitive skin or are concerned about parabens and other chemicals that may irritate skin, look for a formula that contains all-natural, nontoxic ingredients and is paraben-free. Odor-free options are often better for sensitive skin.

Container type

Container type makes a difference in ease of application and portability. Tubes travel well without risk of spills, but if you squeeze out too much gel, it's difficult to get back in the tube. Tubs, jars, and pump bottles typically offer better value and are great for home use, but keep in mind that dipping your fingers into a tub or jar can lead to bacterial growth.

Prices

Most pain relief gels are relatively expensive, with smaller bottles starting at $6. Mid-range options run between $15 and $30 and offer larger quantities and more potent formulas, with the most expensive medical-grade options running as high as $50.

FAQ

Q. How often can I use pain-relief gel?

A. Pain relief gel is generally meant to provide temporary relief for minor aches, pains, injuries, bruising, and arthritis flare-ups; however, some people feel they are a better long-term solution than habit-forming medication. If you find yourself reaching for the pain relief gel every day or for longer than a week at a time, talk to your doctor about a long-term treatment plan for your pain.

Q. Can I apply pain relief gel to my face?

A. As a general rule, pain relief gel shouldn't be applied to the face. The pain from migraines or headaches is neurological and produced deep within the brain, so surface analgesics won't help.

Pain relief gels we recommend

Best of the best: Biofreeze's Pain Relief Gel

Our take: Strong, long-lasting pain relief that's a go-to for athletes and weekend warriors alike.

What we like: Works quickly and stays effective for an impressive amount of time. Great for larger areas like the back or joints. Big bottle offers excellent value.

What we dislike: Menthol smell is quite strong. Thick gel that's harder to spread.

Best bang for your buck: Perform's Cool & Soothing Pain Relieving Gel

Our take: Bargain option with strong, cooling pain relief and a lighter spearmint scent.

What we like: Paraben-free and light, non-greasy formula. Mild, pleasant scent. Works quickly on muscle pain and arthritis. Spreads easily to cover large areas.

What we dislike: Some customers may prefer more menthol content for more powerful cooling.

Choice 3: Doctor Hoy's Natural Pain Relief Gel

Our take: Versatile analgesic with natural, nontoxic ingredients that reduce pain and inflammation.

What we like: Doesn't contain aspirin, oils, or toxic ingredients. Dries quickly with minimal odor. Handy, easy-application squeeze bottle.

What we dislike: Less powerful than some options. May not be suitable for intense pain.

Noelle Ihli is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.